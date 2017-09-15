robdylan

Currie Cup 2017: Griquas v Sharks


A golden opportunity to extend the lead at the top of the log – or a nasty banana peel fixture set to open the Currie Cup field up once more? It’s one of those two outcomes for Ruan Botha and the Sharks today – but which will it be?

Kick-off in Kimberley is at 17h00 as the Sharks go in search of an impressive eighth successive win in the competition.

Griquas: 15 Adriaan Coertzen (captain), 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Kyle Steyn, 12 Johnathan Francke, 11 Enver Brandt, 10 George Whitehead, 9 Renier Botha, 8 DeWet Kruger, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Wendal Wehr, 5 Pieter Janse van Vuren, 4 Jonathan Adendorf, 3 Stephan Kotze, 2 Abraham le Roux, 1 Nicolaas Oosthuizen.
Replacements: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Liam Hendricks, 18 Sintu Manjezi, 19 Shaun McDonald, 20 Tiaan Dorfling, 21 Andre Swarts, 22 Eric Zana.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Jean Droste, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Hyron Andrews, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Inny-Christian Radebe



  • Slow start to ruin our nerves, ending with a bonus point win

    Comment 1, posted at 15.09.17 15:43:40 by jdolivier
    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 1) : That is the norm lol, just maybe they will do it better today. :mrgreen:

    Comment 2, posted at 15.09.17 16:50:21 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 2) : Let’s hope so, this abusive relationship that is being a sharks supporter gets tough

    Comment 3, posted at 15.09.17 16:59:49 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 1) : Prophetic words

    Comment 4, posted at 15.09.17 17:03:30 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Kwas lead 7-0

    Comment 5, posted at 15.09.17 17:04:23 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Try Louw.

    Comment 6, posted at 15.09.17 17:06:49 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • 7-7

    Comment 7, posted at 15.09.17 17:07:13 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Griekwas mascot a dinosaur?

    Comment 8, posted at 15.09.17 17:13:25 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • Good play by the Sharks followed by a stupid dive by Paul at a ruck surrendering the ball

    Comment 9, posted at 15.09.17 17:14:08 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Geez this ref misses alot

    Comment 10, posted at 15.09.17 17:15:09 by byron

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 9) : The guy was on our side of the ruck

    Comment 11, posted at 15.09.17 17:15:53 by byron

    
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 8) : Maybe oom bushy finally turned into a fossil

    Comment 12, posted at 15.09.17 17:20:31 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Does anyone else feel their try came off a forward pass?

    Comment 13, posted at 15.09.17 17:21:29 by Hulk

    
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 11) : If Tyler Paul had not left his feet, the clean would’ve been legal

    Comment 14, posted at 15.09.17 17:21:30 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 13) : Yes it did,

    Comment 15, posted at 15.09.17 17:22:10 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 13) : The entire 2017 rugby season in all formats has been pathetic at identifying forward passes, this ref and assistants are not the first and surely won’t be the last

    Comment 16, posted at 15.09.17 17:22:32 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Geez ref … why stop play. I know there is an injury but game has moved 20 meters forward away from injury

    Comment 17, posted at 15.09.17 17:23:46 by byron

    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 12) : :mrgreen: Forgot about him.

    Comment 18, posted at 15.09.17 17:24:00 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • As predicted, same old shit.

    Comment 19, posted at 15.09.17 17:24:50 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Ward try

    Comment 20, posted at 15.09.17 17:27:44 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • I need to say same old shit more, :mrgreen: :mrgreen:

    Comment 21, posted at 15.09.17 17:28:05 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Good try from the Sharks with Keegan prominent

    Comment 22, posted at 15.09.17 17:29:06 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 19) : A lot of wild passing in the backs

    Comment 23, posted at 15.09.17 17:30:57 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 23) : Yup

    Comment 24, posted at 15.09.17 17:32:50 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Geez ref … no release

    Comment 25, posted at 15.09.17 17:33:10 by byron

    
    		 

  • A lot of speed in the Kwas outside backs

    Comment 26, posted at 15.09.17 17:34:40 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Where is the defensive lapse happening that they keep getting round our outside on the counter ?

    Comment 27, posted at 15.09.17 17:35:11 by Hulk

    
    		 

  • Odwa is really just too slow – damnit

    Comment 28, posted at 15.09.17 17:41:44 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • 19-7 HT

    Comment 29, posted at 15.09.17 17:45:28 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • 3 Tries to 1 and even though scrappy they keep grinding out a try here and there.

    Comment 30, posted at 15.09.17 17:46:09 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • But Ross scores eventually – 19-7

    Comment 31, posted at 15.09.17 17:46:14 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • When Thomas, Akkers, Andrews come on we will see forwards dominate more.

    Comment 32, posted at 15.09.17 17:46:50 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 30) : Kwas living of scraps – Sharks doing most of the playing. Just need to be a bit more accurate

    Comment 33, posted at 15.09.17 17:47:04 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Also Vosloo will bring more speed to the break downs.

    Comment 34, posted at 15.09.17 17:47:40 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 33) : For sure, many wild passes, just need more patience on the ball, Kwas are playing to disrupt the game rather than win the game so their aim is to see that they do not lose too big.

