Pollard back, Bosch left out

The Springbok touring squad for the trip to the Antipodes has been announced, with Curwin Bosch being released back to the Sharks for Currie Cup duty.
Handre Pollard, Ross Cronje and Dillyn Leyds are all back in contention as they are set to get on the plane to Australia. Pollard has successfully completed his rehabilitation and is set to be in the match 23 when the Boks face the Wallabies in Perth next weekend.
Cronje has recovered from the injury that kept him out of the trip to Salta and should be back in the team.
Leyds replaces centre Francois Venter in the squad, who has also been released to play for the Cheetahs, even though his name was left off the Cheetahs touring squad to Ireland.
Finally, with the return of Cronje, Jano Vermaak has been released back to his province to get game time in the Currie Cup.
Meanwhile, the full extent of Coenie Oosthuizen’s is yet to be determined and even though his name is on the list to tour, that could still change.
The Springbok squad to Australia and New Zealand:
Forwards:
Uzair Cassiem (flank), Toyota Cheetahs – 3 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Lood de Jager (lock), Vodacom Bulls – 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Ruan Dreyer (prop), Emirates Lions – 1 cap, 0 points
Dan du Preez (No 8), Cell C Sharks – uncapped
Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Cell C Sharks – 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock), DHL Stormers – 25 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Eben Etzebeth (lock), DHL Stormers – 59 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Steven Kitshoff (prop), DHL Stormers – 15 caps, 0 points
Siya Kolisi (flank), DHL Stormers – 21 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Jaco Kriel (loose forward), Emirates Lions / Kubota Spears (Jap) – 10 caps, 0 points
Malcolm Marx (hooker), Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), DHL Stormers – 10 caps, 0 points
Franco Mostert (lock), Emirates Lions / Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) – 12 caps, 0 points
Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Cell C Sharks – 92 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Trevor Nyakane (prop), Vodacom Bulls – 30 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Coenie Oosthuizen (prop), Cell C Sharks – 28 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Backs:
Andries Coetzee (fullback), Emirates Lions – 5 caps, 0 points
Ross Cronje (scrumhalf), Emirates Lions – 3 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Damian de Allende (centre), DHL Stormers – 24 Caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Francois Hougaard (scrumhalf), Worcester (England) – 44 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Emirates Lions / NTT Shining Arcs (Jap) – 16 caps, 166 points (2 tries, 30 conversions, 32 penalties)
Jesse Kriel (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 21 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
Dillyn Leyds (utility back), DHL Stormers – 3 caps, 0 points
Rudy Paige (scrumhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 9 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Handre Pollard (flyhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 20 caps, 188 points (2 tries, 29 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)
Raymond Rhule (wing), Toyota Cheetahs – 5 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Jan Serfontein (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 30 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Courtnall Skosan (wing), Emirates Lions – 5 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Will be nice to have Bosch back. Will be interesting to see where he is used. Probably at FB, as he would not have had a lot of time to practice with the team. Looking forward to Saturday!
Really feel for Curwin, to only play 3 minutes and then get dropped. Good for the Sharks though.
Although I don’t support the springboks, so don’t really care how they do, you can’t help but get frustrated at AC consistently going back on his word when it suits him. DDA, Rhule, Bongi were kept in the squad because although they hadn’t set the world alight, in his eyes they hadn’t done anything wrong… Now Venter, Bosch get dropped. Did they do something wrong? Don’t get me wrong though, I’m pleased we’ll have Curwin back and away from AC’s grubby paws
@Karl (Comment 3) : Dropping Venter and bringing in Leyds might be an indication that AC is not that happy with his back 3 either. Bosch can play 15, but not wing, which makes Leyds a better option to have. As for Pollard, we know he is such an wonderful player, obviously you should drop a performing player to play him after he has played almost no rugby for 2 years…
I agree with most of the sentiment above.
I don’t think playing Pollard in International rugby directly after injury is the best idea.. It would have been ideal to play him in some Currie Cup action for a few weeks and ease him into the Bok scene during the home leg in a month’s time..
As for Bosch, I think it’s best for him to play week after week.
I also think the time with the Boks would have taught him a lot.. He can now bring that to the party with the Sharks and hopefully continue improving..
Great news for the Sharks. Feel sorry for Bosch though, but perhaps it’s not the worst idea giving him limited international exposure and a bit more later. He has the potential to become one of South Africa’s greatest flyhalves. Why rush it?
Wish he would release Dan,he is never going to play him with Koilsi,Kriel and Cassiem as his favourites and Jean Luc and Psdt as his subs.
We can make a lot more use of Dan than carrying tackle bags.
Very pleased that Bosch is back, the less time he spends with Coetzee the better.
@The hound (Comment 8) : sjoe…..wise words. Agree 100% with all that you said.
Send Dan back or give
@The hound (Comment 8) :
I hear you – Dan would be welcome back at the Sharks, but you cannot leave 4 loose forward in the Bok squad..
Maybe if they get back in SA he can be released back to get some game time.
Maybe there is a plan to give him some game time?
Awesome for the Sharks. I’m. Pretty sure Bosch can.play wing – he is very quick. That said, Lleyds does bring more experience.
I think the real issue is rushing Pollard back and continuing to ignore Am – makes no sense to me.
Any news on the Kobus van Wyk injury?
Question of the day.. bosch at 15 or 10???? I am really worried that the sharks is going to push this guy around playing 15 and then 10… hopefully for his future we can settle him at ons position…
@Darius de Lange (Comment 13) :
He needs to be at 10..
Im sure Bosch is feeling bummed about this but I think its the right call for him at this stage. Lethim come back and have a great confidence building Currie Cup.
