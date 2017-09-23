Sharks secure home semi

The Sharks struck fast and then made a better fist of the rainy conditions at Kings Park today to record an 18-5 Currie Cup win over the Blue Bulls.

Needing just a regulation win to ensure they can finish no lower than second on the final log, the Sharks made a bright start and profited from an early try, thanks to a clever cross-field kick from Curwin Bosch that found new Bok S’bu Nkosi in space.

The Sharks profited again from a strong set-piece platform in the Bulls 22 minutes later, Keegan Daniel sliding over for the second score. Bosch converted that second try, but the driving rain that only intensified as the half progressed meant further scoring opportunities in the half were few. The Sharks controlled matters well, though, with Bosch pinning the Bulls back via his educated boot and the forwards competing well to keep their visitors under pressure.

Leading 12-0 at the break, there weren’t many hopes of further tries in the second period and it was a messy affair indeed, with the Bulls nabbing the only one. That was a rather freakish score, with a ball being accidentally kicked through a loose scrum in the Sharks 22 and lock forward Ashton Fortuin diving on it for the score. Handre Pollard missed the conversion and despite the Bulls (and commentators’) best attempts, there would be no further opportunities for the men in Blue, with the Sharks once more controlling possession and territory as the game wore down. Bosch added a penalty shortly after the try, before striking with a cheeky drop goal to finally make the game safe with about ten minutes to play.

Sharks (18): Tries Nkosi, Daniel. Conversion Bosch. Penalty Bosch. Drop goal Bosch.

Bulls (5): Try Fortuin