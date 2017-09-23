robdylan

Currie Cup 2017: Sharks v Blue Bulls


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Bulls, Currie Cup, Original Content, Sharks on 23 Sep 2017 at 13:30

Time for the Sharks to really consolidate and start tuning up the engine ahead of the knock-outs.

Let’s see if they can record a ninth straight win today, against the Bulls at Kings Park.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Classens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Tera Mtembu, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Rhyno Smith.

Blue Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Burger Odendaal (captain), 12 JT Jackson, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Jano Venter, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Nic de Jager, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Edgar Marutlulle, 1 Pierre Schoeman.
Replacements: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Tim Agaba, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Piet van Zyl, 21 Handré Pollard, 22 Ulrich Beyers.



  • Now’s no time to let up, looking for defense tighter than a duck’s arse and the attacking intent of a mamma bear with cubs in trouble.

  • Does anyone know of the bigwig is who ensured that the Sharks super rugby games were broadcast over here. After Sky’s recruitment freeze.

  • Go Sharks!!!!

  • @durbsguy (Comment 2) : sorry?

  • Desperate Bulls could be very dangerous. Sharks better be up for a hard battle

  • Great try Nkosi, made by Bosch

  • Great cross-kick from Bosch and Nkosi scores in the corner

  • Sharks demolishes the Bulls scrum and the ref gives the penalty to the Bulls?

  • This ref has no clue at the scrums

  • Can someone please teach Jeremy Ward to not be selfish, hold the ball in both hands and pass when the opportunity is there.

  • KD scores another one

  • 12-0

  • Another great kick out of hand by Bosch.

  • Bulls play silly buggers behind their goal line, and KD forces a 5m scrum

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 13) : Bosch is having a good game so far

  • But Sharks mess up the scrum and Bulls kick through

  • Ball slippery as soap – lots of handling mistakes

  • Bulls lineout is a total mess – timing between hooker and jumpers non-existant

  • In this weather I would rather go for poles

  • Nkosi is actually very good chasing high balls

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 20) : And then he drops one kicked on him

  • Sharks having to defend a lot in the last 10 minutes

  • Driving mauls not effective…maybe take a few penalties to build scoreboard pressure

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 23) : 18-0 would have been a lot better than 12-0 at this stage.

  • looking decent considering the conditions.

  • Bosch is playing the ideal game for these conditions

  • Really bucketing down at the moment.

  • Thank goodness – now we go for poles

  • Maybe time to replace Claasens – stuffed up behind another 5m scrum and the Bulls back in our half

  • Sharks are throwing this away,

  • And the Bulls scores. Sharks need to wake up now

  • Pollard misses and its 12-5

  • We kick for poles when it is a difficult kick and we go for touch when the penalty is in front of the sticks, that is really stupid.

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 33) : I know

  • 15-5 as Bosch puts over the penalty.

  • Bosch makes it 15-5

  • Pollard is rusty as hell – how on earth AC can call him into the Bok squad is madness

  • That ball went backwards of Blewit’s hand and then bounced forwards.

  • Bulls dominating the attack now.

  • Fortunately they are making a lot of mistakes

  • Sharks have a couple of phases and then loses the ball in the Bulls 22. Bulls 9 kicks it out in our own 22

  • There is no structure on attack close to the line. Every player with the ball just does whatever and hopes for the best.

  • Sharks mess up another ball near the Bulls line

  • Curwin takes a massive drop – finally we make 18 points

  • KD is doing a great job disrupting the Bulls lineout

  • Odwa gets hit late twice but the AR never sees it. Then he sees some dubious trip by Ryno

  • Trip my arse!

  • Bulls have to score two tries in 2 minutes, but nobody can hold onto the ball. Sharks should have this game in the bag

  • I know its raining but the basic error rate has been too high.

  • Ref has no clue at the scrums

  • Not the best of game from the Sharks, but 43 log points should be enough for a home semi

    Bosch / KD share my man of the match

    • Comment 51, posted at 23.09.17 16:43:36 by Bokhoring Reply

  • So glad the bulls are poop right now, refreshes like nothing on earth

    • Comment 52, posted at 23.09.17 16:46:00 by SeanJeff Reply

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 46) :
    Go back to the ruck before that and tell me how they missed the late stiff-arm on Wright.

  • Good victory by us in appalling conditions.

    • Comment 54, posted at 23.09.17 16:47:25 by Big Fish Reply
  • @Bokhoring (Comment 51) : It should seal a home semi. Didnt watch the match, were conditions so poor? Was expecting a drubbing of the Bulls.

  • Can’t recall when last I saw a Sharks team demolish the Bulls scrum after scrum and rule their lineouts.

  • Not much to say about this game. Keegan was a monster. But we must sort out handling. Was a sopping day to be fair.

