Dan, Chili released for Currie Cup duty

The Springboks have released seven members of the Rugby championship squad to play Currie Cup rugby this weekend and the Sharks and Blue bulls will each be richer by two players when they face off at Kings Park on Saturday.

Forwards Daniel du Preez and Chiliboy Ralepelle – neither of whom has seen any action whatsoever since being called up to the Boks – will return to the Sharks for much-needed game time, although it remains to be seen whether Rob du Preez will risk including either of the two ring-rusty players into the well-oiled machine he has running at present. With Franco Marais and Akker van der Merwe both playing well, Ralepelle’s inclusion would be hard to justify, while du Preez stands a slightly better chance given a few injuries in the loose forward ranks.

The Bulls may select Rudi Paige and Handre Pollard this week and John Mitchell is perhaps less likely to look this gift horse in the mouth, given the tribulations of his team at the moment. Other players released for Currie Cup duty ar the Western Province trio of Dillyn Leyds, Damian de Allende and Wilco Louw.