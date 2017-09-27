Sharks benefit from Bok releases

Allister Coetzee has released three players from his Springbok squad for Currie Cup duty this weekend and the Sharks will gleefully lap up two of those ahead of Friday night’s tough encounter against the Golden Lions at Kings Park.
It’s unclear what Coetzee’s thinking is – having just called up S’bu Nkosi only to release him immediately (along with another winger in Raymond Rhule) but with the Sharks suffering from a few injuries in the three quarters, they’re sure not to look this particular gift horse in the mouth. Nkosi will, I’m sure, start at left wing against the Lions, with Tristan Blewett now looking likely to be the only change to that backline that played on Saturday, starting at outside centre in place of the injured Jeremy Ward.
It’s been suggested that Lukhanyo Am and Kobus van Wyk are not quite ready to return to the fray.
The third payer to be released must be feeling a bit like the human yo-yo, but the Sharks will again be pleased for a bit of continuity in the loose trio, with Daniel du Preez available for selection. Dan played a very credible 60 minutes against the Bulls and will no doubt look to build on that performance in the number 8 jersey this week.
The Sharks team to face the Lions will be announced later today.Tweet
First Coetzee comes to Rhule’s defence, then drops him. Calls up Nkosi and then releases him two days later. Silly politics from the coach.
Will the sharks make any official comments on injuries? From Ward’s comments on Twitter, we can assume he.might be out for a while, but nothing has yet been confirmed. Don’t want to talk to soon, but if the sharks can continue like this next year, we can really give the Lions a run as the best SA team in SR, great group of players the management has put together!
@HeinF (Comment 2) : not sure what the Sharks’ game is. Jeremy broke his collarbone, so he’s done for the year.
We hinted at it yesterday – AC’s man management is just attrocious. What signals is he sending to his players, blowing smoke up their backsides one minute only for them to find out that reality is something quiete ddifferent.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 4) : Pretty sure the players and coaching staff do not communicate through press conferences. What is said in private team meetings is surely very different from what fans read in the press.
I suppose the player, his family, friends and supporters are typical rugby playing folk and cant read a written word so are spared from the crap sprouted.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 6) : They should really know better than to attach any value to most of what is said/written. Press conf/interviews are just a PR box ticking exercise. Have to say something without really saying anything. Hence the crap we read.
So is Chilliboy back with the Boks, maybe AC is a closet Sharks supporter.
@McLovin (Comment 7) : So if you were Raymond Rhule, what would you believe at this stage – that you are crap or that you are good enough because that is what AC has said in words and deeds in the last 24 hours.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 9) : I would believe what I saw and was told during post match analysis with the coaching staff. If you as a player attach any value to what is said in the press conference it’s on you. And you should perhaps request some more media training.
@robdylan (Comment 3) : Real pity, he was playing some good, hard rugby this year. Young man is really committed. It is going to be an interesting year for our centres next year, so many using their chances, not sure even the coach knows what his first choice 12 and 13 will be for next year
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 9) : Anybody that believes anything that Alistar says will ,well believe anything .so your question i kinda answers itself
@HeinF (Comment 11) : If all available I reckon Esterhuyzen and Am will still be first choice
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : this is no surprise. He was always in the squad.
@Bokhoring (Comment 13) : They were this year, but with Ward and Louw playing some great rugby (throw in Deysel in there as well), I am not sure which combination I actually would pick. Almost looking forward to next year already!
@McLovin (Comment 10) : “‘Don’t forget how good Raymond was against Australia [in Perth],’ said Coetzee. ‘I’m not a coach who will look at one poor performance and chuck someone away.’ so basically if this man opens his mouth we (the public) must just think he is sprouting – fair enough. One more characteristic to add to the legacy he will leave.
@McLovin (Comment 10) : I really doubt that the players sit in on media conferences, but Im sure their families, friends etc read what is said at these conferences and will take a message and convey it to the player – no room for honesty here. And again no man management.
@robdylan (Comment 14) : You mean like Dan?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 16) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 17) : Again, they should know better. If my family/friends kept on telling me about what was said in the press about me like it carries any weight, I would stop listening/talking to them.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 16) :
You’ll be well advise to ignore anything said in a post match conference. Coaches have to do them, because fans want it, but it is for the most part not in the coach or his team’s interest to say anything of value.
In fact you’ll be well advise to not waste your time. It’s fake news from beginning to end.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 18) : ok – so you tell me why EVERY coach in the entire world will always call up an extra 2 and an extra 9 when putting together a squad….
@robdylan (Comment 21) : Probably because they may be needed at the 11th hour. My question was based on your answer ie “this is no surprise. He was always in the squad”. So why was Nkosi called up for 1 day?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 22) : I just don’t get what angle you’re pursuing here.
