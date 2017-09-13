Injuries force Sharks reshuffle

Friday night’s come-from-behind victory for the Sharks in Nelspruit has not come without cost and Rob du Preez has been forced into changes ahead of this week’s tough clash, away to Griquas on Friday evening.

Heavy workloads over the last two months have seemingly caught up with one or two of the guys and both Jacques Vermeulen and Lukhanyo Am – mainstays of the team thus far – will sit out this week’s game due to minor injuries. Another player who’s carried a heavy burden of late is Thomas du Toit and he’s rotated onto the bench this week, along with Akker van der Merwe. That means a new-look front row with Franco Marais and Juan Schoeman starting alongside Ross Geldenhuys. Jean Droste starts at lock with Ruan Botha, as Tyler Paul shifts to the flank to replace Vermeulen.

Two players return to the squad after sitting out with injury and one of them, veteran Odwa Ndungane, thus comes straight back in at right wing in one of just two changes to the starting backline. In the other switch, Marius Louw earns a second career start as he takes over from Am in the number 12 jersey.

Another welcome returnee is Hyron Andrews, whose start to the season lasted just a few minutes before a shoulder injury put him on the sidelines. He comes onto the bench and will cover the second row, with Wian Vosloo looking after the third. Another new face is that of Tristan Blewett, poised to make a senior debut off the bench as midfield cover. Inny Radebe return to the squad for Rhyno Smith in the final change.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Jean Droste, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman.

Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Hyron Andrews, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Inny Radebe