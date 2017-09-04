Sharks eye tough fortnight

Rob du Preez declared himself happy enough after his charges recorded a 45-15 bonus-point win over a weak Cheetahs team at Kings Park on Saturday, but is immediately refocusing his charges’ attention on a a tough away game against the Pumas on Friday.

Du Preez was satisfied in that there were no injuries to come out of the game against Free State and with the added bonus of Curwin Bosch in the selection frame, the coach should have a nice problem on his hand ahead of that clash in Nelspruit. Deciding exactly how to rejig the backline will be interesting, given that Benhard Janse van Rensburg put in some crucial work on defence this week, despite perhaps failing to fire in other areas. Inny Radebe, on the other hand, was very solid at fullback, but battled a little in front of poles – either way, Bosch will certainly have a role to play somewhere in the mix this week.

Du Preez focused on ball retention and patience in the red zone as two big work-ons after Saturday’s game. The Sharks coughed up way too much ball on attack and the Cheetahs’ only scoring opportunities in the game came off turnovers after the Sharks had fumbled on attack.

Against a team like the Pumas – who nearly beat the Lions for a second time this past weekend – the Sharks will need to be far more clinical.

Du Preez’s team have moved into first place on the overall log and will feel they’re in good shape to claim a home final, provided they negotiate the next fortnight, which sees them play Griquas in Kimberley a week after the Pumas game. Having played (and won) the bulk of their fixtures away in the first round, the Sharks have the benefit of home games against the Blue Bulls, Lions and Western Province to round off the regular season.