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 55) : Didn’t miss much. Ho hum performance by sharks.

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 55) : Rain came down in buckets and ball was like a bar of soap

  • Scoring the two tries while conditions were still reasonable won the game for us. When the Bulls got into the game, the conditions deteriorated far too much for them to use their periods of dominance.

  • @coolfusion (Comment 57) : Jeez dude, when you say “to be fair” then at least try to be fair?

  • Nice to see our backline has many options louw wright bosch smith nkosi. Looks good.

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 55) : Actually we are guaranteed a second spot and a home semi (WP can get a max of 42 log points, Lions 40 and Pumas 38). Only the young Cheetahs can still overtake us for top of the log.

  • I thought Cam Wright had a wobbly game…. we know he can be better

  • @robdylan (Comment 61) : What wasn’t fair? Bulls played same conditions with less opportunity we hashed quite a few great scoring ops. Fair enough long balls can be forgiven. Not the short passes. Good points on scrum last half lineouts too.

  • @coolfusion (Comment 65) : Can also add the calm control which was good for youngsters.

  • Serious kudos to the Bulls replacement 8. Picking up the ball at the back of the scrum, when you prop’s head comes out your lock’s arse simply defies physics.

  • Is it me or is pollard carrying some weight?

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 67) : They did do some fancy juggling under the conditions as well.

  • @robdylan (Comment 64) : He was rusty but the biggest revelation today was Pollard,he looked three /four games away from match readiness,and that doos Coetzee and his brains trust Venter actually had him on the field against the AB’s a week ago..
    Big up to Ruan,9 games as captain 9 wins, can’t remember the last Sharks captain who did that.

  • I must say Pollard adds composure.

  • Ok well a win is a win! Kudos to the Sharks for nailing it

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 72) : And to cheetahs. Congrats on an international win in a new series.

  • @robdylan (Comment 64) : I think he is very industries some nice creativity some moves didn’t come off but the intention. ..

  • @coolfusion (Comment 74) : Industrious

  • @The hound (Comment 70) : Have to agree with you, Pollard is no where near being ready, Cronje should have been called up, he had a fantastic season for the Kings.

  • @robdylan (Comment 64) : I also thought so but yeah ha just came back from injury and eish those conditions :shock:

  • The conditions were appalling, I know because I sat in the rain! I thought that was a really good win under those conditions

  • I agree with those saying Ruan is a good captain. Such a calm professional.

  • @Julesgr8ter (Comment 78) : How was the wind factors?

  • @Julesgr8ter (Comment 78) : Have to agree humidity with rain like that is hectic.

  • @coolfusion (Comment 79) : Probably theeee find of the Currie Cup: Ruan as captain…

  • Tera showed some pretty neat touches in his cameo, I so highly rate him – I think he is Bok calibre.
    Really good performance under the conditions and we absolutely destroyed Bulls first phase and set-piece possession – that was the most pleasing aspect – and that Curwin is a beauty!

  • @pastorshark (Comment 82) : Should be the Bok captain,

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 56) : Our scrums and lineouts were a joy to behold…good stuff!

  • @The hound (Comment 84) : He has been seriously impressive. I’m so chuffed…

  • @coolfusion (Comment 80) : it changed direction a few times during the game – really pretty difficult – I honestly believe the guys did superbly

  • @Julesgr8ter (Comment 87) : Don’t get me wrong they did manage things but I do feel we need to adjust a little better. That pass that bounced off the player when running into the ball should have been better controlled. These are small touches I think we have the ability to step up to a class beyond our current compatriots. Yes conditions were bad but we can’t control weather just adapt.

  • @Julesgr8ter (Comment 87) : You could see there was some influencing factors on that long kick from bosch.

  • @coolfusion (Comment 88) : I hear you and am not sure what the handling error count for the game was, I am just saying that perhaps we shouldn’t be as critical as to expect a flawless game under those conditions – Gallant was given no space, Pollard looked more than average – let’s celebrate a win without all the criticism

  • I reckon with Keegan, Vermeulen, Mtembu all showing good form this year plus add to that , Dan, JL, Phillip also in good form leaves us with 6 good Loosies for SR, my only concern is not 1 if an effective fetcher and one that slows the ball down enough? I still believe Rib should be grooming Vosloo for this, he has all the attributes.

  • @Julesgr8ter (Comment 90) : Not flawless just some adjustments. Yes I am happy with a win and will by no means be unhappy just thinking of how a true SR winning team would adapt. There is time though and I must again reiterate for young boys they showed calm much more than before. So I’m happy to see them maturing.

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 91) : Agree a good fetcher would add a wonderful dimension.

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 72) : Congrats on your team. Epic win! Was a great game to watch.

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 94) : Agree. I would love to see them do well in this series. Could be a great new avenue for SA rugby.

  • What is the thinking on John Mitchell here?

