Unlucky break for Coenie

Sharks prop Coenie Oosthuizen broke his arm during the second half of Saturday’s Rugby Championship test match against Australia in Perth.

SA Rugby have announced the the unfortunate player – who manfully played several minutes of the contest with the fracture – will return home to Durban to consult a specialist and is thus expected to be out of action for some time. His place in the squad goes to uncapped Western Province prop Wilco Louw.

Our best wishes go out to Coenie for a speedy recovery.