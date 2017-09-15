Currie Cup 2017: Griquas v Sharks

A golden opportunity to extend the lead at the top of the log – or a nasty banana peel fixture set to open the Currie Cup field up once more? It’s one of those two outcomes for Ruan Botha and the Sharks today – but which will it be?
Kick-off in Kimberley is at 17h00 as the Sharks go in search of an impressive eighth successive win in the competition.
Griquas: 15 Adriaan Coertzen (captain), 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Kyle Steyn, 12 Johnathan Francke, 11 Enver Brandt, 10 George Whitehead, 9 Renier Botha, 8 DeWet Kruger, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Wendal Wehr, 5 Pieter Janse van Vuren, 4 Jonathan Adendorf, 3 Stephan Kotze, 2 Abraham le Roux, 1 Nicolaas Oosthuizen.
Replacements: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Liam Hendricks, 18 Sintu Manjezi, 19 Shaun McDonald, 20 Tiaan Dorfling, 21 Andre Swarts, 22 Eric Zana.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Jean Droste, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Hyron Andrews, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Inny-Christian Radebe
Slow start to ruin our nerves, ending with a bonus point win
@jdolivier (Comment 1) : That is the norm lol, just maybe they will do it better today.
@sharks_lover (Comment 2) : Let’s hope so, this abusive relationship that is being a sharks supporter gets tough
@jdolivier (Comment 1) : Prophetic words
Kwas lead 7-0
Try Louw.
7-7
Griekwas mascot a dinosaur?
Good play by the Sharks followed by a stupid dive by Paul at a ruck surrendering the ball
Geez this ref misses alot
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : The guy was on our side of the ruck
@McLovin (Comment 8) : Maybe oom bushy finally turned into a fossil
Does anyone else feel their try came off a forward pass?
@byron (Comment 11) : If Tyler Paul had not left his feet, the clean would’ve been legal
@Hulk (Comment 13) : Yes it did,
@Hulk (Comment 13) : The entire 2017 rugby season in all formats has been pathetic at identifying forward passes, this ref and assistants are not the first and surely won’t be the last
Geez ref … why stop play. I know there is an injury but game has moved 20 meters forward away from injury
@jdolivier (Comment 12) : Forgot about him.
As predicted, same old shit.
Ward try
I need to say same old shit more,
Good try from the Sharks with Keegan prominent
@sharks_lover (Comment 19) : A lot of wild passing in the backs
@Bokhoring (Comment 23) : Yup
Geez ref … no release
A lot of speed in the Kwas outside backs
Where is the defensive lapse happening that they keep getting round our outside on the counter ?
Odwa is really just too slow – damnit
19-7 HT
3 Tries to 1 and even though scrappy they keep grinding out a try here and there.
But Ross scores eventually – 19-7
When Thomas, Akkers, Andrews come on we will see forwards dominate more.
@sharks_lover (Comment 30) : Kwas living of scraps – Sharks doing most of the playing. Just need to be a bit more accurate
Also Vosloo will bring more speed to the break downs.
@Bokhoring (Comment 33) : For sure, many wild passes, just need more patience on the ball, Kwas are playing to disrupt the game rather than win the game so their aim is to see that they do not lose too big.
2nd try Louw,
Louw just ran over 2 players … nice try
Louw scores his second.
That is the BP 26-10
Great try Keegan.
33-10
Shocker from the Kwasse. How do you throw a dummy and still give an intercept away. Swak.
Who is that blonde kid? He’s not on the team sheet.
@Hulk (Comment 43) : Tristan Blewett
@Hulk (Comment 43) : Is that not Tristan Blewett?
@Bokhoring (Comment 45) : Yes
Who’s the blonde kid?
Great try.
Kwas now running everything and Whitehead breaks the line again.
Lots of passing and running but going nowhere fast are the Griekwas.
@sharks_lover (Comment 44) : thanks. Couldn’t make out what the commentators were saying.
Sharks must not let this game become too loose. Need to show more patience
Louw had some good moments but now he is coughing up the ball too many times
@Bokhoring (Comment 52) : so much for that.
@Bokhoring (Comment 53) : perhaps it’s a fitness issue.
Some good offloads from the Kwas and they score another one
33-22
Ward scores his 2nd
And the Sharks strike back with a great try
40-22
couple of concerns, Injuries is one, this uncontested scrum is BS, as soon as the Kwas saw we hurt them in the scrums they quickly get injured, its a joke.
not sure when last we had 4 tries scored by the 2 centers, I might be wrong but i could swear Tristan Blewett played 10 at junior level?? if some one knows please try confirm?? If so i would try him if he has a good boot, As fond as i am of Bosch his lack of defense is going to cost us big come crunch time. April blows hot and cold like a hair dryer.
@sharks_lover (Comment 60) : It’s the stupid 22 man game squad. Is any other league/competition in the world still playing with only 22 vs 23? Quite ridiculous.
@sharks_lover (Comment 61) : With Inny’s injury (sorry to see) perhaps we will see more of Rhyno Smith.
Looks like anyone can turnover the sharks.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 62) : Do not think so, 23 man squads seem to be the way all other countries have moved to.
Sharks becoming masters at the last minute scoring.
39 log points should be enough to already qualify for a home semi I think.
BTW Rob I think your fixtures page has the WP and Sharks games swapped, hence Sharks gifting 5 log points from today’s game to WP
@coolfusion (Comment 64) : Hard to comment fairly on that as Kwas were allowed to play on the offside line more often than not, yes a few penalties went against them but mostly not.
@sharks_lover (Comment 65) : As I understand, IRB laws call for 23 man game day teams, the Currie Cup has to have a special dispensation from that law. Nuts.
@sharks_lover (Comment 68) : I thought this ref was pretty consistent in his rulings.
I don’t think we conceded as many turnovers with the dupreez boys and Coenie and even Adriaanse on there’s a little something missing at the front. Aggression, skill. Granted we have a bunch of newbies so I’ll give them time. Still on the whole a lot of improvement we aren’t letting the minows give us so much trouble as last year this time and even in supers. But we must tighten up a bit.