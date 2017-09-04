Wins for Sharks age-group teams

The Sharks under 21 team got their 2017 campaign off to a great start this weekend, beating their EP Kings counterparts 54-7 in Despatch on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Mayer’s team scored eight tries, conceding just one and are now fourth on the competition log, with a game in hand over the teams above them.

EP Kings u21 7: Try Mguca. Conversion Brink.

Sharks u21 54: Tries Mchunu, Dimaza, Mukendi, Otto, Schoor (2), Evans, Squires. Conversions Visagie (3), Joubert (4)

The under 19 team also recorded a bonus-point win, beating EP 24-14 at the same venue. They remain footed to fifth spot, though and with a 12-point gap to overcome, look highly unlikely to make the knock-outs this year.

EP Kings u19 14: Tries Mthiyane, Geza. Conversions Isaacs(2).

Sharks u19 24: Tries Zondani, Adonis(2), Bruce. Conversions van Rooyen(2).