Hougie only change for Boks

Francois Hougaard will replace Ross Cronje in the starting line up to face the Argentinians in Salta this weekend, the only change to the starting line-up from last week.
The elevation of Hougaard to the starting team means a spot on the bench for Rudy Paige. Those are the only changes from last week. Coach Allister Coetzee said the way the team played last week made it easy to select practically the same team again.
Young Curwin Bosch will look to make a better impact from the bench when he earns his second cap.
The Springbok side to face Argentina in Salta:
15. Andries Coetzee (Emirates Lions), 4 caps, 0 points
14. Raymond Rhule (Toyota Cheetahs), 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)
13. Jesse Kriel (Vodacom Bulls), 20 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
12. Jan Serfontein (Vodacom Bulls), 30 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
11. Courtnall Skosan (Emirates Lions), 4 caps, points (1 try)
10. Elton Jantjies (Emirates Lions), 15 caps, 147 points (1 try, 26 conv, 30 pen)
9. Francois Hougaard (Worcester Warriors, England) 43 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
8. Uzair Cassiem (Toyota Cheetahs) 2 caps, 5 points (1 try)
7. Jaco Kriel (Emirates Lions), 9 caps, 0 points
6. Siya Kolisi (DHL Stormers), 20 caps, 5 points (1 try)
5. Franco Mostert (Emirates Lions), 11 caps, 0 points
4. Eben Etzebeth (captain, DHL Stormers), 58 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
3. Coenie Oosthuizen (Cell C Sharks), 27 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
2. Malcolm Marx (Emirates Lions), 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)
1. Tendai Mtawarira (Cell C Sharks), 91 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Replacements:
16. Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers), 9 caps, 0 points
17. Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), 14 caps, 0 points
18. Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls), 29 caps, 5 points (1 try)
19. Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers), 24 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
20. Jean-Luc du Preez (Cell C Sharks), 5 caps, 0 points
21. Rudy Paige (Vodacom Bulls) 8 caps, 5 points (1 try)
22. Curwin Bosch (Cell C Sharks), 1 cap, 0 points
23. Damian de Allende (DHL Stormers), 23 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Boks by 10.
Continuity will be good. Its never an easy game in Salta…also doesnt end up being the prettiest to watch. It will be scrappy and brutal. Think the Boks should take this but an every Argie score and things could get interesting
here’s hoping for a wallabies upset victory and off course the boks scoring a bonus point win here
I just get such a shit taste in my mouth when I read, Francois Hougaard (Worcester Warriors, England)
Please for F sake isn’t there a better option than this tattooed degenerate any where in the world, hell I’d rather see Ricky Januarie there.
@The hound (Comment 4) : When Michael Claasens has a quicker and more accurate pass, you know you don’t belong there
@The hound (Comment 4) : @jdolivier (Comment 5) : Could not agree more and two of the hottest 9′s sitting in Durban ,but hey this is Book rugby
And as for Vermaak cracking the nod ,eish,that is one never been rite there , but hey Bokke to beat Cheats and Sheep Shaggers