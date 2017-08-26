Richard Ferguson

Currie Cup 2017: Western Province v Sharks


The Sharks head to Newlands on the back of a four match winning streak and a bye week to face a resurgent Western Province team in a battle sure to be entertaining.

Coach Robert du Preez has been forced into some changes for this match, Thomas du Toit and Keegan Daniel not available due to injury and Garth April being left at home due to some disciplinary issues. Which leads me to my main concern – Radebe at fullback. He may be brilliant on attack, but one has to feel some vulnerability on defence.

There is one positive for me, a full front row on the bench. The WP front row is a fomidable one, we will need both sets of these to gain some ascendency up front. For me, if Province get on the front foot and run at the Sharks all night, it might not be a match for too long. Should the Sharks want this match, they will have to win the battle up front and disrupt their pack.

Western Province: 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Ruhan Nel, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 John Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Siyabonga Ntubeni, 1 Jacobus Janse van Rensburg.

Replacements: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Michael Kumbirai, 18 Eddie Zandberg, 19 Stephan de Wit, 20 Justin Phillips, 21 Robert du Preez, 22 Dan Kriel.

Sharks: 15 Inny-Christian Radebe, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Lubabalo Mtembu, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Jean Droste, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman.    
   
Replacements: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Rhyno Smith, 22 Odwa Ndungane.

Referee: Jaco Peyper
Assistant referees: Egon Seconds, Stephan Geldenhuys
TMO: Shaun Veldsman



  • Having a glass of wine, don’t think it’s going to be pretty

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 1) : If griquas could beat them, we surely can.Also, the rumor mill has been running rampant regarding the finances and sponsors at province, players are all connected to social media. Think this will be an entertaining match

  • @jdolivier (Comment 2) : Ja, I know we can beat them. It’s about attitude. Just don’t know what to expect, with the SR Sharks teaching me not to get too relaxed, waiting for the other shoe to drop…would be delighted if the Sharks show growing hunger and incremental skill

  • @jdolivier (Comment 2) : After the Pumas demolition job on the hapless Bulls, Predicting an outcome in the CC has become a lottery! Do fear that WP have an edge over the Sharks in this match, and having Radebe at FB makes it worse!

  • Kick off in 4 min, Please Sharks lift your game, beat these Clifton speedo girls :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :lol: :lol:

  • So i hear that it is confirmed that RDP jnr will be a Shark next season

  • And Peyper immediatly makes a complete mockery of Sharks allegations of being biased against them :cry:

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 3) : 80mins will answer that conundrum

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 4) : Their backline on paper is at an advantage, our forwards should grind them down

  • knock on allowed to be a try …….. Peypol being himself

  • Great skills from the province players

  • Wp showing much more urgency in the first half

  • Good try Inny, you go boy! :roll:

  • Take Inny off and bring in rhyno Smith now, 2 tries now from his inadequate play at fullback.

  • @jdolivier (Comment 14) : my fear is for some reason the coach will keep him on for at least 50mins :|

  • Ben 10 kicking good first phase turnover ball down Leyds’ throat doesn’t help.

  • Shit wp are good at spoiling our ball, legally

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 15) : Why is Kobus van wyk off???? The wp wings are going to run circles around Odwa

  • Sharks not looking good or composed.

  • Didn’t even see an injury to him and he looks fine, I’m as stumped as you are. Odwa instead of Kobus, geez

  • 2 tries butchered already :roll:

  • Another penalty from this Geldenhuys, color me oh so shocked :roll:

  • Scrums failing and backline being outclassed, might be a long afternoon. Too much to hope for a red at 52mins

    • Comment 23, posted at 26.08.17 15:28:15 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • So how many times can a player lying on the ground roll and roll to give his team time to come help? I’ll just leave this here.

  • Defense is poor.. juan schoeman and ross geldenhuys???? Is this the best we have in natal???? Seriously…

  • Starting to resemble the absolute horse shit we were treated to in the Superrugby. Ruan needs to calm the boys down and have a gentle chat to Peyper regarding side entry at the rucks

  • @Darius de Lange (Comment 25) : Our backup props not good.

