Currie Cup 2017: Pumas v Sharks

It’s a funny quirk of the so-called “strength v strength” Currie Cup format that the toughest games are often away fixtures against smaller provinces.
That will certainly be the case for the Sharks today – like so many teams before them facing an ambush against a well-drilled and settled Pumas side at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.
Kick-off is at 5pm and the extent to which the Sharks – still far better on paper – manage to control his game will tell us a lot about their progression and character this season.
Pumas: 15 Justin van Staden, 14 JP Lewis, 13 Jerome Pretorius, 12 Hennie Skorbinski (captain), 11 Ruwellyn Isbell, 10 Kobus Marais, 9 Reynier van Rooyen, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Cameron Lindsay, 4 Stefan Willemse, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Mark Pretorius, 1 De-Jay Terblanche.
Replacements: 16 Frank Herne, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Hugo Kloppers, 19 Brian Shabangu, 20 Theo Maré, 21 Sias Ebersohn, 22 Devon Williams.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Tythan Adams, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Marius Louw, 22 Rhyno Smith.
Ja no “super stars” in the Puma team but plays very well as a team!!! Sharks needs to do the same if they want to beat them!!!
@JD (Comment 1) : Lots of really good players in the pumas match 22. none super rugby teams lift their game for teams that do compete in SR, I hope for a measured and focused performance, Pumas are going to start by giving our forwards hell and work from their, decent impact players on the bench for them as well, sias with the experience and ability, Devon with the speed
@revolverocelot (Comment 2) : for sure really hope to see Sharks start well and concentrate for the whole 80min!!!
Hopefully the culture of dropping an easy game is in the past. Nervous about this one
Puma massacre on the cards. Sharks by a country mile.
@McLovin (Comment 5) : What size supporter jersey would you like bud, seems you have subconsciously made the change
@McLovin (Comment 5) : Sarcasm suits you.
@jdolivier (Comment 6) : @sharks_lover (Comment 7) : Uncork the drinks so long gents. Pumas about to get schooled.
And April does his best impersonation of a revolving door on defence
Preceded by a ghost impersonation by curwin Bosch 15 seconds earlier
@jdolivier (Comment 10) : @jdolivier (Comment 9) :
@sharks_lover (Comment 11) : Zero commitment on defence
@jdolivier (Comment 12) : Yup Nothing.
Going to be a long evening if you’re a sharks supporter. We are back to the fumbling half hearted bullshit we saw in every “easy” game during Superrugby
Great scrum then great try for Nkosi.
Pumas look the more committed team. Wake up sharks we need to keep the w column full
Pathetic discipline is going to cost us
Shoulder cleanout is all good, harmless tackle is a yellow …. the fuck with this TMO and always pinging bullshit
@jdolivier (Comment 17) : Absolutely pathetic!
How many more times are we going to allow this bottom feeding scum sucker Greef to cheat us.
Time somebody did something, how the fuck was that a yellow card
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 18) : The two worst officials in world rugby. And that’s against some pretty tough competition.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 18) : The rules are clear unfortunately, at the start of the season “grasscutter” tackles were banned due to knee injuries. Tyler Paul had a brainfart, same with Keegan. Keep the handbags for the pub
@The hound (Comment 20) : Pumas player actually first connected with Paul’s head with the shoulder – so he automatically dropped.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 21) : We are still in the running to win this one, against our favourite reffing panel. Makes it so much sweeter
@Bokhoring (Comment 23) : Exactly what I said, Paul had not gone into the tackle that low,
@sharks_lover (Comment 25) : Totally different from an actual tackle below the knees.
@Bokhoring (Comment 26) : Exactly.
It was a stupid tackle by Paul. We actually lucky that KD didn’t get sent off.
Hope the discipline picks up. We can really prove a point by beating pumas convincingly. Give us a mental advantage over the next opponent.
Take Bosch off, 2 missed tackles and 2 charge down kicks in 3 minutes, he is not playing well
Bosch is starting to annoy the crap out of me with his stupid bloody kicks
Bosch is looking a bit rusty at the moment
@Bokhoring (Comment 32) : He is looking kak, he looked kak just before his bok call up. Needs to go find form again
Why does this team always give you hope of better things just to be this shit 5 weeks later
@jdolivier (Comment 33) : Maybe should have let him and Ben 10 swop ease him back.