    Comment 35, posted at 15.09.17 17:49:04 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • 2nd try Louw,

    Comment 36, posted at 15.09.17 18:04:23 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Louw just ran over 2 players … nice try

    Comment 37, posted at 15.09.17 18:04:48 by byron

    
    		 

  • Louw scores his second.

    Comment 38, posted at 15.09.17 18:05:17 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • That is the BP 26-10

    Comment 39, posted at 15.09.17 18:05:29 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Great try Keegan.

    Comment 40, posted at 15.09.17 18:15:08 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • 33-10

    Comment 41, posted at 15.09.17 18:15:44 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Shocker from the Kwasse. How do you throw a dummy and still give an intercept away. :roll: Swak.

    Comment 42, posted at 15.09.17 18:16:19 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • Who is that blonde kid? He’s not on the team sheet.

    Comment 43, posted at 15.09.17 18:16:39 by Hulk

    
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 43) : Tristan Blewett

    Comment 44, posted at 15.09.17 18:18:11 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 43) : Is that not Tristan Blewett?

    Comment 45, posted at 15.09.17 18:18:49 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 45) : Yes

    Comment 46, posted at 15.09.17 18:19:36 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Who’s the blonde kid? :mrgreen:

    Comment 47, posted at 15.09.17 18:20:49 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • Great try.

    Comment 48, posted at 15.09.17 18:21:12 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • Kwas now running everything and Whitehead breaks the line again.

    Comment 49, posted at 15.09.17 18:24:33 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Lots of passing and running but going nowhere fast are the Griekwas. :roll:

    Comment 50, posted at 15.09.17 18:28:12 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 44) : thanks. Couldn’t make out what the commentators were saying.

    Comment 51, posted at 15.09.17 18:28:20 by Hulk

    
    		 

  • Sharks must not let this game become too loose. Need to show more patience

    Comment 52, posted at 15.09.17 18:28:55 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Louw had some good moments but now he is coughing up the ball too many times

    Comment 53, posted at 15.09.17 18:35:39 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 52) : so much for that.

    @Bokhoring (Comment 53) : perhaps it’s a fitness issue.

    Comment 54, posted at 15.09.17 18:38:48 by Hulk

    
    		 

  • Some good offloads from the Kwas and they score another one

    Comment 55, posted at 15.09.17 18:38:54 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • 33-22

    Comment 56, posted at 15.09.17 18:39:13 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Ward scores his 2nd

    Comment 57, posted at 15.09.17 18:39:43 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • And the Sharks strike back with a great try

    Comment 58, posted at 15.09.17 18:40:37 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • 40-22

    Comment 59, posted at 15.09.17 18:41:04 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • couple of concerns, Injuries is one, this uncontested scrum is BS, as soon as the Kwas saw we hurt them in the scrums they quickly get injured, its a joke.

    Comment 60, posted at 15.09.17 18:42:16 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • not sure when last we had 4 tries scored by the 2 centers, I might be wrong but i could swear Tristan Blewett played 10 at junior level?? if some one knows please try confirm?? If so i would try him if he has a good boot, As fond as i am of Bosch his lack of defense is going to cost us big come crunch time. April blows hot and cold like a hair dryer.

    Comment 61, posted at 15.09.17 18:45:18 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 60) : It’s the stupid 22 man game squad. Is any other league/competition in the world still playing with only 22 vs 23? Quite ridiculous.

    Comment 62, posted at 15.09.17 18:45:44 by Dancing Bear
    
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 61) : With Inny’s injury (sorry to see) perhaps we will see more of Rhyno Smith.

    Comment 63, posted at 15.09.17 18:47:24 by Dancing Bear
    
    
    		 

  • Looks like anyone can turnover the sharks.

    Comment 64, posted at 15.09.17 18:47:34 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @Dancing Bear (Comment 62) : Do not think so, 23 man squads seem to be the way all other countries have moved to.

    Comment 65, posted at 15.09.17 18:48:03 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Sharks becoming masters at the last minute scoring.

    Comment 66, posted at 15.09.17 18:48:13 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • 39 log points should be enough to already qualify for a home semi I think.

    BTW Rob I think your fixtures page has the WP and Sharks games swapped, hence Sharks gifting 5 log points from today’s game to WP :lol:

    Comment 67, posted at 15.09.17 18:48:40 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 64) : Hard to comment fairly on that as Kwas were allowed to play on the offside line more often than not, yes a few penalties went against them but mostly not.

    Comment 68, posted at 15.09.17 18:49:21 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 65) : As I understand, IRB laws call for 23 man game day teams, the Currie Cup has to have a special dispensation from that law. Nuts.

    Comment 69, posted at 15.09.17 18:50:27 by Dancing Bear
    
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 68) : I thought this ref was pretty consistent in his rulings.

    Comment 70, posted at 15.09.17 18:51:20 by Dancing Bear
    
    
    		 

  • I don’t think we conceded as many turnovers with the dupreez boys and Coenie and even Adriaanse on there’s a little something missing at the front. Aggression, skill. Granted we have a bunch of newbies so I’ll give them time. Still on the whole a lot of improvement we aren’t letting the minows give us so much trouble as last year this time and even in supers. But we must tighten up a bit.

    Comment 71, posted at 15.09.17 18:57:14 by coolfusion

    
    		 