  • Ben10 should’ve been a flanker, best fetcher in the sharks team

  • That looks more like the team from the currie cup

  • Some touches coming in, maybe they just needed to settle a bit

  • As much as we don’t like S.A. refs, Peyper is being quite fair today, no biased as of yet

  • But bloody well please get this Inny off the bloody park now. Ffs.

  • Beautiful try that. Nice hands by the fat boys.

  • As I say that Peyper proves me wrong

  • Told you all after the Waratahs game Ben 10.needs time. Abbrasive and tough and brilliant degensively with a clever head. Give him time…..he will mature

  • Is Radebe the only kicker in the team?

  • @jdolivier (Comment 34) : Ja well. When it’s WeePee – you’re milking it, he’s trying but he’s stuck. When it’s us, player off feet instant penalty. It’s his bullshit style, in every bloody game.

  • WP being allowed to enter rucks from all sides, Sharks need to be aware of this, Also WP holding on the ground in some cases triple movements, Ruan needs to chat to ref, sow the seeds ffs

  • If i was Ruan i would say to Peyper, ” So it is ok to roll around on the ground for like 5 seconds and it is ok to enter from all sides in rucks etc” so it is ok if we do the same? :mrgreen:

  • How many injuries at the moment? Almost looks like Odders twisted a knee in his first touch

  • Schreuder great girst half…..varoea play around the rucks and great linking play. Thought he was overrated….not anymore after that display. Great addition…..Cam Wright, you have competition

  • Ref letting sharks get away with murder at ruck and maul time. Diving off their feet, collapsing maul etc. Peyper must be a closet Sharks supporter. :roll:

  • Inny is a club player and Garth must fuck off. When we need him he behaves like a child. Put Rhyno on and see him cutting the defense….o ja and good goal kicker

    • Comment 43, posted at 26.08.17 15:54:06 by Lieplapper Reply

    LieplapperVodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 36) : at least finding great touch results with line kicks. Neither team has a proper kicker. Willemse very dodgy and Ben10 have not been good at poles but better at pressure clearances

    • Comment 44, posted at 26.08.17 15:54:26 by Kabouter Reply

  • @McLovin (Comment 42) : When in Rome buddy

  • @McLovin (Comment 42) : You joking right?? and here i thought you knew something about the game :shock: :shock: :shock: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 46) : Was and always will be a shit stirrer, he wants you to react

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 46) : Why no card for playing the catcher in the air? Ref soft on Sharks’ foul play so far.

  • Please oh please get Smith on the field

  • another Inny beauty :roll:

  • @McLovin (Comment 48) : Why no red card for province supporters on a sharks site

  • @Kabouter (Comment 44) : The line kicks have been the only decent ones. Kicking for poles and strategic kicks have been crap.

  • Cant we chase this inny guy away or something

  • Ag fuck off man, this nub cannot play, get him off, jesus

  • Shows you how good Curwin is actually at such a you age…..

  • @McLovin (Comment 48) : If you think that was card able i guess you prove my point, , and I take it you are serious so not going to bother to even explain how it works to you. ;-) ;-)

  • @jdolivier (Comment 47) : Simply joining in with ‘blame the ref’ game. ;-)

  • Please take Radebe off,hes like a decent under14 playing with the first team, just doesn’t have the physical ability to be there.

  • @jdolivier (Comment 9) : WP scrum seems to be dominating, which could spell trouble for the Sharks!!

  • @McLovin (Comment 57) : I know, smiling at your attempt to get a rise out of the boys

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 59) : They are really up for this game, sharks will have to be focused and clinical

  • @jdolivier (Comment 60) : This game needs some drama. Not the best quality so far.

