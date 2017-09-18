Welcome back Koegies!

The Sharks have this morning confirmed the signing of former age-group lock Gideon Koegelenberg on a 2-year deal.

2.02m tall Koegies was a big signing for the Sharks at junior level back in 2011 and even played a few games for the under 19 team while still in his matric year at Hugenote in the Southern Cape. Unfortunately, as is so often the case with early bloomers, Gideon suffered a succession of injuries that curtailed his participation in rugby for much of his junior contract term – a sole appearance for the Sharks XV in 2013 being the only real exception.

The Sharks cut ties with the young man not long afterwards and it’s been a long road back to Durban, including stints with the Lions and Zebre in Italy. Still only 22 years of age, he returns a far more experienced player and will look to add much-needed depth to a Sharks second row thinned out dramatically by the loss of Etienne Oosthuizen to France and Stephan Lewies (albeit temporarily) to Japan.

The Sharks have not revealed whether Koegelenberg is available for immediate Currie Cup selection, but my assumption is that he could probably play in the competition if needed/

Welcome home Gideon. Let’s make this work.