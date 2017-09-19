Kriel out for 2017

Jaco Kriel is set to miss the remainder of the 2017 season due to shoulder surgery.
Kriel hurt his shoulder in the drawn test against Australia in Perth two weeks ago and will be out of action for at least six months. That rules him out of the End of Year Tour matches against Ireland, France, Italy and Wales as well. It could also hinder his participation in the start of the 2018 Super Rugby season.
His replacement in the Springbok team may very well be Francois Louw, who was mentioned as a potential call up by coach Allister Coetzee. Louw has himself also confirmed that he is on standby and is ready to join the squad should he be called upon.
With 7 players released to play Currie Cup rugby this weekend, we could very well see a significantly changed team for the final two weeks of the 2017 Rugby Championship.Tweet
Well changes needs to be made as the current setup is not producing against top team!!!
More brilliant thinking by this farce of a Bok management. Carry Dan DuPreez around for the entire Rugby Championships, then when a loosie is injured opening a spot for Dan, they play a lock instead, and then release Dan and bring in Louw????? If they wanted Louw, why not bring him in from the beginning instead of Dan? These guys have no plan whatsoever, only reactive management, no proactive management.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 2) : Good points.
I hope Jaco comes back fully fit next year. We need him.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 2) : First they decided to play two to-the-ball type players in Kolisi and Kriel, lost Kriel and replaced him with a lock, and now they seem to be back to the original plan.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 2) : I fully agree. I think AC is a clown of note.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 5) : It is not only Alistair, it is the whole management team.
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : So why was Dan in the squad then?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 7) : Dan was picked as a no 8 but never even got on the bench because the ”management ”went with Cassiem at 8,who is normally a 7,and was quoted as saying the position isnew to him and he hopes to adapt to it soon.This just before a test against the AB’S in N.Z. the perfect environment to ease yourself into the position.
And still we wonder how we actually managed to score 0 in the game.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 6) : AC has final say on the squad makeup though
@Dancing Bear (Comment 7) : I am just saying they seem to be all other the place – falling from one strategy to the next.
How much damage does AC do to players with his selections and the worst is its those players that have to bear the brunt of the blowback from the frustrated fans.