  • fully held back but Peypol wants none of it ……

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 63) : 5m scrum for us came off leyds last

  • Should have been a yellow …

  • Dropped

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 63) : Oupa Odwa need a push to catch up, not a pull! Peyper knew that Odwa would never manage to keep up anyway! :evil:

  • @jdolivier (Comment 64) : He saw that at least, Willemse outpaces Odwa by miles, wouldn’t of changed a thing

  • no19 Sharks tackles Province player without the ball and nothing from the ref. :roll:

  • 3rd butchered try

  • @McLovin (Comment 69) : Nr 1-23 of province players beat their baby sisters, no one does a thing

  • :gee ref… knockdown … no penalty

  • Poor play from the Sharks

  • Carr a tad lucky to escape a yellow!

  • Get this little prick off

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 74) : Yip

  • Not lucky at all, he’s wearing the refs colors. Like all the repeated infringments in the red zone – only a talking to after like 11 of them

  • 60 mins with inny fucking up …. coach obv has no worries in the world :roll:

  • Sharks are their own worst enemies, ref not at fault for 7 knock ons in front of the try line

  • For fucksake is Robert smoking tik,takes off best player in back line

  • handling, handling handling. for fudge sake

  • Some absolutely shocking passing and catching by the Sharks. A loss here would be their own fault.

  • @The hound (Comment 80) : He was also our only fetcher

  • And now majola in the scrum giving moar penalties, lovely

  • Handling has become shocking

  • Does any ref in the world understand scrums? Every week, every game, every team is just a lottery

  • @Kabouter (Comment 85) : On both sides now

  • Jd … short answer is no. There are a couple of props who dont either

  • Skills on show pretty poor. :roll:

  • So they pull out and we are penalised???

  • Everyone just bashing it up.

  • Kept shit show on the field but moved him to 10 …… methinks there is something at play here because someone playing that bloody shit should not still be on the field

  • How was that turnover legal,…no release … ruck formed .. not through the gate

  • @McLovin (Comment 89) : Congratulations with your teams win, the way the sharks are playing, we won’t score anymore points

  • First man but he can lie over Nkosi and steal the ball on the ground, what the actual

  • How the fuck did that tackler ever release Nkosi?

  • And Peyper repays us for the last 2 scrums worth of interesting calls

  • @jdolivier (Comment 94) : Still time. I’m just looking forward to this being over.

  • @McLovin (Comment 98) : Can you say match fixing, look at the first 20 mins and then this shit

  • Lucky try, very lucky

  • @jdolivier (Comment 99) : No match fixing, just poor alround.

  • @McLovin (Comment 101) : The winner of today’s game is definitely the shareholders of supersport

  • Tmo spends 3 minutes looking for a knockon

  • Here we go, that totally unbiased TMO in his blue and white shirt Shaun Veldsman.

  • Can there be any more errors?

  • Was still on the elbow …… have seen fingertip and stomach and thigh tries but now, nope :roll:

  • Holy crap Odders butchers the 4th try of the day.

  • No way that was a try. Short, knock-on.

  • @The hound (Comment 104) : he literally looked for that for 3 minutes

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 106) : He did drop it, that’s the issue, Odwa again outpaced in the corner

  • Do you think they will tmo again

  • Sharks should really win this.

  • @McLovin (Comment 112) : A draw would be justice

  • Very unsporting province supporters

  • What a kick from Smith

  • classy boolands as usual …… scum

  • @jdolivier (Comment 113) : Nah, Sharks deserve this.

  • Boom

  • @McLovin (Comment 117) : Looking forward to giving you lip in the final when these two teams meet again

  • That’s how to wind down the damn hooter, well done on that at least!

  • Well done to the Sharks.

    Cheerio gents & ladies. Might check in for the Rooibokke’s match later.

  • How we won this game is a mystery

  • Hardfought win by the Sharks, messed up my Superbru, but making picks in this CC is guessing at best!

  • @jdolivier (Comment 119) : After this game might only watch currie cup again at final time. Must be better things to do with my time. :mrgreen:

  • @McLovin (Comment 121) : See ya!

