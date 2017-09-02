Big win for Sharks

The Sharks have outscored the Cheetahs by seven tries to two in a big 45-15 Currie Cup win at Kings Park today.
Full report to follow.
Sharks (45): Tries Am, Meyer, Radebe, Schrueder, Louw, Nkosi (2). Conversions Radebe (3), April (2).
Cheetahs (15): Tries Mason, Obi. Penalty Eksteen. Conversion Mason.
Ha that was quick. I have a sneaky suspicion this one was already in the chamber. Just waiting to enter final scores. …
Wish you posted this at half time, so that our one missing link of a commentator could have more to whinge about
We could do worse than to lure Daniel Maartens to Durbs.