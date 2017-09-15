Cronje out, Hougie starts

Ross Cronje has been ruled out of the New Zealand test tomorrow and will be replaced in the starting line up by Francois Hougaard.

Cronje has been ruled out as a result of illness and will miss the key match between the Springboks and New Zealand in Albany this Saturday. Rudy Paige moves onto the bench and is set to earn his 9th cap.

The revised Springbok side to face the All Blacks in Albany:

15. Andries Coetzee (Emirates Lions), 6 caps, 0 points

14. Raymond Rhule (Toyota Cheetahs), 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)

13. Jesse Kriel (Vodacom Bulls), 22 caps, 30 points (6 tries)

12. Jan Serfontein (Vodacom Bulls), 32 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

11. Courtnall Skosan (Emirates Lions), 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)

10. Elton Jantjies (Emirates Lions), 17 caps, 179 points (2 try, 32 conversions, 35 penalties)

9. Francois Hougaard (Worcester Warriors, England) 45 caps, 25 points (5 tries)

8. Uzair Cassiem (Toyota Cheetahs) 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)

7. Jean-Luc du Preez (Cell C Sharks), 7 caps, 5 points (1 try)

6. Siya Kolisi (DHL Stormers), 22 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

5. Franco Mostert (Emirates Lions), 12 caps, 0 points

4. Eben Etzebeth (captain, DHL Stormers), 60 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

3. Ruan Dreyer (Emirates Lions), 1 cap, 0 points

2. Malcolm Marx (Emirates Lions), 8 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

1. Tendai Mtawarira (Cell C Sharks), 93 caps, 10 points (2 tries)



Replacements:

16. Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers), 10 caps, 0 points

17. Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), 16 caps, 0 points

18. Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls), 31 caps, 5 points (1 try)

19. Lood de Jager (Vodacom Bulls), 30 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

20. Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers), 26 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

21. Rudy Paige (Vodacom Bulls), 8 caps, 5 points (1 tries)

22. Handré Pollard (Vodacom Bulls), 20 caps, 188 points (2 tries, 29 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)

23. Damian de Allende (DHL Stormers), 24 caps, 15 points (3 tries)