Benhard to spearhead under 21 challenge

Paul Anthony’s Sharks under 21 team will look to build on their good start last week when they face the Leopards at Kings Park on Saturday.
Anthony has mostly kept faith in the team from the opener in Port Elizabeth, but has opted to include Benhard Janse van Rensburg at pivot against his old team, hoping that the young man’s recent Currie Cup exposure will stand him in good stead at this level.
The resulting reshuffle sees Courney Winnaar move to fullback in place of Morne Joubert. There are no other changes to the starting fifteen.
On the bench, though, Anthony has brought in a number of new players. Sam Swanepoel takes over from Ntuthuko Mthembu as reserve hooker, with Marco Palvie coming it to provide loose forward cover. Glenwood schoolboy Palvie was signed by the Sharks with some fanfare back in 2015 but has suffered a series of injuries and thus played no under 19 rugby at all. Highly rates as a number 8 at school (when he played for the SA Schools A side) he’ll want to make up for lost time for the rest of this season.
Sharks u21: 15 Courtney Winnaar, 14 Mfundo Ndlovu, 13 Tristan Blewett, 12 Wayno Visagie, 11 Ilunga Mukendi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Kwanda Dimaza, 7 Bandisa Ndlvou, 6 Michael Meyer (capt), 5 Ryan Carlson, 4 Rikus Zwart, 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Franco Botha, 1 Jordan Els
Subs: 16 Sam Swanepoel, 17 Ngoni Chidoma, 18 William Squires, 19 Marco Palvie, 20 Neil Otto, 21 Faf de Villiers, 22 Taigh Schoor
Not a bad side. Watch out for no 18 William Squires. A real talent.
Im hoing our u21s can put in a few good performances in the comp this year. Cant see us winning it but hoping for a good account of themselves and getting the basics right
couple of players we need to come through for us – Mchunu, Zwart, Meyer, Mukendi and one or two other loosies.
Rob Squires can play lock and loose forward. He is very quick around the park.There is also a hooker although not in the team this weekend who is a very good ball carrying player. Works really hard.
@robdylan (Comment 3) : Barring Janse van Rensburg…if you had to pick 3 guys who you think could play super rugby next year who would they be?
@Sheldon….Rikus Zwart
@sharksboy (Comment 6) : With all the current lock stocks ahead of him that could be interesting. Altho we have been known to have all our locks come up cripple at the same time
Best of luck to the youngsters!!! Give them hell boys!!!