Wake up man, Sharks. Everyone is fast asleep!
‘Flat pass’ right
Also, how much obstruction is this lamo idiot going to allow the Pumas, jesus
@coolfusion (Comment 35) : Agreed, ben10 can’t kick, but he does everything else so well
Kak tackling from the Sharks
Fire the fucking lot, not a single forward contests the rucks, absolutely no one wants to tackle. Zero commitment, zero effort, they deserve zero support. Hope rdp wakes up and starts punishing this type of bullshit
All started with April just running into the defense by himself and giving the ball away.
Lazy runners, obstruction – this ref is a blind as a bat
This ref might as well be wearing a pumas jearsey
Van heerden does not like the sharks and is doing his best to miss obstructive running and forward passes to assist the pumas
@byron (Comment 43) : A shirt that says I hate the sharks should be sufficient
So frustrating – Cam is a good place kicker and Ben10 can even turn over possession like a ‘loosie’ but we have to put up with sub standard play!
Sharks will need to hold onto the ball
Great tactic. Kick-pass to the shortest wing on the park.
So if you contest for the ball you are lying on the ball
How on God’s green earth did this twat pass his ref exam
If he makes this kick, we’ve lost the game, haven’t looked like scoring this entire half
Absolute dogshit dished up by the Sharks
He’s so blatant it’s comical, doesn’t even hide pulling bullshit calls out of his arse
Ref is a f8787ing joke, They lay on our side not rolling away and he lets them play on, they clear our players far off the bal etc etc etc. he is a CHEAT, I do not care what anyone says, This dude and Greef are Cheating SOBS
You will see the pumas do that at EVERY ruck
Cloete 10 m offside
Sharks playing against 17 but also not making things easy for themselves
Every chip they are miles ahead and it’s ‘unseen’
If only the Sharks had a Fetcher . . .
Or maybe lure Mark Lawrence out of retirement to even up the odds a bit.
@Original Pierre (Comment 59) : Not a single player in the forwards competes rucks, is that not their primary role?????!!!!!!!
@Bokhoring (Comment 57) : A good side would just manage the game in such a way to win this. Let’s see if we have the stuff.
I actually cannot blame the Sharks here as much as i want to, the refereeing is absolutely disgusting.
Game over if this try is given.
Sharks forwards are getting bullied at the breakdown
That is a clear knock
@jdolivier (Comment 60) : You will recall a junior cheetahs side absolutely dominated us in the same thing last week.
Maybe some credit for a good effort by the Pumas maybe? Or is it really always the refs fault?
Can’t believe it!
Fucken hell – Greef actually calls that forward
@coolfusion (Comment 66) : Who is the forwards coach? He is definitely not doing his job
@sharks_lover (Comment 62) : ja nee, what they’re getting away with is cheating, plain and simple
@KingCheetah (Comment 67) : Read carefully shit stirrer the majority of comments actually state that the sharks are playing kak
@KingCheetah (Comment 67) : why do you constantly hang around on a Sharks site, trolling and riling people up. Is life that sad or what
@KingCheetah (Comment 67) : I think you’ll notice quite a bit of discontent with the Sharks’ effort, old chap. Not all anti-officialdom…
@Original Pierre (Comment 59) : Its the same Bulls pair that have are raped us so many times, when are we going to refuse to have them officiate against us.
@jdolivier (Comment 70) : Strudwick
@KingCheetah (Comment 67) : Well maybe if you knew anything about the rules you would understand why I say the ref is rubbish. The calls that are poor is openly poor not like you have the guess.
@coolfusion (Comment 76) : Maybe teichman should walk down to the field 3 days a week and give some advice
Much better play
@The hound (Comment 75) : Probably 6 or 7 ties.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 73) : Lack of a love life might be a reason
@KingCheetah (Comment 67) : its easy ro get.momentum when every desision goes for your team
Well worked that whole movement upfield, more of this guys, come on
@jdolivier (Comment 81) :
We need to get this ball close to the try line with good kicking. Playing from depth is not going to work for us today.
Fortunately, we seem to finish strong of late, so that’s a sliver of hope
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 84) : Negative attention is still attention
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 86) : The issue is not just this game, playoffs are coming and we need to sharpen up
Vosloo looks a very good prospect.
