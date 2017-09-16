Richard Ferguson

Rugby Champs 2017: New Zealand vs Springboks


Its one of the biggest matches on the International calender, and it’s here. The All Blacks host the Springboks in one of the most anticipated games of the campaign. Will the Springboks pitch and make a game of this match? I’d make sure to watch this live.

Game four of the campaign and it’s make or break for the Springboks. A win (or draw) in this match and the Springboks stand a decent chance of winning the Championship this year. With two home games to come, albeit against strong competition, is sure to keep things interesting over the final stretch.

But let’s be honest – nobody in their right mind really gives the Springboks a chance in this fixture. The bookies have given the Boks a massive 17 point headstart. For a match against two of the top International teams, that is huge! The general feeling is that the Boks are in for a hiding.

In my opinion – this match is sure to be closer than a 17 point margin. The All Blacks haven’t been the same team this year as during their unbeaten run over the last two seasons. They have had to come from behind to secure wins against both Australia and Argentina (both at home). And while this could be seen as an attribute of a great team, winning from any position, we can agree that this NZ team is beatable.

That said, the Boks would have to be a much better team than we saw last week to make that happen. No silly errors, no indecisiveness, no unforced errors as you say in tennis. Missed kicks simply cannot be an option. We need magic and we need it from more than one or two individuals. In matches like these, intensity, leadership and GEES can get the Boks over the line. I’m expecting a massive match from this Bok team, so make sure to watch this match!

New Zealand: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Square, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Kane Hames.
Replacements: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 Thomas Perenara, 22 Lima Sopoaga, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.
 
South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois Hougaard, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Lodewyk de Jager, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.

Date: Saturday, 16 September 2017
Venue: North Harbour Stadium, Albany
Kick-off: 19.35 (09.35 SA time; 07.35 GMT)
Expected weather: A chance of some rain with a high of 16°C and a low of 11°C
Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistant referees: Angus Gardner (Australia), Matthew Carley (England)
TMO: George Ayoub (Australia)



53 Comments

  • Offside surely

    • Comment 1, posted at 16.09.17 09:57:50 by byron Reply
    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • rule has missed 5/5 tackle attempts

    • Comment 2, posted at 16.09.17 09:59:42 by byron Reply
    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • 6/6

    • Comment 3, posted at 16.09.17 10:08:25 by byron Reply
    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 3) : He made on on Ioane

    • Comment 4, posted at 16.09.17 10:09:31 by jdolivier Reply
    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • can’t believe it’s already over

    • Comment 5, posted at 16.09.17 10:14:03 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • Geez ref … thats a trip

    • Comment 6, posted at 16.09.17 10:15:22 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Make that 7/7

    • Comment 7, posted at 16.09.17 10:16:39 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Boks dominate territory and equal possession and still trail 31 points. 11 handling errors, 4 turnovers conceded, 2 lost lineout says it all

    • Comment 8, posted at 16.09.17 10:29:54 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • The joys of being a Bok supporter…..not.

    This must be the northern hemisphere Bok team that SARU sent to New Zealand.

    • Comment 9, posted at 16.09.17 10:40:45 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • Marx ain’t no Bismarck – that is for sure

    • Comment 10, posted at 16.09.17 10:41:16 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 8) : and many mussed tackles

    • Comment 11, posted at 16.09.17 10:42:50 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • We need to hook the ball and get it out. You are not going to walk an All Black scrum

    • Comment 12, posted at 16.09.17 10:44:56 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bismarck is Bismarck, ditto for Frans Steyn and Marcel Coetzee…..maar nou #@%$ ja.

    • Comment 13, posted at 16.09.17 10:45:55 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 13) : Oh, and despite all the skin ink, Hougaard is no Maori, thats just wishful thinking on his part.

    • Comment 14, posted at 16.09.17 10:49:02 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • These ones make it look so easy

    • Comment 15, posted at 16.09.17 10:50:23 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 15) : ones = okes

    • Comment 16, posted at 16.09.17 10:50:43 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Mnonambi on to show Marx how to throw in (or maybe not)

    • Comment 17, posted at 16.09.17 10:57:01 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bok one of runners from a standing start make negative metres against the AB defence

    • Comment 18, posted at 16.09.17 10:58:42 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • How are those 3 palookas the best back 3. Sbu Nkosi, jambo ulengo, Warrick gelant and even Garth April would’ve shown more balls

    • Comment 19, posted at 16.09.17 11:01:33 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Our loosies are way too slow for this game

    • Comment 20, posted at 16.09.17 11:03:25 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • One team playing using their brains – other not so much. 43-0

    • Comment 21, posted at 16.09.17 11:07:01 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 21) : Back 3 to small cant tackle flyhalf and scrumhalf dont make quick passes or decisions

    • Comment 22, posted at 16.09.17 11:08:20 by Dunx Reply

    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Ellendig now gets his opportunity

    • Comment 23, posted at 16.09.17 11:11:56 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bongi gets away with mocking the throw but ABs get the penalty at the scrum anyway

    • Comment 24, posted at 16.09.17 11:14:25 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • What an absolute disgusting showing. Shameful zero

    • Comment 25, posted at 16.09.17 11:15:42 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Brown does a Rhule on Pollard and the Sopoaga does a Rhule on Rhule. 50-0

    • Comment 26, posted at 16.09.17 11:18:18 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 50 up, 50 points difference. Do the honourable thing – all of you involved in SA rugby, I dare you.

