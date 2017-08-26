Rugby Champs 2017: Argentina v South Africa

Week 2 of the 2017 Rugby Championship and the Springboks are in Salta to face Argentina in the reverse fixture of last week’s opening round in Port Elizabeth, where the Boks won by 22 points.

This week though, I suspect a victory will come by a narrower margin as the Argentinian crowds always lift the home team. The Boks have faced the Pumas twice in Salta in recent times, firstly coming from behind in a narrow victory in 2014 while 2016 saw the Boks come undone, losing 26 – 24.

Only a single change from the team that won rather convincingly last weekend means there is sure to be some consistency and even improvement from the Springboks. Francois Hougaard comes into the scrumhalf position, which could go either way – he does tend to be quick off the mark but we lose the working combination of Cronje feeding Jantjies. This will be interesting to see.

The tight forwards were good last week, even though the backline never fully took advantage of the front foot ball. Things to hope for in this game – for the forwards to again show some dominance but ultimately we want to see an improved performance from the backs on attack. They will have to be on their toes as the Argentinian backline is sure to run at them all night.

Last week in this preview I asked for the Springboks to not underestimate Argentina, which they duly did not. That will have to be the case again this week as it is sure to be a much tougher proposition. The Pumas came close 3 years and managed to beat the Boks last year. They know how to win in Salta and will put everythng into this game as it will be a must win game in their minds.

Last week I predicted a close game and was quite wrong. I will stick my neck out again stating that this game will be tighter than last week but still predicting a Bok victory.

Argentina: 15 Joaquín Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matías Orlando, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Juan Martín Hernández, 9 Tomás Cubelli, 8 Juan Manuel Leguizamón, 7 Tomás Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomás Lavanini, 4 Matías Alemanno, 3 Ramiro Herrera, 2 Agustín Creevy (captain), 1 Lucas Noguera.

Replacements: 16 Julián Montoya, 17 Santiago García Botta, 18 Enrique Pieretto, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Javier Ortega Desio, 21 Martín Landajo, 22 Nicolás Sánchez, 23 Matías Moroni.

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois Hougaard, 8 Zaire Cassiem, 7 Jaco Kriel, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Coenraad Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Mbongeni Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Damian de Allende.

Date: Saturday, 26 August 2017

Venue: Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta

Kick-off: 16.40 (21.40 SA time; 19.40 GMT)

Expected weather: Partly cloudy and warm. It will be 24°C at kick-off.

Referee: Pascal Gaüzère (France)

Assistant referees: Romain Poite (France), Nic Berry (Australia)

TMO: Glenn Newman (New Zealand)