  • @McLovin (Comment 124) : Papsak en braaibroodjies is altyd die antwoord

  • Sneaking a win away from home, priceless

  • I honestly didn’t think we would win this game. Was worried about our forwards going into it. So really chuffed with the win! Not pretty, but in the last 30 mins there was only one team on the field…a team not keen on finishing and very keen on making mistakes, to be sure…but only one team nonetheless…

  • Well done Rob du Preez you managed to pick the absolute worst replacements, remove your star wing and sub him with the oldest man in rugby today. Also didn’t give us much if a chance with your forwards. Seriously, is he still paying attention? Maybe it would be good to get Dick Muir back into the setup.

  • @coolfusion (Comment 129) : Smith should’ve come on for Kobus and why did he take Ben10 off he was our best player today. Was Kobus injured, if not wtf

  • Can’t remember last time we beat Bulls,Lions and Province AWAY in two weeks, and still the English cricket commentators on this site are not satisfied.
    Honestly as a Sharks Fan it doesn’t often get this good, trust me I’ve been one for a very long time

  • @jdolivier (Comment 83) : can only think RDP also thought they would pull through and wanted build Inny a little up after that horror show.

  • @The hound (Comment 131) : yip almal is ondankbaar. Now to keep momentum and not to take Pumas and Kwaste lightly

  • @jdolivier (Comment 130) : Kobus must have been injured,would never have subbed him.Taking off Ben was ridiculous should have subbed Radebe with Rhyno,Radebe would never have got that last kick hats off to Rhno he won the game for us.

  • @Kabouter (Comment 133) : Buddy we beat them too.Time to start believing in this team.

  • @The hound (Comment 135) : I am! Just want them to continue and mnot let weaker teams drag them down…like today :lol:

  • @coolfusion (Comment 129) : that oldest man that you refer to came a tmo away from scoring the winning try.

  • @The hound (Comment 131) : Hear, hear…
    @coolfusion (Comment 129) : Are you serious? :shock: So what other choices did he have with the forwards? Do you have all the relevant info at your disposal so that you can second guess Rob’s decisions?
    My word…

  • from the perspective of someone who watched the game from the stands (halfway line, not tough to get good tickets for cc), it looked like we were going to lose this game, we all over us. and many missed opportunities on our side. Eager to watch it over on tv.

    I hope kobus van wyk doesnt have a serious injury. odwa ok on attack by giving me a heart attach on defense.

    Radebe a much better FH than fullback.

    I hope we do get Rob jnr and Zas, as ben and radebe and still learning, and odwa on his way out.

  • @The hound (Comment 134) : What happened to the bailing chap from the first game, would enjoy seeing him get more game time. Inny looked better when he moved to 10, but Ben10 was amazing today. Hopefully rhyno Smith has now convinced rdp he belongs in the team. Glad we have had such a good start to the season, the frustration kicks in when we butcher 4 tries in 10min.

  • Commentators said rob jnr coming to sharks for next aeason

  • bailing chap????????????

  • Cecil Afrika has a rugby brain second to none. Didn’t do us any favours but it was beautiful to watch him unlock the Lions defense as if he was having fun playing touch on the beach.

  • @The hound (Comment 142) : Number 21 replacement in first game vs cheetahs, center/wing/fullback full of running, good hands big takler. If fit no need for Odwa on the bench(amazing servant of sharks rugby just too old currently) or Inny(until he finds consistency)

  • @The hound (Comment 142) : Brandon Bailing, anyone have news on the return of Deysel.

  • @jdolivier (Comment 140) : I don’t think Rob needs to be convinced that Rhyno needs to be in the team…it’s just that he has only just come back from injury…he’ll be there…

  • @The hound (Comment 142) : @jdolivier (Comment 145) : Yeah, he played centre for us in the first game and looked decent…

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 143) : I think it’s great that the Cheetahs won…they will be second/third string for Currie Cup from here on in so I’d rather have them up there with us than the Lions…

  • @pastorshark (Comment 147) : He did, with deysel set for return soon and Smith adding so much, we need to cut some backline players. Inny has a future for us, when he is on form he is above average, just needs to learn to stay calm and being one of Odwa ndunganes’ biggest fans it hurts to admit, but he is no longer adequate at this level. He tries damn hard and gives everything, just not quick enough anymore, flankers outpace him. He would be more valuable as a mentor or coach. So those two should rest for now

  • Well done to win the game guys. No need to kak on RdP for the subs. Ben 10 took a knock before coming off and Kobus looked injured . Louw and Cameron should have been on the bench but maybe its part of player management.