    • Comment 27, posted at 16.09.17 11:19:42 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • Have both our hookers forgotten to hook. Another scrum penalty for the All Blacks

    • Comment 28, posted at 16.09.17 11:20:01 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Fucking useless……………

    • Comment 29, posted at 16.09.17 11:24:43 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • All Blacks showing us how to maul and finish on 57-0. We were lucky to get a zero from this game to be honest

    • Comment 30, posted at 16.09.17 11:24:51 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Pretty simple. All Black players do their primary functions properly and then add some insane handling skills and good decision making. Most our players can’t even perform their primary functions properly

    • Comment 31, posted at 16.09.17 11:27:37 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Shame full quata player Rhule useless get in Kobus on Ruan

    • Comment 32, posted at 16.09.17 11:30:23 by duncanbetteridge Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • 33 missed tackles

    • Comment 33, posted at 16.09.17 11:31:24 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Not to mention Hougie can’t say ZN are superior when they play a SHIT south African team

    • Comment 34, posted at 16.09.17 11:31:54 by duncanbetteridge Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • I’m actually in tears. I thought I didn’t care anymore. what a disgraceful showing from everyone involved . if they don’t beat the all blacks in south Africa they need to resign. the whole lot.

    • Comment 35, posted at 16.09.17 11:32:14 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • Our starting lineup up did a beter job at least our scrums were good

    • Comment 36, posted at 16.09.17 11:32:42 by duncanbetteridge Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • When we had beast on the reserves forwards were utter shit

    • Comment 37, posted at 16.09.17 11:34:18 by duncanbetteridge Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • I know the coach has some constraints in his selections but to choose Hougie as your overseas player??

    • Comment 38, posted at 16.09.17 11:41:37 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Alister coetzee needs to go. What a disgraceful performance. The entire backline needs changing. Rhules tackling has been terrible every game but he still starts, he then goes on to miss 6 tackles in the first half and doesn’t get subbed. All while Combrinks not even in the squad. Hougaard is useless as is kriel and Cassiem. How about picking Frans Steyn, Am, Mapimpi, nkosi, marcel Coetzee..

    • Comment 39, posted at 16.09.17 11:41:43 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • I say we cut a deal with New Zealand. We forfeit ever game with a 35 point deficit and a guaranteed bonus point for them. At least a lot better than letting them play.

    • Comment 40, posted at 16.09.17 11:56:20 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • What was exposed today is the total lack of leadership in this team.Ethebeth couldn’t captain the Robben Island ferry boat.but we shouldn’t be surprised when we read that Elton Jaantjies is part of the leadership group.
    Shit man this was a serious disgrace,57 /0 means the defense and the attack were both abysmal.
    Worst Springbok team in history, and the prick Coetzee still smiles in the post match interview.

    • Comment 41, posted at 16.09.17 11:57:53 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • I reckon Mzwandile Stick must be the happiest Saffer today.

    • Comment 42, posted at 16.09.17 12:09:29 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 41) : Do you know that the Robben Island ferry sank this week? Eben is thus well qualified for the job of ferry captain.

    • Comment 43, posted at 16.09.17 12:16:44 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 43) : :| :| :|

    • Comment 44, posted at 16.09.17 12:22:36 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 42) : Waiting for Venter to admit in tomorrows paper that he forgot to teach the team defence last week.

    • Comment 45, posted at 16.09.17 12:24:10 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 45) : :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 46, posted at 16.09.17 12:51:43 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • Where is the fun in losing like this. Even the All Black supporters arent driving around town, flags waving, hooting and generally making a noise and shoving our noses in the loss – nothing, nada…….these Boks have managed to even take the bit of “fun” out of losing that there was.

    • Comment 47, posted at 16.09.17 12:56:17 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • AC actually see positives for the Boks in this match – ever the optimist

    • Comment 48, posted at 16.09.17 13:01:47 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 48) : Well we did hold them to under 60

    • Comment 49, posted at 16.09.17 13:23:20 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @RuckingFun (Comment 39) : Is it really Allister Coetzee or the selection panel

    • Comment 50, posted at 16.09.17 13:44:09 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 45) : Screw defence, where was the pride,heart, commitment and an actual game plan

    • Comment 51, posted at 16.09.17 14:03:31 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 48) : Well U actually think they did some things really well. Like avoiding the scoreboard.

    • Comment 52, posted at 16.09.17 14:08:03 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Guys, I just can’t understand how this backline got selected when you have the likes of Combrink, Nkosi, Mapimpi, Am and Janse Van Rensburg out of the picture. Any one of those guys would have put up a braver show. Heck, I’d take Lleyds and De Allende right now…

    • Comment 53, posted at 16.09.17 15:40:15 by The Great Couch Shark Reply
    Author
    The Great Couch SharkSuper Rugby player
    		 