Miles forward pass
Another miles forward pass, ignored
Two miles forward pass missed
Turnover I can’t believe. ..
Gee ref … side entry
again they come in from the side and he says all good, what a fucking joke this clown is.
And that was a dangerous tackle
Claasens need to play faster at the rucks
Fantastic try!!!!
Fantastic try by Smith, good work that created it from Tank and April.
@jdolivier (Comment 72) : I see that, but I also see the usual ref blaming on here. Just think the Pumas deserve some credir too. They dont pick the ref, they just play to the whistle
Members has a knack for running himself to a stand still. What I would give for a Whiteley who can run lines angles spot gaps.
Our forwards woke up for 5 minutes
Smith you beauty!!!
@coolfusion (Comment 101) : Who is Members?
Signs of genius. Kak to sublime in no time.
Welcome back Ryno Smith we missed you.
@KingCheetah (Comment 100) : Play it as it lies (golf reference) but the rules were not played equal for both sides. That is the gripe. Pumas are great at spoiling and they ate being allowed to do it
@Bokhoring (Comment 104) : Mtembu
Ffs how does this little arsewipe keep getting kicking duties and keep fucking up
We need a kicker!
April misses the conversion – so not over yet
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 73) : Hmmmmm, because I can. My life is just dandy. I enjoy the banter on here mostly. Have good chats with some bloggers here. So if that offends you…. tough. Phone a friend
@Bokhoring (Comment 104) : Mtembu …autocomplete. ..
Claasens has made a good impact
Another fucking forward pass!
I’m almost choking on my beer as I say this but April Smith would have been better than Bosch April.
Three miles forward!
Ok we win and my view of this ref and TMO stays the same.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 74) : True. Think the supporters hype the team up too much pre game, and get frustrated when the hammering they anticipated isnt forthcoming. This was never going to be an easy game for the Sharks. Still picked them to win by 13, but this isnt a bad Pumas side at all.
Sharks squeeze out a win in the end
This is a team who is figuring out how to win even if its ugly
@sharks_lover (Comment 118) : Makes the win so much sweeter having this panel. No more mental block when we see their names announced
@sharks_lover (Comment 118) : Fucking useless and biased
@KingCheetah (Comment 112) : I thought trolling and being full of shit was against the site rules. Smug idiot
@KingCheetah (Comment 119) : This Pumas side is pretty solid! I didn’t think we were going to win by more than 5 if at all. Been a Sharks supporter far too long.
He makes the call FOR the sharks? Concussion test for the ref!!
@KingCheetah (Comment 119) : The issue yet again is: the sharks have momentum, they are playing well and face a “weaker” side and conspire to lose it. That is why us as fans get livid. The pumas are always scrappy, same as the griquas, but based on the last 4 weeks, the sharks should not have struggled.
Ref and assistant refs missing about 6 very very forward passes. Really not good enough
@byron (Comment 82) : That much is true! A pro outfit like the Sharks should be able to adapt and batton diwn the hatches.
What a win, please don’t ever start any of April,Bosch,Radebe or Ben ahead of Rhyno Smith,and when he’s on the field give him the fucken kicks, and Greef and van Harden please steer well clear of Durban we don’t even want you paddling in the piss filled paddling pols on South Beach
@coolfusion (Comment 126) : was it the right call? I would have called accidental offside … so a scrum!
@KingCheetah (Comment 119) : I actually think that every team that has an extended unbeaten run hit some flat spot somewhere.aybe tired maybe some pairing issues but it always seems to hit somewhere. …
@Bokhoring (Comment 128) : And if we get one try off a forward pass, the supersport team will remind us for 5 weeks. With Nick mullet the main complainer
@coolfusion (Comment 126) : Actually calls out crossing when it happened at least twice before right in front of him.
@byron (Comment 131) : Still end of game
@byron (Comment 131) : Nah I think he was dazed. He meant to give the pumas a penalty try and an extra bonus point. Guess he is going to get a talking to from the league of anti-sharks officials….
I’m surprised that clientele doesn’t get bliksem. Really enjoyed Jean planting him square on his backside. Never thought he had it in him.
@Bokhoring (Comment 134) : Hey even a stopped watch is right twice a day….
