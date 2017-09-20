Nkosi, Schreuder get the Bok call

The Sharks duo of Sbusiso Nkosi and Louis Schreuder has been called up to the Springbok squad for the last two games of the Rugby Championship. Francois Louw also got the call as expected.
Louw adds a massive amount of experience with his 52 caps, considering the team that lost last weekend had a combined total of 500 caps through the match squad.
The inclusion of Schreuder has seen Francois Hougaard fall out of the squad completely, while Raymond Rhule and Courtnall Skosan both still feature, along with Dillyn Leyds, a total of 4 wings in the squad.
The rest of the squad remains unchanged bar the known injuries being left to rehabilitate.
The Springbok squad for the Tests in Bloemfontein and Cape Town:
Forwards (17 players):
Uzair Cassiem (flank), Toyota Cheetahs – 5 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Lood de Jager (lock), Vodacom Bulls – 31 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Ruan Dreyer (prop), Emirates Lions – 2 caps, 0 points
Dan du Preez (No 8), Cell C Sharks – 0 caps, 0 points
Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Cell C Sharks – 8 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock), DHL Stormers – 27 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Eben Etzebeth (lock, captain), DHL Stormers – 61 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Steven Kitshoff (prop), DHL Stormers – 17 caps, 0 points
Siya Kolisi (flank), DHL Stormers – 23 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Francois Louw (flank), Bath, England – 52 caps, 40 points (8 tries)
Wilco Louw (prop) DHL Stormers – 0 caps, 0 points
Malcolm Marx (hooker), Emirates Lions – 9 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), DHL Stormers – 11 caps; 0 points
Franco Mostert (lock), Emirates Lions/Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) – 13 caps, 0 points
Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Cell C Sharks – 94 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Trevor Nyakane (prop), Vodacom Bulls – 32 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Backs (13 players):
Andries Coetzee (fullback), Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 0 points
Ross Cronje (scrumhalf) Emirates Lions – 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Damian de Allende (centre), DHL Stormers – 25 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Emirates Lions/NTT Shining Arcs (Japan) – 18 caps, 179 points (2 tries, 32 conversions, 35 penalties)
Jesse Kriel (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 23 caps, 30 points (6 tries)
Dillyn Leyds (wing) DHL Stormers – 3 caps, 0 points
Rudy Paige (scrumhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 10 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Handré Pollard (flyhalf) Vodacom Bulls – 21 caps, 188 points (2 tries, 29 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)
Raymond Rhule (wing), Toyota Cheetahs – 7 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Louis Schreuder (scrumhalf) Cell C Sharks – uncapped
Jan Serfontein (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 33 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Courtnall Skosan (wing), Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 5 points (1 try)
S’busiso Nkosi (wing), Cell C Sharks – uncapped
So glad for Nkosi. He has really been a great player for the Sharks throughout the year.
Good to see performance being rewarded.
Are they still available against the Bulls this weekend?
i feel the Sharks can be abit irritated here. Neither Dan DuPreez nor Sbu Nkosi are likely so see any Bok gametime so they are just taken away from being able to play for the Sharks. Shreuder i get as he has played well so could well deputise if Cronje still injured…if he isnt then it will be Cronje and Paige with the 3 Sharks Dupreez/Nkosi and Schreuder sitting watching when they could add value to the Sharks.
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : yes
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : With Cronje having a lot of ailments and injuries lately, Schreuder may just end up on the bench. But Dan and Sbu will just be carrying tackle bags.
Whoa what didI miss I thought Dan and Chilli had been released
@The hound (Comment 7) : just to get game time this weekend
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : Fear not. They’ll be back just in time for the playoffs. Sharks really only need to win one more game to ensure top spot on the log.
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : From what I understand they can play because the team is assembling in Bloem on Sunday only. So Dan,Chilli, Sbu and Louis can play.Please correct me if I am [email protected]The hound (Comment 7) : Can still play.
I thought Cronje was out for a while?
