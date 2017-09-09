Richard Ferguson

Rugby Champs 2017: Australia vs South Africa


Written by Richard Ferguson

Posted in :Original Content, Springboks, The Rugby Championship, Wallabies on 9 Sep 2017
Round three of the 2017 Rugby Championship and the Springboks are in Perth to face Australia.

The Boks come off a 5 match win streak while the Aussies are 0 from 2 in the campaign so far, but opposition in both instances are not exactly comparable. Australia would have taken quite a bit from the last match against New Zealand, being in a position to beat the All Blacks in New Zealand is no easy feat, so the Boks will have to be very careful of this Wallaby outfit.

It’s really simple for the Boks though, win today and they prove themselves worthy for probably the first time in 2 years. A win today will prove that the French series win and two wins over Argentina were no flukes, that this Bok team is series competition.

Key areas today will once again fall on the shoulders of Elton Jantjies: He will not only have to be on point in terms of his goal kicking, he will have to marshall this backline on both attack and defence. On the front foot, good quick ball will be key, releasing those speedsters in the back three, especially on the counter attack, will be important.

More importantly, his organising of the defensive lines will be the difference between the Boks having a good game or walking away with a hiding today. The Wallabies have some serious talent and power in the backline and missed tackles are non-negotiable.

The loose trio will face a real potent threat for the first time this season, and all three will have to put in workman-like performances to keep the opposition at bay. Kolisi has been massive this season and will have to lead by example once again in both tight and loose facets.

My prediction is for a massive game from both teams with both campaigns hinging on this match. I do suspect that the confident Wallabies will have too much for the travelling Boks in this game and that they will win a tight affair.

Australia: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodges, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio.     
Replacements: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Samu Kerevi, 23 Curtis Rona.

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jaco Kriel, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.

Date: Saturday, September 9
Venue: nib Stadium, Perth
Kick-off: 18.00 (12.00 SA time; 10.00 GMT)
Expected weather: Partly cloudy, no rain, a high of 21°C and a low of 13°C
Referee: Glen Jackson (New Zealand)
Assistant referees: John Lacey (Ireland), Paul Williams (New Zealand)
TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)



34 Comments

  • The Boks’ 5 wins so far this season were most certainly not flukes.

    And today’s result, win or lose, will not change that.

    Comment 1, posted at 09.09.17 10:51:41 by McLovin
    McLovin
    		 

  • Hopefully today we get to see one of the most rarest of sights on the rugby field. Raymond Rhule making a tackle.

    Comment 2, posted at 09.09.17 10:55:28 by McLovin
    McLovin
    		 

  • I wonder when officials are going to start acting against the AB’s for taking out pillar defenders way off the ball. Blatant cheating going on with impunity.

    Comment 3, posted at 09.09.17 10:57:50 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 3) : Yip agree, it’s so blatant. One instance Coles took someone out from in front t of the All Black’s

    Comment 4, posted at 09.09.17 11:22:42 by Bayshark

    Bayshark
    		 

  • @Bayshark (Comment 4) : With Angus Gardner actually following the action but only to see if the Argie taken off the ball is going to retaliate :???:

    Comment 5, posted at 09.09.17 11:59:54 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Jeez, we’ve won just 4 Tri-Nations/RC away tests in the past 7 years? That’s pretty shocking!

    Comment 6, posted at 09.09.17 12:01:36 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Coetzee taken out in the air and not even a penalty?

    Comment 7, posted at 09.09.17 12:25:59 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • And Rhule missing tackle after tackle

    • Comment 8, posted at 09.09.17 12:27:34 by Bokhoring Reply

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Holy shit this is kak rugby. The AB vs Argie game in the pouring rain was far more exciting.

    Comment 9, posted at 09.09.17 12:27:35 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Poor Bok defence allows Beale to equalize after Jesse scored for the Boks

    Comment 10, posted at 09.09.17 12:39:37 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Aussies dominating attacking stats. Only some good turnovers from the Boks and a few knocks saving the Boks

    Comment 11, posted at 09.09.17 12:50:39 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • We should really leave the wp midget wings and rather get Kollisi.

    Comment 12, posted at 09.09.17 12:51:52 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Our defensive is very passive waiting for the Wobblies to come to them

    Comment 13, posted at 09.09.17 13:03:38 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • This Bok attack can only be described as robotic.

    Comment 14, posted at 09.09.17 13:08:46 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Wobblies show us how to maul and scores

    Comment 15, posted at 09.09.17 13:12:52 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Boks fuck up a try scoring opportunity after a good break by Kolisi and Serfontein

    Comment 16, posted at 09.09.17 13:16:54 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • “How to fuck up a certain try” by Jaco Kriel…

    Comment 17, posted at 09.09.17 13:17:25 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 17) : Settings in should just have passed to Skosan

    Comment 18, posted at 09.09.17 13:19:07 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 18) : Settings is Serfontein

    Comment 19, posted at 09.09.17 13:19:36 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Marx scores from a good maul

    Comment 20, posted at 09.09.17 13:26:14 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Jaco Kriel stuffs up another try

    Comment 21, posted at 09.09.17 13:34:00 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 21) : The Boks have left plenty of points on the park today.

    Comment 22, posted at 09.09.17 13:38:04 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 21) : Figure up on the screen Rhule has made 10 tackles 3rd most in the team :razz:

    Comment 23, posted at 09.09.17 13:39:55 by The hound
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The hound
    		 

  • Rhule has put in some big hits for a change

    Comment 24, posted at 09.09.17 13:41:03 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • 20 Miles forward pass missed.

    Comment 25, posted at 09.09.17 13:44:32 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Beale winning the kicking battle against Elton

    Comment 26, posted at 09.09.17 13:49:04 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 23) : He put in a couple of decent ones in the second half – not sure how he ended with 10.

    Comment 27, posted at 09.09.17 13:53:56 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • I don’t think the AB’s are shitting themselves at the prospect of facing these Boks.

    Comment 28, posted at 09.09.17 13:54:29 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Kissing your Aussie sister – no fun at all

    Comment 29, posted at 09.09.17 13:54:40 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Boks had most success playing through the rucks. PSDT was very good at that

    Comment 30, posted at 09.09.17 13:55:57 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 27) : We had the perfect opportunity to win the game in the dying minutes with a drop kick, everyone could see it except Hougaard

    Comment 31, posted at 09.09.17 14:21:33 by The hound
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The hound
    		 

  • Yawn. Same old same old. SA will struggle with Aus to establish who is slightly less pathetic and NZ will play real rugby and take the cup. Frankly I’d rather watch Currie Cup. Not like AC is a man capable of putting a world beating squad together or train one into being a world beater. He is a mediocre coach who has been living under the radar all his life. Now he is charge of selection and he will persist with crap or mismanage the rest. Why bother?

    Comment 32, posted at 09.09.17 16:34:02 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 31) : it ended up being the worst attempt at a drop kick that ive seen in a while. Instead of speeding the ball up hougaard slowed it down and then when the oz defense were set he passed a wobbly pass back that was charged down

    Comment 33, posted at 09.09.17 18:50:59 by byron

    byron
    		 

  • Coenie’s arm broken…ag damn it!

    Comment 34, posted at 09.09.17 20:21:00 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorshark
    		 

Add Comment