  • @jdolivier (Comment 130) : Good thing weren’t playing griekwas or pumas. Sounds weird to say that.

  • @byron (Comment 137) : And butchered some too.

  • @pastorshark (Comment 138) : Haha. What an incredible silly comment. This is a blog we are all postulating without having “all the facts” as you put it. If we had all the facts we would be in the coach box. If not for our need to express opinion and second guess coaches and referees, there would be no blogs and worse, all rugby fans all over the world would never ever again express an opinion.

  • @pastorshark (Comment 148) : You’re right – didn’t think of that!

  • @pastorshark (Comment 138) : Oh and by the way. That is utterly sanctimonious and hypocritical of you. You have never ever second guessed a coaches decisions. ..ever? Glass houses and all that…

  • Well done cheetahs. In the last dying moments. Justice.

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 154) : Why? The comment is invalid. The lions we would face are not the lions of SR or even of last year’s curry cup. The one we would face are a team who managed 1 win this whole series. I would rather face them than a cheetahs team who have shown great consistency and only lost once and are ahead of us on the log. The fact is they win their games, strings be damned that’s all just words…

  • @coolfusion (Comment 157) : I think we’ll be playing a much weaker Cheetahs side later on because their best players will be involved in the Pro 14.

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 158) : We have the crappiest draw for the currie cup and so far performing much better than expected so a watered down cheetahs straight be the difference between playing the final home or away. Thanks for the bloody nose first game, now for sharks revenge, I say

  • @jdolivier (Comment 159) : Exactly. That’s why I agreed with the Pastor that the Cheetahs win was preferrable.

  • And so what if it’s the Lions SR team ,the only way the Lions SR team can beat the Sharks is to cheat ,they did it twice in SR this year mate simply put the Sharks have the much vaunted Lions sorted

  • @jdolivier (Comment 159) : Revenge upon revenge :evil:
    The 1st round was our repost for the Supersport Challenge match in which the Sharks loaded their team with Super Rugby players :razz:
    Ring a ring a rosie ha ha

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 158) : Yes 100% correct! Apparently the Cheetahs will use their best available players for the semi-finals and final (if we can manage to sneak in to those)!
    Cheetahs will likely take a squad of 30 players to Europe. They play Ulster the day before the Sharks match and Munster and WP the next weekend!
    That coupled with numerous injuries means the Sharks will be facing a weak Supersport Challenge quality team.
    Props: Marais, Ox, Coetzee, Botha
    Hkr: Torsten, Du Toit and Dweba
    Locks: Hugo, Bernardo, Koster, Basson
    Flanks: Schoeman, Venter, Olivier, Wiese, Jordaan
    SH: Tian Meyer, Venter
    FH: Ernst Stapelberg, Petzer
    Centre: Small-Smith, Mgijima, Benjamin,
    Wings: Petersen, Mapimpi, Speckman
    FB: Blommetjies
    Utility: Cecil Afrika

    All likely to be in Pro14

  • @byron (Comment 137) : And Radebe actually DID score a try. And messed up more than he contributed. Just like Odwa. Just like Reinach always did. So what’s your point? Almost scoring vs guys who actually could have sealed the deal? Wrong tool for the job.

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 160) : You’re assuming the lions will be better in the second half of the tournament than the cheetahs will be at that time, with playing the same team that’s been losing everything? Unlikely they will be getting a lot better than they are now. I don’t think they are on an upward curve. At best it would be a similar result. Our worries have to be pumas and griekwas maybe wp on the outside IF they can sort out a few things. To me lions is as much a threat as bulls are.

