Dan, Chili released for Currie Cup duty

The Springboks have released seven members of the Rugby championship squad to play Currie Cup rugby this weekend and the Sharks and Blue bulls will each be richer by two players when they face off at Kings Park on Saturday.
Forwards Daniel du Preez and Chiliboy Ralepelle – neither of whom has seen any action whatsoever since being called up to the Boks – will return to the Sharks for much-needed game time, although it remains to be seen whether Rob du Preez will risk including either of the two ring-rusty players into the well-oiled machine he has running at present. With Franco Marais and Akker van der Merwe both playing well, Ralepelle’s inclusion would be hard to justify, while du Preez stands a slightly better chance given a few injuries in the loose forward ranks.
The Bulls may select Rudi Paige and Handre Pollard this week and John Mitchell is perhaps less likely to look this gift horse in the mouth, given the tribulations of his team at the moment. Other players released for Currie Cup duty ar the Western Province trio of Dillyn Leyds, Damian de Allende and Wilco Louw.Tweet
Also though Chili would find it difficult to find a place in the team this weekend. Both Akker and Franco are trying to establish themselves as the number 1 hooker in the Sharks team, so neither would be interested in an off weekend. Including Dan might be a good thing add extra bit of grunt against the bulls. For how long is Vermeulen out?
@HeinF (Comment 1) : he should be back for the Lions
@HeinF (Comment 1) : Agreed fully I almost feel akkers is pushing harder to be the no 1.
@Dunx (Comment 3) : djou reckon? Hell no – I think Franco is in much better form than Akker as a starter right now.
I would assume Bok management has said the guys released should play? The interesting conundrum at hooker now raises its head…3 does not go into 2. Also who loses out in the loose trio..Mthembu probably although Tyler Paul could go to lock with Dan coming in.
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : Bok management has no authority over our team selection.
Province really need Wilco Louw back pronto.
Dan is exactly what the Sharks need against the Bulls,
Franco should start and Akker is the perfect impact player, he brings that huge burst of adrenalin just when the opposition least need it.
Chilli has had his time in the sun and the shade, like Odwaa ,Claassens and sadly Keegan he is not the future, and these guys should not be taking up the valuable playing space of the Akkers,Camerons,Blewitts,and Vermullens in the side
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Authority no but im sure they would have expressed their intentions when the players were released
I suppose the Boks are now going to play both matches (Aus and NZ) with four locks. That worked out well this past weekend.
F….ing moronic Bok management, we don’t have to change anything after a hiding like this past weekend, we’ll just do the same thing, but better this time. This Bok management team would be in deep water trying to manage and coach a primary school team.
@robdylan (Comment 4) : I agree, but Akker is more efective as an impact player as well, so makes more sense to start Franco and brinng on Akker. Think with Vermeulen still out, should be easy to accommodate Dan in the team.
The Boks expect to play two matches against NZ and an improving Aus with only 3 loosies in the squad. I understand using PSdT at flank in a pinch, but to plan for that is just nuts, he is a lock.
@HeinF (Comment 12) : Mtembu doesn’t even have to change his game if he is dropped for Dan, he can still hang around the touchline all game long, just not on the field of play.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 13) : The guys released should be drafted back into the squad. They are just released this weekend to get some match time as the Boks are not plying this weekend.
@HeinF (Comment 15) : @SheldonK (Comment 5) : @robdylan (Comment 6) : It’s a good point, and you may be right, but then Sheldon is right too, surely the Boks released them with instructions to the Unions to play them in the CC? What is the point of releasing a player to get game time if the Union is not going to play them in the CC.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 14) : yoh…. tough crowd. He makes a few important tackles….
@robdylan (Comment 4) : I do believe so, besides lineouts his open field play and scrumming are definitely strong points.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 16) : That is true but then who pays the price. The conundrum of having good players on your books. Since connie broke his arm we are having issues at TH
@HeinF (Comment 15) : Also, I presume the Boks are training this week, so if management expected to use these players in the home matches, surely they would be training with the Boks? No, I truly believe these guys will not be used (other than Pollard whose lack of game time is none other than the Bok’s fault for how they managed him). No, I sill think this Bok management team is utterly incompetent and have no real plan, and certainly no alternate plans.
@robdylan (Comment 17) : When I see him clean out a ruck, just once I will change my view Wings make tackles as well, he is supposed to be a forward.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 20) : No I agree, almost all of them will not play, I was just replying to the 3 loosies in the squad part of the comment But we have seen this weekend that they will rather play PSdT as a loosie, (saw him at no8 for some of the scrums) than play Dan in position. Logic is not of big importance to the current Bok management.
@HeinF (Comment 15) : So do you truly believe that Dan will be recalled to the Bok squad after this weekend and will be on the bench as the 4th loosie against Aus? If not, my point remains, we are going with 4 locks because why???….because it worked so well this past weekend?
@HeinF (Comment 22) : Biggest fuck up they made on Saturday,thats a helluva statement, ok one of the biggest fuck ups was taking off Jean Luc and not Cassiem.
@HeinF (Comment 22) : Answered that question for me. At least Meyer seemed to have a plan and was organized, I didn’t agree with much of his plan, and over rigid playing style, but at least you could call him a coach, this mess of a management team is all over the place, making changes when it makes no sense, and staying with things when they clearly don’t work.
@The hound (Comment 24) : True, but as soon as I saw PSdT on the field, I immediately knew it was Jean Luc that they took off the field, just seems like something AC would do… Next scrum confirmed this.
@The hound (Comment 24) : right, brilliant player management, Jean Luc clearly needed to be rested, he has worked so hard off the bench. The problem is Cassiem disappears so much in a game, the coach forgets about him and doesn’t even think to replace him. Our coach has the attention span of a gnat anyway. Expect PSdT to start at 7 with Jean Luc on the bench for the next two matches.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 25) : It may not work, but didn’t you hear the coach talking about everything that they are learning Not sure how long they still have to continue learning before they actually learn and change a few things, but in the meantime, our bok coach is using his time very productively to find positives in matches that the rest of us would rather like to forget about.
@HeinF (Comment 28) : I’m not a coach, but everyone involved in the Boks should be feeling so kak after that pitiful display that none should forget that feeling. The feeling should be so kak that none of them ever want to go to that dark horrible place anymore. Positives……what a joke!
@Dancing Bear (Comment 29) : Haha and I waited until today to post since I wanted to settle down for a few days before posting to be nicer.
@HeinF (Comment 28) : The utter bullshit of that statement is we are talking about a team who have won two world cups, whats there to learn, its not as if we are Romania or Portugal or Mongolia
@Dancing Bear (Comment 30) : I was nicer…then I read the comments from the coaching staff and become irritated all over again