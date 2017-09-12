Richard Ferguson

Kriel coming home


Written by Richard Ferguson (Richard Ferguson)

Posted in :All Blacks, Original Content, Springboks, The Rugby Championship, Wallabies on 12 Sep 2017
The Springboks will face New Zealand without the services of Jaco Kriel as the flanker is on his way home.

Kriel complained about a shoulder niggle after the drawn match with Australia. This niggle did not improve and resulted in a scan on Monday evening which came up with a labrum tear.

Kriel will return home to start his rehabilitation with no player replacing him in New Zealand.

Kriel is the second player sent home after Coenie Oosthuizen’s broken arm resulted in him returning to Durban a week early.

With Kriel not playing we are set to see a change in the loose trio, and with Pieter-Steph du Toit having such a great game against Australia, don’t be surprised if we see him packing on the side of the scrum this weekend.



12 Comments

  • Ag fok

    Comment 1, posted at 12.09.17 12:15:34
    MysticShark
    		 

  • Hi Rich, just a spell check for you on Coenie’s name.

    Comment 2, posted at 12.09.17 12:17:21
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • We need to stick with PSDT at Lock, JL Dup has been superb.

    Comment 3, posted at 12.09.17 12:18:34
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • Dont be surprised to see Mahoje start…although i do feel it will be DuPreez. PSDT and Etzebeth to start again with Mostert replacing Lood on the bench. Nyakane for Coenie in a straight wap with Dreyer onto the bench. Have a slight feeling we may see a Pollard starting surprise…but think sanity will prevail and he will bench again

    Comment 4, posted at 12.09.17 12:30:27

    SheldonK
    		 

  • Time to unleash the Terrible Twin surely?

    Comment 5, posted at 12.09.17 12:32:08
    Big Fish
    		 

  • @Big Fish (Comment 5) : that would make sense

    Comment 6, posted at 12.09.17 12:35:41

    Dunx
    		 

  • Nooo. Got al excited for nothing. Thought that Jesse Kriel was coming back home to the Sharks :(

    Comment 7, posted at 12.09.17 12:35:56

    voltage
    		 

  • @Sheldon. Mahoje is not on tour. He is injured…

    Comment 8, posted at 12.09.17 12:40:09

  • @sharksboy (Comment 8) : My mistake i thought he was. Who is the other loose forwards on tour then? Just Dan DuPreez..means he will have to be on the bench at least

    Comment 9, posted at 12.09.17 12:52:24

    SheldonK
    		 

  • @Sheldon. Yes just him so hope he gets a run…

    Comment 10, posted at 12.09.17 12:59:37

  • @sharksboy (Comment 10) : He should unless they go with 4 locks

    Comment 11, posted at 12.09.17 13:43:44

    SheldonK
    		 

  • @Big Fish (Comment 5) : Agreed

    Comment 12, posted at 12.09.17 16:27:37

