The business end

The Sharks now have two Currie Cup games left and with 43 points are safely ensconced at the top of the log.
The only team that can still catch them is the Cheetahs, who have a game in hand and can thus theoretically finish on 45 points – the Bloemfontein side did themselves a power of good at the weekend with a somewhat unexpected win over the Pumas, but are rather unlikely to bank maximum points from a fixture list that includes away games against Griquas and the Lions. Add that to the continued stretch for resources caused by Pro14 participation and the Sharks must surely be all-but-assured of top spot.
The focus on Durban – as it has been all season, arguably – must then be on the Sharks’ own game and ensuring they are in the best possible shape once those knock-out games come around. Saturday’s clinical performance in wet weather will have certainly boosted the team and they’ll feel they have both the pack and the backline general to play the right sort of rugby for those conditions – which are certainly not unusual in Durban at this time of the year.
Friday night’s game against the Lions is going to be a tough one, as Swys de Bruin’s team appears to be clicking at just the right time. While the sharks certainly don’t NEED a win, they’ll want one in order to completely sew up top spot, as well as to obtain a further psychological advantage against a team that they are likely to play again a week or two later.
Selection will be a tricky affair – it’s a short training week and they will have to deal with the loss of Chiliboy Raleplle, Dan du Preez, Louis Schreuder and Sbu Nkosi to the Boks, while Jeremy Ward will probably also miss out due to a shoulder complaint.
There’s no shortage of good options up front – with the Sharks perhaps now able to have a look at Gideon Koegelenberg as squad replacement for du Preez, but the backline permutations will present more of a challenge. Cam Wright looked rusty against the Bulls and will need to sharpen up a bit, but scrumhalf is not the most troublesome position; Lukhano Am should be back to shore up midfield – perhaps in partnership with the improving Marius Louw – but it’s at wing that the loss of Nkosi seriously limits the options.
Kobus van Wyk could return to partner Odwa Ndungane, but losing such a potent strike force in Nkosi and being no more than a single injury away from a bit of a crisis at wing is certainly not what Rob du Preez would have wanted at this stage. The Sharks coach is lucky in that he does have a fair few versatile players available, including Rhyno Smith and Tristan Blewett, while another hungry youngster in Ilunga Mukendi is also in the mix.
Looking at the situation, though, you can understand why the Sharks are believed to have signed both Makizolo Mapimpi and Leolin Zas ahead of next year’s Super Rugby tournament.Tweet
I’m salivating at the thought of Nkosi April and Mapimpi together in a back three
My Backline for next year would be Shreuder Bosch Nkosi Esterhuizen Am Mampimpi April with Cam Rob and Rhyno on the bench
@KingRiaan (Comment 2) : Rate Louw a hell of a lot more than Esterhuizen
If van Wyk is back then the loss of Nkosi will not be as bad! Just hope Nkosi gets game time at the bokke and not just carry bags around!!!
Esterhuizen has in invaluable big boot also.
@KingRiaan (Comment 2) : Smit on the bench? And where is van wyk? You already have two wings better than mapimpi imo. Mapimpi and April need to be bench options.
@coolfusion (Comment 6) : Remember that the SR is a marathon. All those players will get game time. Come the business end of the tournament I’m sure the team will look nothing like any one can envisage now
@coolfusion (Comment 6) : Ja also think both Sharks wings are better and would love to see Smith getting more game time.
Cam Wright showed signs of rustiness but was way better than Claassens and should start the next couple games. Ben 10 also need a run of the bench. Wings should be Kobus if fit and Smith with Blewett providing cover. Odwa to replace if Kobus if not fit. Against the Lions Odwa lack of pace can be costly. But much respect to the veteran for giving 100% every time he takes the field.
@sudhir (Comment 9) : no, Cam was not better than Claassens on Saturday. Look, I rate Cam highly, but we must be prepared to see faults for what they are
bad news – I might have been a little premature in calling Am and van Wyk back this week….
@robdylan (Comment 11) : maybe give them extra time to get 100% fit so start with Blewett and Smith.
@robdylan (Comment 10) : No not all greats have an off day and I would still choose an off day from CW than that geriatric nonsense on his best day
@robdylan (Comment 11) : is Tythan Adams not an option, Rob?
@robdylan (Comment 11) : That’s not so good…
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 14) : Yup…I’d like to see him on wing…and if Ward is out, then it’ll have to be Louw and Blewitt…
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 14) : I dunno…. he was with the SA Sevens Academy team, so not sure if he’s back from that
@pastorshark (Comment 16) : ja, reckon it’s Marra and Tristan this week, probably moving to a Marra-Luk combo for the remainder
@robdylan (Comment 18) : Does that mean Ward is out for the rest of the season?
@pastorshark (Comment 19) : oops. I didn’t leak that, did I?
AC says that he backs Rhule and won’t discard him “after 1 bad game”. Also says that Combrink wasn’t selected because he needs more game time! So I guess Pollard and DDA have been playing the whole season.
Why call up Nkosi if you not going to play him. Maybe he’ll prove me wrong and select Nkosi this week.
@sudhir (Comment 21) : Combrinck is the elephant in the room here and nobody is being honest about why he isn’t being selected.
What happened to the club player that came on as a reserve in SR for us? damn he looked solid, big and strong.
Johan Deysel still out for long?
@sudhir (Comment 22) : Pretty crappy time to select a player just to expose him to springbok environment (crunch time in the CC) if you are not planning on playing him. Hope sanity will prevail, I’ll rather have Nkosi on debut than Rhule trying again to prove he can cut it at that level.
@sharks_lover (Comment 24) : Bailing?
@sharks_lover (Comment 25) : season
@robdylan (Comment 18) : @pastorshark (Comment 19) : well we all know what Ward can do so like the chance that Marra has to show what he can do at this level. Sharks should be sorted at 12/13 for next year!!!
@robdylan (Comment 27) : That’s the one thanks Rob
Brandon Bailing i said SR but it was CC opener
With the Lions center pairing to face the Sharks this weekend we know we will need big defense, and not sure we have that right now, Am and Louw would have been good but i think we have big midfield problems
Can’t see the Sharks not finishing top of the log. Cheetahs will want to continue their momentum in Pro 14, si likely the sane team to face Griquas, that beat Pumas. Depending on who knocks who over in the next few weeks, Cheetahs can pick their strongest team vs the Lions and innthe semis as they have no Pro14 fixtures, on those weekends. If they make it to the final, theyvwill have to decide which tournament is most important, as they face Zebre that weekend.
@sharks_lover (Comment 31) : jeez boet…. I didn’t think much of him in that game against the Cheetahs
@KingCheetah (Comment 33) : I’m keen for the Cheetahs to give the Lions a proper blood nose in that final game. I hope they do.
@robdylan (Comment 34) : Got to disagree mate, I remember how quite a few mentioning him after that game.
@robdylan (Comment 23) : isnt he playing overseas in Japan? I was under the impression that it meant he was ineligible for selection?
@byron (Comment 37) : My understanding is that if you play SuperRugby locally you are eligible for Bok selection. Since most , of the SA players with Japanese contracts return for SuperRugby, they are all eligible for Bok selection.