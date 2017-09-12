Kriel coming home

The Springboks will face New Zealand without the services of Jaco Kriel as the flanker is on his way home.

Kriel complained about a shoulder niggle after the drawn match with Australia. This niggle did not improve and resulted in a scan on Monday evening which came up with a labrum tear.

Kriel will return home to start his rehabilitation with no player replacing him in New Zealand.

Kriel is the second player sent home after Coenie Oosthuizen’s broken arm resulted in him returning to Durban a week early.

With Kriel not playing we are set to see a change in the loose trio, and with Pieter-Steph du Toit having such a great game against Australia, don’t be surprised if we see him packing on the side of the scrum this weekend.