@Darius de Lange (Comment 13) : For as long as we don’t have RdP jnr on our books Bosch absolutely needs to play at 10 for the Sharks. Rhyno Smith impressed enough last weekend to be given a starting role at 15.
@Darius de Lange (Comment 13) : Though Andries Coetzee’s average form for the Boks might very well see Bosch utilised at 15 for the Boks in future, so 15 for the Sharks might not be such a bad idea after all.
@boertjie101 (Comment 17) : I think you will see Gelant at fullback for the Boks before Bosch. Bosch should stick to 10
@Bokhoring (Comment 18) : Think Bosch is so talented and has so much potential that Robert should sit him down and find out exactly where he wants to play.Then make that his position to the exclusion of everyone else including Pat Lambie.
He should then be given as much time as he needs to make that position his own.
Rugby is littered with utility backs who were shunted around different positions week by week by selfish coaches, going back to Brent Russell,James o’Connor, even Kurtley Beale,Pat Lambie,Frans Steyn.and on and on.
Bosch is in that class, and to a hack coach like Alistar he is a godsend, covers everything from 10 to 15,and thats what he will pick him for, his bench specialist playing 20 min s at the most but in a different position every week.
@The hound (Comment 19) : Hasn’t Lambie asked to be released from his contract? Read he asked to be released from his dual contract. I understood that to mean his Bok, and Sharks contract.
@Bokhoring (Comment 18) : Yeah I can see AC picking him soon for the Boks at fb, good choice IMO as we don’t have a whole lot on offer there at the moment expect for RC.
@The hound (Comment 19) : Totally agree. Still think he should stick to 10 though.
@KingCheetah (Comment 20) : Iam not certain of that, you probably know a lot more than I do.I heard he still hasn’t makeup his mind on continuing playing.
@Bokhoring (Comment 18) : @boertjie101 (Comment 16) : @Darius de Lange (Comment 13) : @Richard Ferguson (Comment 14) :
Re Bosch! he has been sat down by the coach and although he is willing to play where the coach needs him to play it is at Fly half that he prefers to play, Lambie as I hear through the grapevine will play in France if he is cleared to play by the specialists.
That means in my view that the Sharks will have 2 first choice 10′s in Dupreez jnr and Bosch with backup from Ben10 who I think is maturing nicely and then Radebe, April I have a feeling is killing his career at the Sharks.
As for Fullback I have no doubt the first 2 FB choices are Mvovo and Smith.
If all rumors are to be believed then Wing also is covered with Nkosi, Van Wyk and Mapimpi.
There is also talk of maybe another 1 or 2 good young backline players coming our way I am just not sure how young and who they are, Center i also think is well covered with Esterhuizen, Am, Ward, Deysel and Louw although there was a young club center that played as a reserve for us in SR and he looked very good, just maybe they have not just used him as a 1 match filler, just maybe he will add to depth.
@The hound (Comment 22) :
It really shouldn’t matter whether Lambie stays or not to be honest – Bosch is the kind of talent that comes rarely- prioritise him in his preferred starting position.
@Big Fish (Comment 25) : I thought I said exactly that.
Well with Rob we have additional Centre fullback cover as well. Hope Lambie gets his shot if anyone deserves it ,he does he has been a great servant to the sharks and will always be my favorite player.
@KingCheetah (Comment 20) : He has publivly said he will definitely be continuing his career. And yes he has asked for release. Just waiting to be cleared.
@The hound (Comment 26) :
I’m just emphasising in light of the enquiry about Lambie. His (un)availability should change nothing.
@The hound (Comment 26) : He has requested to be released from his dual contract and a early release from the Sharks to join up with Racing 92 as cover and replacement for DC, and that will also be subject to medical fitness, according to him, it will only be another couple of weeks before he is back on the field, and rearing to go, but i doubt we will see him in the black and white again, but he has all my sympathy and i wish him all the best, and will still support him even if he is at Racing
@T-Shark (Comment 2) : No need to feel down, I’m sure bosch is fine, the national team depth chart was always jantjies, pollard, lambie and then bosch. but they understand that his still very young, and even though his talented we cant do to him what HM did to goosen.
Im sure bosch will be in great spirits back at the sharks and maybe even more effective.
look at how good Dillyn Leyds looks for wp, full of energy and running, and now his back with the boks.
bosch was always there as emergency back up incase jantjies got hurt. IMHO bosch should have just been with the squad, Lionel Cronje should have been jantjies back up. but now his back with us cause pollard is fit. if pollard should actually go directly into test rugby is a debate for a different thread. im happy to have a player of bosch’s quality back. cause his a cut above inny, ben and april. I feel ryno is actually more effective at fb than bosch when fully fit at this point in time.
now it will be interesting too see what we do at FH and FB this weekend. Bosch has been best for us at FH, so I suspect we may go, bosch at 10, and ryno at FB. or ben at 10, bosch at FB, inny played the whole game last week and look good at FH but unsure of himself at FB. so options aplenty.
another exciting thing about this week is too see the two teams the cheetahs put out.
Seeing how the cheetahs and kings play in europe, I cant wait. will be rooting for them.
On the Lambie front, I hope we get financial compensation from racing if lambie gets a early release, as I love the guy but balancing the books aspect of rugby teams is a part of the game we supporters tend to overlook. we have been paying him and he hasnt played much over the last two years, through no fault of his own mind you.
if lambie leaves, we definitely need to secure rob jnr.
we still look thin at lock and loose forward right now in the cc. that could hurt us.
but with bosch back and ryno back from injury fh and fb are so well covered two players of (bosch, ben, ryno, inny and april) are unlikely to even make the match 22, thats how much depth we have.