@boertjie101 (Comment 9) : Indeed but id much rather they be playing than sitting in the stands eating hotdogs. @Bokhoring (Comment 6) : Agreed as i said the likelyhood of Shreuder playing is quite high
Cronje just had a tummy bug if i am not wrong. But if i see rhule and cassiem in that starting team i might maybe just loose it
Amazing what a change of scenery can do for a player – Schreuder at WP / Stormers never looked like he would get near a Bok team. The Kings must be very chuffed with the path they put him on.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 14) : Likewise Ungerer at the Pumas now- looking a different player to the one in Durbs
Fantastic for the guys, but Coetzee better not be pulling these guys into the squad just to have them carry tackle bags and watch the game as Dan has done for the last month.
The fact that Rhule is still there tells me Coetzee has no clue where the problems are.
@Hulk (Comment 16) : And Skosan and Andries and Kriel and S…………………………..the list goes on and the hits keep on coming.
Question (from a rugby philistine ) When does merit feature in selection and where do we draw the line on the untouchables? Just asking.
@markm (Comment 17) : The problem is 15 different people will pick 15 different Bok teams…so who do we go with?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 14) : Heynekke Meyer picked Schreuder for an end of year tour if I am not mistaken,dont think he got a game but he was in the squad.
@SheldonK (Comment 15) : Absolutely, he has some serious confidence, is playing well and enjoying himself….especially against WP last weekend.
@The hound (Comment 19) : Could be, I just dont ever remember him playing stand out rugby while in Cape Town. This Schreuder makes one take notice of him.
Not really an honor or a benefit to being called to boks anymore. Just more bodies and confidence for AC to ruin while the bok ship sinks. Might be better for them to stay with a winning squad.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 21) : From Wikipedia;
Schreuder was vice-captain of the South Africa Under 20 team that competed in the 2010 IRB Junior World Championship in Argentina.[8]
An injury crisis during the 2013 Incoming test series meant he received a call-up for the national team, the Springboks on 11 June 2013.[9] He didn’t get any game time, but he was again named in the Springbok squad for the 2013 end-of-year test series games against Wales, Scotland and France.[10] Once more Schreuder was unable to earn a slot in the matchday squad but gained valuable experience training alongside fellow scrum-halves Fourie du Preez, Ruan Pienaar and Jano Vermaak.
@The hound (Comment 23) : There you go. 2013, thats a while back – where was Cobus Reinach at that stage – injured?
Congrats to Nkosi and Schreuder!!! Hope they get some game time!!!
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 24) : From Wikipedia
Like his father, Reinach never represented his country at any age-group level. However, this didn’t stop him from making the full Springbok side at the age of only 24. He was called up to the Springbok squad for the 2014 Rugby Championship due to the absence of the injured Fourie du Preez[11] and when another experienced number 9 in Ruan Pienaar went down injured during the Boks tour of Australasia, Reinach was promoted to back-up scrum-half for the remaining two home games of the competition against Australia and New Zealand. Reinach debuted as a second-half replacement for Francois Hougaard in South Africa’s 28-10 win over Australia in Cape Town on 27 September 2014 and played a big role in the Boks bonus point try scored by Jean de Villiers in the final minute.[12] He got his second taste of international rugby a week later and was again on the winning side as his team earned their first win over the All Blacks since 2011.[13]
Congrats men…
Agree with the general comments on here…
Anyone else notice that when Sbu Nkosi scored that 21st min try against the pumas at Mbombela the camera cut to a dozen ecstatic sharks supports, moms, kids, dads the works. his from mpumalanga, friend of mine from uni grew up with Sbu, thus he had a large group cheering him on that day, so happy for the young man.
ideally we win on saturday, we play the next two games with out whomever is with the boks and we get all of them back for the semi besides beast. as far as a know JLDP doesnt have a bok contract that precludes him from CC
so we should get LS, Chilli (may need him you never know), Dan, Jldp, Sbu all back for the knock out rounds.
guys like beast and Coenie (if he were fit) we would not have gotten for cc anyway
@revolverocelot (Comment 28) : He went to school in Barberton, so yes, he will have lots of support from here.
@revolverocelot (Comment 28) : Yep saw his fan club, all kitted out in Sharks jerseys too.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 30) : Must have got the jerseys from the OneDayOnly special