@jdolivier (Comment 107) : That I can understand, but surely experienced players in a pro team like the Sharks can adapt to the refs interpretation?
Ruan Botha is a great captain, don’t think the Sharks have lost a game since he was made captain, and quite a few of them have been like tonite a victory stolen from the jaws of defeat.
To me Rhyno smith is the fullback. Finished en klaar. Bosch needs to compete for flyhalf with Ben 10 and April need to sharpen up to challenge Rhyno or be the utility bitch. ..I mean back….
@Bayshark (Comment 137) : Sorry that should read Cloete
What is the story with Van Wyk – injury during his honeymoon? We really need him back in the mix
@KingCheetah (Comment 139) : Have you tried ice skating up a hill, backwards?? You can attempt to adapt, but if you are denied any form of legal contesting in rucks and malls, all you can do is try and tackle whilst moving backwards
@KingCheetah (Comment 139) : Yes we must cultivate that performing against all odds and adversity, character again. It’s what made us great in the first place.
@KingCheetah (Comment 139) : Really how should Tyler Paul have adapted to that fucken idiotic yellow card from Greef,sometimes your sniping little comments get on my tits.
@Bokhoring (Comment 143) : Must have been some honeymoon…..
Is Am playing with an injury? He looked uncomfortable and got up very slowly a couple of times.
@jdolivier (Comment 81) : Haha, character assassination won’t change the facts. Sharks supporters expected an easy victory in Nelspruit, despite coming unstuck here twice before! I warned that this wasnt going to be a strill on the beach. Well the Sharks snuck a win despite the odds, so well done. And well done to the Pumas for a strong effort against more fancied opponents.
And after today’s performance I would much prefer Ben 10 as starting 10. I can only recall 2 decent moments for CB
@The hound (Comment 146) : You go in for the tackle normal height, prop connects with his shoulder to your head and most guys will drop down. A real grass-cutter is when you go low from the start
@The hound (Comment 146) : The yellow card for akker was also very harsh, at least we won in spite of van heerden and “why doesn’t anyone love me” greeff
@KingCheetah (Comment 149) : It’s not assassination when it’s facts
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 124) : So lodge a complaint, little cry baby!
@Bayshark (Comment 150) : Smith at 15 and Ben10 at flyhalf. Bosch needs a soul search. Has not been in any form since the last lions game in Superrugby.
@The hound (Comment 140) : I second that …
@Bokhoring (Comment 148) : Might be time for some rotation next week. Also bring Ben 10 back in with Smith at 15 and April on bench. No good goal kickers? No worries just score more tries! Also give Nkosi some off tome or use him on impact and start Tythian, is that how you spell it? So I guess Louw for Am Tythian for Nkosi. Smith for April. Bjvr for bosch. Could also give Deysel some bench time.
@KingCheetah (Comment 154) : Girls, girls, you’re both pretty. Now let us celebrate the day we beat van heerden and greeff in nelspruit.
@coolfusion (Comment 157) : Smith won us the game at newlands with an amazing kick, Cameron Wright is also a good kicker
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 124) : And calling people an idiot, because your team didnt perform as you expected is poor taste man. Dyou kick your dog too?
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 125) : Agreed, that is why I said, this was going to be. Tough encounter, and it wont be a 30 point drubbing like the Cheethas got.
@Bayshark (Comment 150) : He must just learn to time his pass and judge the strength. He tends to pass hard and fast when his reciever his close enough for a softer more accurate pass.
@The hound (Comment 146) : it wasnt even a penalty. A tackle like that was made at every second ruck
@jdolivier (Comment 159) : We there you go then. Sorted. Bring the rhino back. ..
@jdolivier (Comment 127) : I agree, but the Pumas have been playing good rugby, I couldnt believe the comments, about the Sharks winning handsomely etc. A strong Cheetahs team was also pushed to the wire.
@KingCheetah (Comment 149) : Cheetas play in europe again tomorrow. Its very easy to have a big mouth when your team isnt playing
@jdolivier (Comment 155) : He has heaps of talent, but going through a bit of a dip at the moment. I would play him off the bench for a game or two, and then back to 10.
