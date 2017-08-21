Good start for Boks against Pumas

The Springboks got their 2017 Rugby Championship campaign off to a winning start, beating Argentina 37-15 in Port Elizabeth this weekend. A bonus point was certainly on offer and should have been in the bag but for some silly errors by the home side.

As I said in the preview to this game, it could have been seen as the ideal start to the season to face Argentina, but could also have gone wrong if the Boks did not pitch for this game. They pitched, and won the game comfortably in the end. But was it good enough?

There are plenty of positives. Elton Jantjies seems to have found his mojo and his goal kicking shoes, he really kicked well from hand, finding space behind the Argentinian line. Ross Cronje aided his halfback partner and the combination really worked.

The forward pack as a whole came to the party, Coenie Oosthuizen had a really good game. He could be considered a stand in after injury to Malherbe and the paternity leave of Ruan Dreyer, but he has certainly put in a game worthy of more Bok caps. The loose forward combination also worked in my mind, Uzair Cassiem showed why he was selected at the back of the scrum while Jaco Kriel continued the good work at the breakdown. The two worked very well together both on attack and the defensive breakdowns.

I felt the set pieces continued in the same vain as in the France series, improving from what was a diabolical year in 2016.

The backline dissappointed me a bit, there was a lack of spark on the front foot. One felt that the gainline was hardly ever broken with poor passing and decision making.

From a replacements point of view, Pieter-Steph du Toit is becoming somewhat of a Super-Sub for the Boks. Curwin Bosch’s first 5 minutes of Springbok rugby is memorable for him in both a positive and negative sense, with the flyhalf being charged down and missing touch with his first two touches of the ball. He is sure to only get better, but I am glad he didn’t get too much more time on the field.

I was concerned about the captaincy but Eben came through. He didn’t panic when points were scored against us and managed to get the players to hit back immediately. He will learn from this experience and will hpefully go from stength to strength.

Next up is the reverse fixture in Salta, a match that is sure to be tougher for the Boks. Plenty of questions were answered by the team this weekend: the Boks are a better team than 12 months ago. Let’s hope they improve on this performance and make it two from two this weekend.