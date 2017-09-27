Sharks benefit from Bok releases

Allister Coetzee has released three players from his Springbok squad for Currie Cup duty this weekend and the Sharks will gleefully lap up two of those ahead of Friday night’s tough encounter against the Golden Lions at Kings Park.

It’s unclear what Coetzee’s thinking is – having just called up S’bu Nkosi only to release him immediately (along with another winger in Raymond Rhule) but with the Sharks suffering from a few injuries in the three quarters, they’re sure not to look this particular gift horse in the mouth. Nkosi will, I’m sure, start at left wing against the Lions, with Tristan Blewett now looking likely to be the only change to that backline that played on Saturday, starting at outside centre in place of the injured Jeremy Ward.

It’s been suggested that Lukhanyo Am and Kobus van Wyk are not quite ready to return to the fray.

The third payer to be released must be feeling a bit like the human yo-yo, but the Sharks will again be pleased for a bit of continuity in the loose trio, with Daniel du Preez available for selection. Dan played a very credible 60 minutes against the Bulls and will no doubt look to build on that performance in the number 8 jersey this week.

The Sharks team to face the Lions will be announced later today.