Ben10 looks a bit uncomfortable distributing from 10, and his kicking game needs plenty of work. I may still go with April at 10, although he can be sublime and uber-kak within the same 5 minutes
@KingCheetah (Comment 165) : The one saying the Sharks would win handsomely is McLovin, her is a WP supporter and like you a stirrer
@KingCheetah (Comment 165) : A winning bonus point was non negotiable, if anyone expects to win by 30 points in nelspruit or Kimberley, I really want to share their happy pills. The issue is that we had to wait to minute 78 to look like winning. That is what passes off loyal fans. Effort from the kick off should be at max, not just the last 10
@The hound (Comment 146) : I didnt comment on any calls! i asked if the Pumas dont deserve credit too? Tough if that gets on your tits. All teams get bad calls against them. But every call against the Sharks on here is bad.
@Bokhoring (Comment 167) : April has the earl rose syndrome
@coolfusion (Comment 164) : And please can anyone please tell us where van wyk is, Adams is a hard worker, but we need Kobus back. He has been out unsung hero since joining us. Claasens is the players favourite, but cam and Louis are our future scrumhalves give cam more game time
I thought the Sharks were very unconvincing.
Why did we keep slipping, did we need longer studs, puma’s didn’t have a problem. For such an experienced player Keegan really let his team down with his stupid indiscretions. Well done to the team for coming back and winning in the end, but they really made it difficult for themselves. Having said that, how long is this pathetic excuse of a referee going to be allowed to continue being a ref? He was terrible.
@byron (Comment 166) : And they play WP. Where did I have a big mouth? Ibsimply asked if the Sharks don’t deserve credit? So explain how is that being big mouthed. I actually expect another drubbing by WP. Nit sure about PRo 14. Early days
@sharks_lover (Comment 168) : It was actually T-Shark. I know Mc Lovin was winding you guys up.
@jdolivier (Comment 169) : Still something to be said for pulling it together in the last 15. If it was lions doing that it would be a ” testament to their character”. So that’s what I’m going to call it…
@coolfusion (Comment 176) : If they had played like that from the kick off, no character would have been required in the last 15. Kudos to the sharks for a very unlikely win, the pumas did make it a game, well done to them
@KingCheetah (Comment 175) : Fair enough, T Shark is one person, As a youngster I played for the old South Eastern Transvaal, and I can tell you how difficult it was to play there,
@jdolivier (Comment 177) : Fair enough. ..
@coolfusion (Comment 179) : Your point is very valid, a year ago we would’ve lost this match.
@sharks_lover (Comment 178) : The Red Devils. Jip they were tough to beat as well. As a young man I played against the guys in Vryheid. Man those German blokes were hard!
@KingCheetah (Comment 174) : gee lets see “if that offends you … tough” “go lodge a complaint crybaby” .. youre allowed to have a difference of opinion but trolling and making it personal on a website that supports a different team to yours shows little respect and is something I would expect on a website like rugby365
@byron (Comment 182) :Go back and read man! I simply asked if the Pumas, also dont deserve credit. I didnt call anyone any names ot attack anyone. Go back and see who mafe it personal. I don’t go around disparaging people, but I also wont back diwn if prople climb into my character, or get prrsonal. Go back and check.
You are welcome to have Rob make it a Sharks Supporters only website if you like.
@byron (Comment 182) : Cheetah is not emotionally invested, so he will môre easily than us say the pumas deserve some credit, which they do. Just let it go, he is really not trolling here and not stirring. Just not as emotional disgusted with the ref as the rest of us. The ref sucked, but glad we pulled this one through! Also glad that wuss cloete is not joining us
@KingCheetah (Comment 183) : Hey all I’m saying is a little respect goes a long way. You’re welcome to a different opinion – no issues there … all im saying is you don’t go to your neighbours house and crap on their couch – read into that what you want.
@byron (Comment 185) : I ask again show me where I dissed, or disrespected anyone. Go back and see who started getting personal and disrespectful?
It goes both ways, if you want respect, be respectful.
Legendary cat fight girls. What say we pack it up and pick up again tomorrow. Before someone’s makeup gets smudged. ….
@coolfusion (Comment 187) : cheetahs play twice tomorrow. Im going to enjoy commenting on how fair the ref is and well the opposition are playing ;p
@byron (Comment 188) : I’m actually hoping at least bone of our teams can get some points there. I was thinking munster would be harder than ulster but not so sure anymore.
I don’t understand how we just scraped through. McLovin said Sharks by plenty….