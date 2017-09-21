Back to 15 we go

We need to get our heads around the newly-old 15-team Super Rugby format for next year, with the fixtures announced this morning.

As a refresher, 15-team Super Rugby comprises three pools with five teams in each, which looks as follows:

South Africa: Sharks, Bulls, Lions, Stormers, Jaguares

Australia: Reds, Brumbies, Waratahs, Rebels, Sunwolves

New Zealand: Crusaders, Chiefs, Highlanders, Hurricanes, Blues

The format is home and away against each of the other four teams in your own conference (eight games) plus a single game against four of the five teams in each other conference (eight more games) for a total of 16 games in total, split evenly between home and away. Quarter-finals are as before – the three conference winners go through, followed by five wildcards in descending log order.

The Sharks have struck it half lucky next year, in that they won’t play the Crusaders. The counter to that is missing out on a game against the Reds, although if this year is anything to go by, there will be lots of other weakness in the Aussie conference to exploit. The season kicks off in February with an away game against the Lions, followed by two of those ugly slippery Durban fixtures against Australian teams. A tour to the Antipodes follows, featuring a relatively benign schedule against the Brumbies, Rebels, Blues and Hurricanes.

After that, it’s mostly local derbies, with home games against the Chiefs and Highlanders thrown in.

Sharks Super Rugby fixtures 2018:

17 Feb – Lions (away)

BYE

3 Mar – Waratahs (home)

10 Mar – Sunwolves (home)

17 Mar – Brumbies (away)

23 Mar – Rebels (away)

31 Mar – Blues (away)

6 Apr – Hurricanes (away)

14 Apr – Bulls (home)

21 Apr – Stormers (home)

BYE

5 May – Highlanders (home)

12 May – Bulls (away)

19 May – Chiefs (home)

25 May – Jaguares (away)

30 May – Lions (home)

7 Jun – Stormers (away)

14 Jun – Jaguares (home)