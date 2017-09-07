Cronje back, du Toit starts in Perth

Ross Cronje returns to the starting line up while Pieter-Steph du Toit gets his first start of the campaign.
Cronje has recovered from an ankle injury to take his place inside Lions team mate Elton Jantjies, replacing Francois Hougaard, who drops down to the bench.
In the second row, rotation sees Franco Mostert get the weekend off and Pieter-Steph du Toit getting a start alongside captain Eben Etzebeth. Lood de Jager gets his first taste of Bok rugby this campaign, getting a spot on the bench.
Speaking of the bench, we see the return of mercurial flyhalf Handre Pollard. Pollard is seen as a flyhalf and midfield reserve, which makes the selection of Damian de Allende rather strange alongside Pollard on the bench. Pollard has seen very little action this year, recovering from one injury after the other, and it will be interesting to see whether he gets 5 minutes at the end or an extended run.
Springboks: 15. Andries Coetzee, 14. Raymond Rhule, 13. Jesse Kriel, 12. Jan Serfontein, 11. Courtnall Skosan, 10. Elton Jantjies, 9. Ross Cronje, 8. Uzair Cassiem, 7. Jaco Kriel, 6. Siya Kolisi, 5. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4. Eben Etzebeth (Capt), 3. Coenie Oosthuizen, 2. Malcolm Marx, 1. Tendai Mtawarira
Substitutes: 16. Bongi Mbonambi, 17. Steven Kitshoff, 18. Trevor Nyakane, 19. Lood de Jager, 20. Jean-Luc du Preez, 21. Francois Hougaard, 22. Handre Pollard, 23. Damian de Allende
I would say de Allende is there to cover center maybe wing. Hougaard wing scrumhalf. Pollard Centre flyhalf maybe fullback.
Apart from Cronje coming back this is a fairly bland team. We won’t win this one except by some luck and self sabotage by the wallabies.
Must say i agree with a lot of this team. As was said the selection of De Allende is a strange one. Also think Rhule misses too many tackles for international rugby…so if anything id play De Allende on the wing and bring someone else in on the bench
@coolfusion (Comment 2) : We weren’t going to beat France and when we did it was because they sent a weak side.
We weren’t going to beat Argentina and when we did it was because they were a poor side.
I wouldn’t mind us beating the Aussies through luck or Aussie self-sabotage
@Baylion (Comment 4) : Agreed. I don’t think this game will be an easy win but feel a win is certainly achievable.
@Hulk (Comment 5) : This is probably the first time since the mid 90s that the Boks is doing a full-on rebuild. We don’t have a core of experienced players in the team
Boks
331 starting caps.
178 bench caps.
Aus
632 starting caps.
162 bench caps.
Of the 5 players with 30 caps or more only Beast and Etzebeth were regular starters under HM
15. Andries Coetzee (Emirates Lions), 5 caps, 0 points
14. Raymond Rhule (Toyota Cheetahs), 5 caps, 5 points (1 try)
13. Jesse Kriel (Vodacom Bulls), 21 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
12. Jan Serfontein (Vodacom Bulls), 31 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
11. Courtnall Skosan (Emirates Lions), 5 caps, 5 points (1 try)
10. Elton Jantjies (Emirates Lions), 16 caps, 166 points (2 try, 30 conversions, 32 penalties)
9. Ross Cronje (Emirates Lions), 3 caps, 5 points (1 try)
8. Uzair Cassiem (Toyota Cheetahs) 3 caps, 5 points (1 try)
7. Jaco Kriel (Emirates Lions), 10 caps, 0 points
6. Siya Kolisi (DHL Stormers), 21 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
5. Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers), 25 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
4. Eben Etzebeth (captain, DHL Stormers), 59 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
3. Coenie Oosthuizen (Cell C Sharks), 28 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
2. Malcolm Marx (Emirates Lions), 7 caps, 5 points (1 try)
1. Tendai Mtawarira (Cell C Sharks), 92 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Replacements:
16. Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers), 10 caps, 0 points
17. Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), 15 caps, 0 points
18. Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls), 30 caps, 5 points (1 try)
19. Lood de Jager (Vodacom Bulls), 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
20. Jean-Luc du Preez (Cell C Sharks), 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)
21. Francois Hougaard (Worcester Warriors, England) 44 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
22. Handré Pollard (Vodacom Bulls), 20 caps, 188 points (2 tries, 29 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)
23. Damian de Allende (DHL Stormers), 24 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Boks by 10.
@Baylion (Comment 6) : between Beast and Etzebeth they almost have half of the total starting caps (151 out of 331)!?!?!?
Not so strange. Jesse covers wing and fullback……….. and don’t forget AC loves DdA!!!!
@Baylion (Comment 4) : Hell i wouldnt mind if Suzie got involved again…
I fail to understand how Pollard can be out injured for such a long time and then be brought into contention without even playing a single game after recovery – International Rugby nogal…if he comes on will he be conditioned enough for the hits etc.? Common sense tells me to be conditioned you have to play against actual players take hits, and give hits(tackles). Surely being sharp on the training field and being sharp on the International playing field is two different scenario’s? or am I missing something?
@DuToit04 (Comment 11) : Yes you are missing who the coach is. A man not concerned with such things just a winning record.
@DuToit04 (Comment 11) : @coolfusion (Comment 12) : again using common sense when talking about our beloved coach and the powers that be!?!?!? DuToit04 have you learned nothing in the past couple of years!?!?!?
@JD (Comment 13) : Without being funny who else does Coetzee have to choose from, think a three quarter fit and game ready Pollard is better than any other option
@The hound (Comment 14) : That is not untrue. It’s just long term wasting these guys by not managing them right will constantly leave him coming up short. And options are quickly drying up. Getting the guys fighting fit may be worth more than just proving a point at this stage. World cup is not that far away.
@coolfusion (Comment 15) : Not that I think we will be able to prove that point. Just yet.
@JD (Comment 13) : Ja. My mistake.
@The hound (Comment 14) : yes I know there’s not a whole lot of other option but it worries me a bit that he has not played any rugby for a while. Anyway it’s not the selection of Pollard that’s my biggest problem it’s the blind persistence with DdA while players like Am does not get a chance!
@coolfusion (Comment 17) : glad you realised it!!!