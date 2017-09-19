Kriel out for 2017

Jaco Kriel is set to miss the remainder of the 2017 season due to shoulder surgery.

Kriel hurt his shoulder in the drawn test against Australia in Perth two weeks ago and will be out of action for at least six months. That rules him out of the End of Year Tour matches against Ireland, France, Italy and Wales as well. It could also hinder his participation in the start of the 2018 Super Rugby season.

His replacement in the Springbok team may very well be Francois Louw, who was mentioned as a potential call up by coach Allister Coetzee. Louw has himself also confirmed that he is on standby and is ready to join the squad should he be called upon.

With 7 players released to play Currie Cup rugby this weekend, we could very well see a significantly changed team for the final two weeks of the 2017 Rugby Championship.