Are you surprised Chili was called up? Why? He’s been in the squad all along and was released for just one week to get a game. Was never out of the squad, thus no surprise that he was called up again.
Are you surprised he wasn’t released again this week? Again, why? The third hooker and scrum half are never released – they have to stay with the squad because they are de facto standby player.
@McLovin (Comment 19) : @fyndraai (Comment 20) : Clearly.
@robdylan (Comment 23) : No angle really, I didnt initially realise that Chili was the 3rd hooker and would thus remain with the squad. Im actually more than happy with who AC retained and who he has sent back to us.
@The Great Couch Shark (Comment 1) : Silly coach, period.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 9) : I’m sure every man should know at a personal level if his performance is at the required standard regardless what AC aka drowning man says. But your point is taken. How should Dan an Curwin feel?
@robdylan (Comment 21) : Because those positions are way too specialized to neglect?
I must feel that Rob has had a huge hand in how our backline options came right. I can credit our backline coach all that much, given the time he’s had. I must say Teichman and du preez is so much better as a prospect compared to smit and gold. We should be able to smile about that.
@coolfusion (Comment 27) : Especially Curwin, I think he was much better than Pollard on Saturday.
@coolfusion (Comment 29) : There seems to be a calmness about whats going on at the tank. I think all are appreciating it.
@coolfusion (Comment 28) : yeah – you’ve got to think about the nightmare scenario of a hooker, prop or scrumhalf pulling up lame at captain’s, or on the morning of the match
@robdylan (Comment 32) : Yup like buying insurance. They day you don’t is the day you need it most.
@robdylan (Comment 32) : Not just that but you could pick up a card then what?
@coolfusion (Comment 34) : Too many in game and before game variables.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 30) : I agree, and I am sure with some injury free game time Pollard will get back to where he was. What was most impressive to me about Curwin, was not his physical/athletic abilities (passing and kicking accurately, etc) but was his game management of the conditions. He may be young, but he appears to have a very experienced head. He was calm, made sure the Sharks were playing in the right parts of the field, and in general controlled the game like a true veteran. I was so happy to see that, this kid has a true rugby brain.
@McLovin (Comment 7) : The problem is not what the media actually writes…your argument absolutely holds for that. The problem is what AC actually says in press conferences and does in picking his side. If you have a reason why you do something and say so to the player, then either say the same thing to the press or say nothing, but don’t give a different story that makes no sense…AC just confuses me…
I have been reading here how some think that Bosch would be best served if he was played at 15 rather than 10. Many made good points to support this, however after watching Saturday’s match, there is no question in my mind that Bosch has to remain at 10. He has the brains and calmness to truly control a game from 10, I am so looking forward to what this kid is going to do in the future.
I have also read on here that Keegan deserved the MOTM instead of Curwin. While I absolutely think that Keegan had a MOTM performance, and certainly deserved the award, if you consider Curwin’s youth and relative lack of experience, and consider what he accomplished in the match, there is no question the MOTM went to the correct person.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 38) : I agree with you…
@Dancing Bear (Comment 38) : @pastorshark (Comment 40) : yes must say the young man really had a good game and controlled it well from 10! He’s really growing into the 10 roll and could be a very good option for Sharks in next year’s Super rugby.
@JD (Comment 41) : And if Rob dP comes, we’ll have two really good players there for great depth…
@Dancing Bear (Comment 38) : agree totally, but he needs a 9 partner think the Wright/Bosch combination could be another great 9/10 combination , The rest of the CC is the best proving grounds for this,Michael Claassens is not the future and must now take the bench spot.
Hope Schreuder stays but something tells me he won’t be a long term option.
@The hound (Comment 43) : On current form i think Shreuder should be the Bok no.2. But agree with you that if he falls out the loop he will be overseas soon. I do agree that Wright/Bosch are the way forward. Just a thought- if RDP Jnr comes what about trying him at fullback? He hasnt really established himself as a 10 and the Sharks 15 slot is a bit open.
@SheldonK (Comment 44) : On everything I have seen in the last year Curwin is a much more talented 10 than RDP Jnr ,whether its the uncertainty in Cape Town the coaching and gameplay of Fleck and Dobson,whatever he has not set the world alight.
His one decent game was in the Barbarians squad where he seemed to thrive underRobbie Deans.
Curwin is very special talent and he is in the right place and right hands at this time in his career, hope to hell he manages to stay well clear of the Coetzee/Venter disaster that is slowly strangling all the brilliant work that Spencer /Mitchell and Ackermann put into building Jaantjies
@pastorshark (Comment 42) : totally forgot about him coming home!!! Must say things are looking good for next year with players like Louw, Vermeulen, Paul and co stepping up in the absence of the star players that’s with bokke (and in Japan) and with a couple of new signings (as was reported) competition for spots in match day squads will be huge!