Meyer leads under 21s in opener

It’s a big weekend for the Meyer family, with older brother John-Hubert making his first Currie Cup start of the season for the Sharks against the Cheetahs and younger brother Michael asked to captain the Sharks under 21 side against Eastern Province.

The younger Meyer is no stranger to leadership, having captained the under 19 side two years ago. He starts in the number 6 jersey, with Bandisa Ndlovu (boasting one senior cap and one Currie Cup try) on the other side of the scrum. Paul Anthony has picked big Kwanda Dimaza, a former SA Schools Academy rep, at number 8. Rikus Zwart (lock) and Khutha Mchunu (prop) provide some continuity from the SuperSport Challenge team in the tight five, with Jordan Els, Franco Botha and Ryan Carlson completing the pack.

Impressive Rovers scrumhalf Grant Williams starts ahead of Junior Springbok Faf de Villiers, with another capped Currie Cup player in Courney Winnaar at flyhalf. Ilunga Mukendi at wing and Tristan Blewett at outside centre were part of the wider Super Rugby squad, with fullback Morne Joubert also on the fringes. Wayno Visagie (12) and SA Sevens Academy player Mfundo Ndlovu (14) are the other two backs. Along with Bandisa, it’s the Sharks who will lay claim to the title of “Mighty Elephants” in this game.

The match takes place at Despatch Rugby Club, kicking off at 3pm on Saturday.

Sharks u21: 15 Morne Joubert, 14 Mfundo Ndlovu, 13 Tristan Blewett, 12 Wayno Visagie, 11 Ilunga Mukendi, 10 Courtney Winnaar, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Kwanda Dimaza, 7 Bandisa Ndlvou, 6 Michael Meyer (capt), 5 Ryan Carlson, 4 Rikus Zwart, 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Franco Botha, 1 Jordan Els

Subs: 16 Ntuthuko Mthembu, 17 Ngoni Chidoma, 18 Andrew Evans, 19 William Squires, 20 Neil Otto, 21 Faf de Villiers, 22 Taigh Schoor