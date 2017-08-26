Currie Cup 2017: Western Province v Sharks

The Sharks head to Newlands on the back of a four match winning streak and a bye week to face a resurgent Western Province team in a battle sure to be entertaining.

Coach Robert du Preez has been forced into some changes for this match, Thomas du Toit and Keegan Daniel not available due to injury and Garth April being left at home due to some disciplinary issues. Which leads me to my main concern – Radebe at fullback. He may be brilliant on attack, but one has to feel some vulnerability on defence.

There is one positive for me, a full front row on the bench. The WP front row is a fomidable one, we will need both sets of these to gain some ascendency up front. For me, if Province get on the front foot and run at the Sharks all night, it might not be a match for too long. Should the Sharks want this match, they will have to win the battle up front and disrupt their pack.

Western Province: 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Ruhan Nel, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 John Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Siyabonga Ntubeni, 1 Jacobus Janse van Rensburg.

Replacements: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Michael Kumbirai, 18 Eddie Zandberg, 19 Stephan de Wit, 20 Justin Phillips, 21 Robert du Preez, 22 Dan Kriel.

Sharks: 15 Inny-Christian Radebe, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Lubabalo Mtembu, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Jean Droste, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman.



Replacements: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Rhyno Smith, 22 Odwa Ndungane.

Referee: Jaco Peyper

Assistant referees: Egon Seconds, Stephan Geldenhuys

TMO: Shaun Veldsman