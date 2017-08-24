Radebe at fullback against Province

Inny Radebe will start at fullback when the Sharks take on Western Province in Cape Town this Saturday afternoon. This after Garth April was dropped as a result of disciplinary issues.

Louis Schreuder gets his first start in Black and White while Kobus van Wyk is back in the team after missing the last match.

With the absense of Thomas du Toit and Keegan Daniel, the loose trio had to see some changes with Tyler Paul coming onto the side of the scrum along with Mtembu and Vermeulen. Jean Droste comes into the second row while the front row of Ross Geldenhuys, Franco Marais and Juan Schoeman will do duty.

With the injuries and Bok call ups amongst the locks and loosies, a full front row was selected on the 7 man bench, with Wian Vosloo the only cover foor lock and loosie. With Claassens on the bench, Cameron Wright misses out on the trip to the mother city. Rhyno Smith returns to the side via a spot on the bench.

15. Inny Radebe

14. Kobus van Wyk

13. Jeremy Ward

12. Lukhanyo Am

11. S’busiso Nkosi

10. Benhard Janse van Rensburg

9. Louis Schreuder

8. Tera Mtembu

7. Tyler Paul

6. Jacques Vermeulen

5. Ruan Botha (c)

4. Jean Droste

3. Ross Geldenhuys

2. Franco Marais

1. Juan Schoeman



Replacements



16. Akker van der Merwe

17. Mzamo Majola

18. John-Hubert Meyer

19. Wian Vosloo

20. Michael Claassens

21. Rhyno Smith

22. Odwa Ndungane