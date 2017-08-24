Radebe at fullback against Province

Inny Radebe will start at fullback when the Sharks take on Western Province in Cape Town this Saturday afternoon. This after Garth April was dropped as a result of disciplinary issues.
Louis Schreuder gets his first start in Black and White while Kobus van Wyk is back in the team after missing the last match.
With the absense of Thomas du Toit and Keegan Daniel, the loose trio had to see some changes with Tyler Paul coming onto the side of the scrum along with Mtembu and Vermeulen. Jean Droste comes into the second row while the front row of Ross Geldenhuys, Franco Marais and Juan Schoeman will do duty.
With the injuries and Bok call ups amongst the locks and loosies, a full front row was selected on the 7 man bench, with Wian Vosloo the only cover foor lock and loosie. With Claassens on the bench, Cameron Wright misses out on the trip to the mother city. Rhyno Smith returns to the side via a spot on the bench.
15. Inny Radebe
14. Kobus van Wyk
13. Jeremy Ward
12. Lukhanyo Am
11. S’busiso Nkosi
10. Benhard Janse van Rensburg
9. Louis Schreuder
8. Tera Mtembu
7. Tyler Paul
6. Jacques Vermeulen
5. Ruan Botha (c)
4. Jean Droste
3. Ross Geldenhuys
2. Franco Marais
1. Juan Schoeman
Replacements
16. Akker van der Merwe
17. Mzamo Majola
18. John-Hubert Meyer
19. Wian Vosloo
20. Michael Claassens
21. Rhyno Smith
22. Odwa Ndungane
Good to see Rhyno is back!
Garth getting caught up in disciplinary issues again is worrying. Someone should remind him of Earl Rose’s career (or lack thereof)
Worst thing about this game is our old friend the best refreee in the world, Toilet Peyper at least in his own mind, and that totally unbiased TMO Shaun Veldsman.,so unbiased he actually wears a Province jersey in the T.M.O. box.This I have personally witnessed.
Good luck to the team, but I have a feeling they are going to need awhile lot more than luck.
Not too sure what to make of this team. Some good players mixed in with others im not so sure about. Picking the Shortest player at fullback is definitely an interesting call.
WP are playing well so cant see us coming away from Newlands with a win.
April really knows how to shoot himself in the foot. He’s beginning to get regular starts again and then goes and does something stupid. Happy enough with the team from what we have available but all of a sudden loosies look in short supply. Inny at Fullback is a concern if province manage to break our line a few times but on attack think he’ll be ok. Wonder why Wright isn’t on the trip, any news on this?
Only other thought is why is Odwa on the Bench as Wing cover, as we have Fullback in Smith, surely Sithole (or is he gone already) is a better choice as he can cover wing and centre? I feel if Odwa isn’t starting he really shouldn’t be in the team. Hate to criticize a guy who’s been such a big part of the Sharks for the last decade but he just isn’t what he once was.
@Hulk (Comment 5) : van Wyk also cover centre so think that’s why they selected Odwa. Don’t think we will see any of the “released” players playing for the Sharks again (this year).
I actually think Vermuluen must focus on 6. I see a future for him there. He has really impressed during this CC. I read here that Zas might also be coming through and he has played fullback in the past. We are really thin at fullback. Inny unfortunately is not a fullback and Smith should be starting there. Garth is not serious. Before I come down hard on him I would like to know what happened.
I am really pleased to see Droste getting a start he has so much potential,realy quick around the field, and Tyler Paul good move to flank combines well with Vermullan,add Ruan and we got some big firepower there.
I wish Rob had started Rhyno instead of Radebe.
April needs to either wind his neck in or leave as good as he is, he is equal parts shite,
Sjoe .inny at fullback…??? And we let youngsters leave last year or the previous year. Guys like tyler fisher and jaco van tonder????? And now we in need of some fullbacks????
@The hound (Comment 8) : let’s get the story first.
@Darius de Lange (Comment 9) : Both left end of 2015?
Sharks by 12.
Isn’t this the 2nd or 3rd or 4th time that April has been in the docks? Methinks he has a messiah complex and feels he’s better than having to do team stuff. Let him pack up and gtfo in my opinion.
Inny at fullback is asking for kak
@Hulk (Comment 5) : Sithole isn’t with the Sharks anymore…he’s already at the Kings…
@McLovin (Comment 12) : 24 at least, surely…
@pastorshark (Comment 15) : Perhaps
I expect the scrum to be a little creaky. Province will almost certainly target kicking to Inny and breakdowns (I don’t rate Peyper’s refereeing of the breakdown, and home team gets dibs). I fear we will start off slow taking into account the bye and struggle to catch up to province…too many changes not to have an effect on defense synergy.
been waiting for this announcement for days.
Mike instead of cam on the bench?
What injury does keegs have? has there been an update on tanks injury?
Glad to see Ryno back
Vosloo covering both locks and loose forwards wow?
again odwa’s lack of speed could be a issue
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 13) : What do the stars under our profile pics on sharksworld indicate ?
let’s march on Sharkies!!! give them all the problems they can’t handle! hat trick for Van Wyk!!!
@revolverocelot (Comment 19) : Completely clueless on that one tbh …..
