Rugby Champs 2017: New Zealand vs Springboks

Its one of the biggest matches on the International calender, and it’s here. The All Blacks host the Springboks in one of the most anticipated games of the campaign. Will the Springboks pitch and make a game of this match? I’d make sure to watch this live.
Game four of the campaign and it’s make or break for the Springboks. A win (or draw) in this match and the Springboks stand a decent chance of winning the Championship this year. With two home games to come, albeit against strong competition, is sure to keep things interesting over the final stretch.
But let’s be honest – nobody in their right mind really gives the Springboks a chance in this fixture. The bookies have given the Boks a massive 17 point headstart. For a match against two of the top International teams, that is huge! The general feeling is that the Boks are in for a hiding.
In my opinion – this match is sure to be closer than a 17 point margin. The All Blacks haven’t been the same team this year as during their unbeaten run over the last two seasons. They have had to come from behind to secure wins against both Australia and Argentina (both at home). And while this could be seen as an attribute of a great team, winning from any position, we can agree that this NZ team is beatable.
That said, the Boks would have to be a much better team than we saw last week to make that happen. No silly errors, no indecisiveness, no unforced errors as you say in tennis. Missed kicks simply cannot be an option. We need magic and we need it from more than one or two individuals. In matches like these, intensity, leadership and GEES can get the Boks over the line. I’m expecting a massive match from this Bok team, so make sure to watch this match!
New Zealand: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Square, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Kane Hames.
Replacements: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 Thomas Perenara, 22 Lima Sopoaga, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.
South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois Hougaard, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Lodewyk de Jager, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.
Date: Saturday, 16 September 2017
Venue: North Harbour Stadium, Albany
Kick-off: 19.35 (09.35 SA time; 07.35 GMT)
Expected weather: A chance of some rain with a high of 16°C and a low of 11°C
Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistant referees: Angus Gardner (Australia), Matthew Carley (England)
TMO: George Ayoub (Australia)
Offside surely
rule has missed 5/5 tackle attempts
6/6
@byron (Comment 3) : He made on on Ioane
can’t believe it’s already over
Geez ref … thats a trip
Make that 7/7
Boks dominate territory and equal possession and still trail 31 points. 11 handling errors, 4 turnovers conceded, 2 lost lineout says it all
The joys of being a Bok supporter…..not.
This must be the northern hemisphere Bok team that SARU sent to New Zealand.
Marx ain’t no Bismarck – that is for sure
@Bokhoring (Comment 8) : and many mussed tackles
We need to hook the ball and get it out. You are not going to walk an All Black scrum
Bismarck is Bismarck, ditto for Frans Steyn and Marcel Coetzee…..maar nou #@%$ ja.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 13) : Oh, and despite all the skin ink, Hougaard is no Maori, thats just wishful thinking on his part.
These ones make it look so easy
@Bokhoring (Comment 15) : ones = okes
Mnonambi on to show Marx how to throw in (or maybe not)
Bok one of runners from a standing start make negative metres against the AB defence
How are those 3 palookas the best back 3. Sbu Nkosi, jambo ulengo, Warrick gelant and even Garth April would’ve shown more balls
Our loosies are way too slow for this game
One team playing using their brains – other not so much. 43-0
@Bokhoring (Comment 21) : Back 3 to small cant tackle flyhalf and scrumhalf dont make quick passes or decisions
Ellendig now gets his opportunity
Bongi gets away with mocking the throw but ABs get the penalty at the scrum anyway
What an absolute disgusting showing. Shameful zero
Brown does a Rhule on Pollard and the Sopoaga does a Rhule on Rhule. 50-0
50 up, 50 points difference. Do the honourable thing – all of you involved in SA rugby, I dare you.
Have both our hookers forgotten to hook. Another scrum penalty for the All Blacks
Fucking useless……………
All Blacks showing us how to maul and finish on 57-0. We were lucky to get a zero from this game to be honest
Pretty simple. All Black players do their primary functions properly and then add some insane handling skills and good decision making. Most our players can’t even perform their primary functions properly
Shame full quata player Rhule useless get in Kobus on Ruan
33 missed tackles
Not to mention Hougie can’t say ZN are superior when they play a SHIT south African team
I’m actually in tears. I thought I didn’t care anymore. what a disgraceful showing from everyone involved . if they don’t beat the all blacks in south Africa they need to resign. the whole lot.
Our starting lineup up did a beter job at least our scrums were good
When we had beast on the reserves forwards were utter shit
I know the coach has some constraints in his selections but to choose Hougie as your overseas player??
Alister coetzee needs to go. What a disgraceful performance. The entire backline needs changing. Rhules tackling has been terrible every game but he still starts, he then goes on to miss 6 tackles in the first half and doesn’t get subbed. All while Combrinks not even in the squad. Hougaard is useless as is kriel and Cassiem. How about picking Frans Steyn, Am, Mapimpi, nkosi, marcel Coetzee..
I say we cut a deal with New Zealand. We forfeit ever game with a 35 point deficit and a guaranteed bonus point for them. At least a lot better than letting them play.
What was exposed today is the total lack of leadership in this team.Ethebeth couldn’t captain the Robben Island ferry boat.but we shouldn’t be surprised when we read that Elton Jaantjies is part of the leadership group.
Shit man this was a serious disgrace,57 /0 means the defense and the attack were both abysmal.
Worst Springbok team in history, and the prick Coetzee still smiles in the post match interview.
I reckon Mzwandile Stick must be the happiest Saffer today.
@The hound (Comment 41) : Do you know that the Robben Island ferry sank this week? Eben is thus well qualified for the job of ferry captain.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 43) :
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 42) : Waiting for Venter to admit in tomorrows paper that he forgot to teach the team defence last week.
@The hound (Comment 45) :
Where is the fun in losing like this. Even the All Black supporters arent driving around town, flags waving, hooting and generally making a noise and shoving our noses in the loss – nothing, nada…….these Boks have managed to even take the bit of “fun” out of losing that there was.
AC actually see positives for the Boks in this match – ever the optimist
@Bokhoring (Comment 48) : Well we did hold them to under 60
@RuckingFun (Comment 39) : Is it really Allister Coetzee or the selection panel
@The hound (Comment 45) : Screw defence, where was the pride,heart, commitment and an actual game plan
@Bokhoring (Comment 48) : Well U actually think they did some things really well. Like avoiding the scoreboard.
Guys, I just can’t understand how this backline got selected when you have the likes of Combrink, Nkosi, Mapimpi, Am and Janse Van Rensburg out of the picture. Any one of those guys would have put up a braver show. Heck, I’d take Lleyds and De Allende right now…