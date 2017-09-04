Sharks eye tough fortnight

Rob du Preez declared himself happy enough after his charges recorded a 45-15 bonus-point win over a weak Cheetahs team at Kings Park on Saturday, but is immediately refocusing his charges’ attention on a a tough away game against the Pumas on Friday.
Du Preez was satisfied in that there were no injuries to come out of the game against Free State and with the added bonus of Curwin Bosch in the selection frame, the coach should have a nice problem on his hand ahead of that clash in Nelspruit. Deciding exactly how to rejig the backline will be interesting, given that Benhard Janse van Rensburg put in some crucial work on defence this week, despite perhaps failing to fire in other areas. Inny Radebe, on the other hand, was very solid at fullback, but battled a little in front of poles – either way, Bosch will certainly have a role to play somewhere in the mix this week.
Du Preez focused on ball retention and patience in the red zone as two big work-ons after Saturday’s game. The Sharks coughed up way too much ball on attack and the Cheetahs’ only scoring opportunities in the game came off turnovers after the Sharks had fumbled on attack.
Against a team like the Pumas – who nearly beat the Lions for a second time this past weekend – the Sharks will need to be far more clinical.
Du Preez’s team have moved into first place on the overall log and will feel they’re in good shape to claim a home final, provided they negotiate the next fortnight, which sees them play Griquas in Kimberley a week after the Pumas game. Having played (and won) the bulk of their fixtures away in the first round, the Sharks have the benefit of home games against the Blue Bulls, Lions and Western Province to round off the regular season.Tweet
My pick for backline:
9 Wright
10 Ben10
11Nkosi
12 Am
13 Ward
14 van Wyk
15 Bosch
Reserve: 20 Claassen
21 Inny
22 Louw
Inny had a good outing but need Bosch to convert every kick.
@JD (Comment 1) : jeez, you want to leave Schreuder out? Tough room….
@robdylan (Comment 2) : Ag s&#%£t knew I was forgetting someone! Would start him and have Wright on the bench!
Will be interesting to see where Bosch is deployed. For me he needs to command the 10 position.
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : Agree ,what is story on Rhyno Smith,he is best bet at 15,otherwise agree on JD’s selection with exception of Schreuder at 9, Wright at 20 and Ben at 21 and Bosch at 10
The Pumas are a well coached team with good all round players. Cheetahs also nearly came unstuck in Nelspruit, albeit due to a shoulder injury to Neil Marais, leaving us with Jager at flyhallf. Pumas beat Bulls handsomely in Nelspruit, the Lions in Nelspruit, and the Griquas in Kimberly, in addition to their narrow loss to the Lions away.
They will be a tough opponent for the Sharks team. Gooooooo Pumas! Sorry guys, I live on their turf
Pumas to get spanked. No contest. Just a minor chore for the Sharks on the road to glory.
@The hound (Comment 5) : Not sure what Rhyno Smith story is, was out for a long time then played a bit of that one game…perhaps the injury flared up? I hope to see Tythan Adams given another go. Perhaps rest Nkosi if Van Wyk 100%.
@McLovin (Comment 7) : Side switch happening bud?
@jdolivier (Comment 9) : Never. Just a realist.
I don’t see anything in the backline matter if we cannot hold on to the ball in the forwards. I would rather see that sorted.