Benhard to spearhead under 21 challenge

Paul Anthony’s Sharks under 21 team will look to build on their good start last week when they face the Leopards at Kings Park on Saturday.

Anthony has mostly kept faith in the team from the opener in Port Elizabeth, but has opted to include Benhard Janse van Rensburg at pivot against his old team, hoping that the young man’s recent Currie Cup exposure will stand him in good stead at this level.

The resulting reshuffle sees Courney Winnaar move to fullback in place of Morne Joubert. There are no other changes to the starting fifteen.

On the bench, though, Anthony has brought in a number of new players. Sam Swanepoel takes over from Ntuthuko Mthembu as reserve hooker, with Marco Palvie coming it to provide loose forward cover. Glenwood schoolboy Palvie was signed by the Sharks with some fanfare back in 2015 but has suffered a series of injuries and thus played no under 19 rugby at all. Highly rates as a number 8 at school (when he played for the SA Schools A side) he’ll want to make up for lost time for the rest of this season.

Sharks u21: 15 Courtney Winnaar, 14 Mfundo Ndlovu, 13 Tristan Blewett, 12 Wayno Visagie, 11 Ilunga Mukendi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Kwanda Dimaza, 7 Bandisa Ndlvou, 6 Michael Meyer (capt), 5 Ryan Carlson, 4 Rikus Zwart, 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Franco Botha, 1 Jordan Els

Subs: 16 Sam Swanepoel, 17 Ngoni Chidoma, 18 William Squires, 19 Marco Palvie, 20 Neil Otto, 21 Faf de Villiers, 22 Taigh Schoor