Boks move up in rankings

After a fifth successive victory in 2017, the Springboks find themselves back in the top 3 of the IRB World Rankings.

The Boks jump Ireland into the third spot after a 41 – 23 victory in Argentina, a first for Allister Coetzee outside the borders of South Africa.

The All Blacks remain atop the rankings, not scoring any further points from their double win over Australia, the latter being 4 spots below and more than 10 points behind in rankings. Australia remain in fifth spot just ahead of Scotland.

Top 20 in latest World Rugby standings:

1. New Zealand 95.21

2. England 90.14

3. South Africa 85.66

4. Ireland 85.39

5. Australia 84.21

6. Scotland 82.47

7. Wales 81.73

8. France 79.63

9. Fiji 79.48

10. Argentina 78.00

11. Japan 73.79

12. Georgia 73.41

13. Tonga 71.72

14. Italy 71.00

15. Romania 70.27

16. Samoa 69.67

17. USA 65.84

18. Uruguay 63.15

19. Spain 63.15

20. Russia 63.13