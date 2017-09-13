Injuries force Sharks reshuffle

Friday night’s come-from-behind victory for the Sharks in Nelspruit has not come without cost and Rob du Preez has been forced into changes ahead of this week’s tough clash, away to Griquas on Friday evening.
Heavy workloads over the last two months have seemingly caught up with one or two of the guys and both Jacques Vermeulen and Lukhanyo Am – mainstays of the team thus far – will sit out this week’s game due to minor injuries. Another player who’s carried a heavy burden of late is Thomas du Toit and he’s rotated onto the bench this week, along with Akker van der Merwe. That means a new-look front row with Franco Marais and Juan Schoeman starting alongside Ross Geldenhuys. Jean Droste starts at lock with Ruan Botha, as Tyler Paul shifts to the flank to replace Vermeulen.
Two players return to the squad after sitting out with injury and one of them, veteran Odwa Ndungane, thus comes straight back in at right wing in one of just two changes to the starting backline. In the other switch, Marius Louw earns a second career start as he takes over from Am in the number 12 jersey.
Another welcome returnee is Hyron Andrews, whose start to the season lasted just a few minutes before a shoulder injury put him on the sidelines. He comes onto the bench and will cover the second row, with Wian Vosloo looking after the third. Another new face is that of Tristan Blewett, poised to make a senior debut off the bench as midfield cover. Inny Radebe return to the squad for Rhyno Smith in the final change.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Jean Droste, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Hyron Andrews, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Inny Radebe
That backline just looks off with Odwa there. How long is Van Wyk out injured? Tythan Adams sent to do Gold Cup juty with Rovers? Tough on him and generous on Odwa i feel. Griquas at home have tripped up many a Sharks team…especially if our forwards stand back as they did in first half last week.
I thought Kobus was given time off for his wedding / honeymoon – was he actually injured at the time?
Tythan very unlucky, can someone please clarify the Kobus van wyk situation and how long deysel is still out
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : @jdolivier (Comment 3) : Kobus got married and had his honeymeen…. that was why he missed the Lions game. He went to the Malives (or something) during the bye week and returned to play against WP. He went off early in that game with a groin injury and is still expected to be out for roughly another two weeks.
Deysel is recovering from a broken arm. There hasn’t been an update on him in some time.
I think Odwa is a good call this week because his size and calm will be needed against a rough-house team like Griquas. Adams wasn’t bad but he didn’t set the park alight either.
Griquas pack are normally a huge force in the collisions more than the set piece. Our current pack does fall a bit short in the set pieces but should be ok in the collisions with some big carriers in there. Hopefully we can take it
guys…. come on. In a team where literally nobody in the backline outside of the 9 has even a year’s worth of CC experience, do you REALLY think any sane coach is going to back a club player at wing when he has a 100-game veteran fit and available?
It’s time to come to terms with the fact that Odwa is a vital member of this squad and stop second-guessing the coaches every time they pick him.
@robdylan (Comment 4) : Thanks, at least we know now.
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Odwa at fullback has been much more successful than him at wing the last 3 seasons, what did poor rhyno Smith do to miss out, he really ads x-factor to our backline and has more than enough pace for wing
Will reserve my opinion until after the game!!! Backing the team 100% and hoping for another bonus point victory!!! GO SHARKS!!!
@robdylan (Comment 4) : thanks boss forgot he played against WP. Really missing him in the backs.
@robdylan (Comment 4) : are we sure he got the injury at the game?
@robdylan (Comment 6) : please stop being the voice of reason, it’s wednesday and we need to vent some of our midweek frustration
Pretty good team again, I really hope Thomas’s injury is nothing serious. Tristan has been around for a while, glad he is getting a chance. Is Rhyno Smith still carrying a bit of an injury or are they playing Inny ahead of him because Inny can cover both 10 and 15? Really would like to see him get an extended run at 15 before super rugby next year, he is so elusive with ball in hand!
@robdylan (Comment 4) : Thanks Rob – I missed a couple of games (including the WP game) while traveling, so I did not realized he got injured playing
Hopefully Am not out too long, the man must be on AC’s radar, he has been amazing for us
@robdylan (Comment 6) : As an advocate of dropping Odwa I think you make a good point. I’m ok with him playing this game though, I think we may be in trouble against teams like the lions, wp, bulls and cheetahs if we play odwa. but hey the coaching staff choose this route, I’ll back the team.
Glad to see Hyron back.
Ryno smith out of the team again is a surprise, do you have insight into the thinking around that rob ?
Glad louw gets a run, Tristan is a surprise lets see how he adapts to a higher level.
over all decent team, tough going in Kimberley. looking forward to the game.
@Dunx (Comment 11) : well no, because we’re not the medical staff, but what are you getting at?
@robdylan (Comment 16) : Rob, think it was a joke, returned from honeymoon with a groin injury.
@robdylan (Comment 16) : I actually had a good chuckle reading his post.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 17) : aaaah
@Dancing Bear (Comment 18) : Ja me to!!!
@robdylan (Comment 16) : Rob in the wise words of Joker: “why so serious!?”
Well it’s probably an auspicious time for the coach to be prudent. He can probably even afford to be even more so at this moment.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 17) : Clearly the medical staff did not do a good job of checking Kobus before allowing him to play WP – especially after such strenuous activity
@robdylan (Comment 19) : this is why I should never multitask!
Thoughts ?
Think we`ll get a win in KY guys?
Could the Kwasse be better than the Mighty Pumas?
What`s the ref situation? I know we don`t have a ” favourite ” ref at the moment, but is it at least someone ” Down The Middle ” ?