@DuToit04 (Comment 20) : True story …. I’ll be shouting my arse off come game time like i do every Sharks game. A victory over WeePee is just that much sweeter amirite!
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 13) : second time
Keegan Daniel (abscess) and Thomas du Toit (bone bruise on ankle) were not considered for selection due to injury;
That’s from the Sharks Team release email.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 24) : thanks RF
Western Province
15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Ruhan Nel, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg
Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Michael Kumbirai, 18 Eddie Zandberg, 19 Steph de Wit, 20 Justin Phillips, 21 Robert du Preez, 22 Dan Kriel
Thats a solid team. I’m surprised steph de wit has not made as big a impact yet, since they really hyped him up before SR as the fetcher they needed
@Baylion (Comment 26) : Hey Bay, whats going wrong in Lions country? You lost a few to Boks but something seems to be a bit off there. Bit of an Ackermann hangover perhaps and they need time to adjust to new rigime?
@SheldonK (Comment 28) : Nothing is wrong, they are just getting less help from the ref than usual, not use to playing with only 15 men
But on a serious not, was at the wp/lions game saturday. There wasn’t much difference, they played with confidence and were over wp in the first 20 minutes, the final passes were just some of teh worst I’ve ever seen. They should have scored three times in the first 20 minutes and wp were bit lucky with their first 2 tries. Score could easily have been 21-0 for the lions!
Does anyone know what is the story with April. Feels like every time he starts to perform well again, he does something stupid. He is suppose to be the poster boy for guys who performed at club level and were rewarded with contracts at big unions, but at the moment he is really wasting his chances.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 22) : rite you are sir rite you ARE!
@SeanJeff (Comment 17) : Can’t recall any current ref being rated by the Sharkies faithful. You can pick almost any match preview on here, and someone will be mentioning the officials preceived bias against the poor Sharks. Quite amusing! Even Dancing Bear has commented on this!
@KingCheetah (Comment 32) :
Sadly you are actually talking sense for once!
@HeinF (Comment 30) : April is becoming the poster boy for why guys are relegated to club levels straight away and not picked for big union contracts. Talent alone doesnt cut it. You have to have self discipline
@revolverocelot (Comment 35) : That they too…professional athletes just cant afford to repeat their mistakes
@KingCheetah (Comment 32) : Prefer Peyper to van der westuizen and van der merwe, would have Angus Gardner every weekend if possible, makes silly mistakes but always neutral. Looking at the wp backline, if they get front foot ball, it can be a long day at the office for the sharks. When is your first pro14 game?
@jdolivier (Comment 37) : Cheetahs play Lions tomorrow, then Ulster on the 1st September, Sharks on the 2nd September, then WP and Munster the following Saturday!
Even if we do make the play offs, defending the Cup will be unlikely, the finals clash with Pro14 fixtures.
Was in two months nds about the Sharks games, but Radebe at 15 just doesnt inspire confidence. Think Pumas can shock the Bulls too
@KingCheetah (Comment 38) : Agree on radebe. Hopefully coach decides early enough whether to send smith on. To me newly returned smith is a better risk. But I am more worried about the forwards.
@coolfusion (Comment 39) : You raise a valid point!
Anyone brave enough to predict cc finals yet? I say cheetahs sharks.
Bulls suck out loud and pumas just don’t have the temperament. I could maybe give griekwas an outside chance.
@KingCheetah (Comment 38) : Lots of sore bodies in that camp come mid September. Good luck, pretty sure the pro14 will be the main priority for the cheetahs
I wonder what happened with April. I hope it’s not the bottle again because if it is he needs help professional help
@Poisy (Comment 44) : The bottle? Please share?
@coolfusion (Comment 45) : I thought it was not performing or showing up?
@jdolivier (Comment 43) : Yes, absolutely agree, and inevitable injuries too! This year will be diabolical for the Cheetahs, but it’s a good opportunity, and TV revenue in pounds will be a boost!
@Poisy (Comment 44) : Here is a quote from Coach du Preez: “This is not the first time it’s happened,” Du Preez said.
“I had a meeting with the leadership group and we jointly decided that he wouldn’t partake in this weekend’s game. It’s very disappointing and it’s unacceptable.
“We have strong stances on work ethic, team work and respect, and this [his absence] will be on-going until he is prepared to come and talk to the team and me.”
The last statement is most disconcerting, that he will not even talk/meet with the team or coach. Apparently he has missed team meetings again, similar to last year, not sure what might be the cause though, and if you are right that it is the bottle, then he certainly should seek professional help.
Off the topic – congratulations to the Pumas on their massive game tonight. They totally humiliated the Bulls. Can you imagine what the score would have been if they kick their conversions… And not to mentioned if the last Bulls try was not awarded due to the forward pass and it definitely look like a forward. The Bulls captain didn’t even given any recognition to the Pumas. Well played Pumas.
During 2nd half in the game I’ve noticed that they showed the table as it stands at that specific moment of time: According to that table:
W Province was on top of the conference, played 6 games with a positive 75 point’s difference and 21 log points. Cheetahs was 2nd, played 5 games with a positive 55 point’s difference and 21 log points. The Sharks was 3rd on top of the conference.
Now if a person was an analyst, you would have said they predicted W Province will beat us with 36 points and also get the bonus point.
All I can say – Sharks this should be an additional motivation for you…