robdylan

Currie Cup 2017: Sharks v Golden Lions


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Currie Cup, Lions, Original Content, Sharks on 29 Sep 2017 at 18:05

A big ask for the Sharks, dealing with a number of injuries and facing the resurgent Lions at a rainy Kings Park.

With less to play for than their visitors, can the Sharks pick up a dream 10th-straight victory today and sew up top spot on the logs with a game still to go?

Kick-off is at 19h15.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Tristan Blewett, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Tera Mtembu, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Inny Radebe, 22 Rhyno Smith.

Golden Lions: 15 Jaco van der Walt, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Ashlon Davids, 9 Marco Janse van Vuren, 8 Fabian Booysen, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van Rooyen (captain).
Replacements: 16 Sti Sithole, 17 Pieter Jansen, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Robert Kruger, 20 Len Massyn, 21 Bradley Thain, 22 Anthony Volmink/Nicolaas Hanekom.



130 Comments

  • Is it too much of the fans to expect a win at home? Apologies to lions fans but they had their SR shot and won games they shouldn’t have against the Sharks and others. You had your shot. This is Kings Park, not some little school boy rugby ground. Sharks need to make a statement that if you dare venture to Kings park you stand a good chance of getting messed up.

    Comment 1, posted at 29.09.17 18:10:42 by SeanJeff
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 1) : I think we are all holding out for a perfect season. It’s within reach I think.

    Comment 2, posted at 29.09.17 18:21:26 by coolfusion
    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Quite psyched to see these guys under better weather conditions.

    Comment 3, posted at 29.09.17 18:46:40 by coolfusion
    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Rain is pouring down in Durbs

    Comment 4, posted at 29.09.17 19:00:40 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Even the famous Henry “Sharky” Rutherford looks forlorn in the rain…horrible weather

    Comment 5, posted at 29.09.17 19:03:48 by SeanJeff

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 5) : Ag no man. Bad weather again?

    Comment 6, posted at 29.09.17 19:15:34 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Handsome looking team. Even if I say so myself.

    Comment 7, posted at 29.09.17 19:16:01 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Good offensive defense from the Sharks

    Comment 8, posted at 29.09.17 19:20:49 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Thomas scores after clever kick from Claasens and good chase

    Comment 9, posted at 29.09.17 19:27:18 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Try Thomas, 8-0

    Comment 10, posted at 29.09.17 19:27:37 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good cover by curwin great support/follow by tank. Nice. Tommy is a real shark.

    Comment 11, posted at 29.09.17 19:27:45 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • 11-0

    Comment 12, posted at 29.09.17 19:33:31 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ag come on April. Head in the game game.

    Comment 13, posted at 29.09.17 19:34:45 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 13) : Don’t let this be cold game for April.

    Comment 14, posted at 29.09.17 19:35:29 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • How is it legal to go from a scrum into a maul

    Comment 15, posted at 29.09.17 19:37:13 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • That looks like obstruction to me

    Comment 16, posted at 29.09.17 19:37:49 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Right call

    Comment 17, posted at 29.09.17 19:38:45 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 17) : Yup dropped and seven was not bound therefore obstructing.

    Comment 18, posted at 29.09.17 19:39:35 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Match suspended due to lightning

    Comment 19, posted at 29.09.17 19:40:59 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • First time I’ve seen this at such a big stadium :shock:

    Comment 20, posted at 29.09.17 19:41:46 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 19) : Pity.Sharks had some fire. What no

    Comment 21, posted at 29.09.17 19:42:36 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • So what happens if the game cannot be completed – Duckworth-Lewis? :razz:

    Comment 22, posted at 29.09.17 19:42:49 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 20) : Couple of football players got injured at Ellis a few years back by lightning

    Comment 23, posted at 29.09.17 19:43:40 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Hope this doesn’t break our momentum. Hopefully April now has time to knock his head against a wall.

    Comment 24, posted at 29.09.17 19:43:55 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 24) : Good comment. Agree.

    Comment 25, posted at 29.09.17 19:44:30 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Such a pity but correct call, safety first.

    As for the game Sharks very unlucky here as they were dominating the game.

    Comment 26, posted at 29.09.17 19:44:49 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 23) : I remember that but soccer doesn’t count. They probably all collapsed from the thunderclap anyway :mrgreen:

    Comment 27, posted at 29.09.17 19:45:15 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • What are the rules if they can’t continue?

    Comment 28, posted at 29.09.17 19:45:19 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 28) : Will they wait and continue?

    Comment 29, posted at 29.09.17 19:46:03 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • At least we can listen to “Have you ever seen the rain” about 10 times while wait

    Comment 30, posted at 29.09.17 19:46:54 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Good decision to have player safety as first priority!

    Comment 31, posted at 29.09.17 19:47:28 by JD
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • What does the book say? How long does it get suspended?

    • Comment 32, posted at 29.09.17 19:49:20 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 31) : Absolutely!

    Comment 33, posted at 29.09.17 19:49:26 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Just love the Sharks aggression and physicality on defence!!! Geez could almost feel some of those hits through the tv!!!

    Comment 34, posted at 29.09.17 19:50:29 by JD
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 34) : Me too. Love that hunger.

    Comment 35, posted at 29.09.17 19:50:59 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • How good has Tristan and Curwin been so far?! Wow! BMT

    Comment 36, posted at 29.09.17 19:51:36 by DuToit04

    DuToit04Currie Cup player
    		 

  • BTW, have they changed the lineout rules lately? It seems as though “not straight” has meandered to “seems legit”.

    Comment 37, posted at 29.09.17 19:51:59 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @DuToit04 (Comment 36) : That kid gets his defense up he will be the total package.

    Comment 38, posted at 29.09.17 19:52:20 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 38) : He stopped RJvR!

    Comment 39, posted at 29.09.17 19:53:22 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 39) : Very excited about him. Have been since we got him.

    Comment 40, posted at 29.09.17 19:54:09 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Keep up the intensity sharks.

    Comment 41, posted at 29.09.17 19:55:19 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Make this one of those games where durbanites kick their own arse for not attending.

    Comment 42, posted at 29.09.17 19:56:38 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Play back on.

    Comment 43, posted at 29.09.17 19:57:04 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Not the best start. My lineout question answered.

    Comment 44, posted at 29.09.17 19:58:10 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Too wet for 50 50 pop passing. Keep kicks closer.

    Comment 45, posted at 29.09.17 20:03:51 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 45) : Meant say to use pop passing no hard passes.

    Comment 46, posted at 29.09.17 20:04:48 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Good head by Odwa. Remember to commit rose tackles slipper nipples out there.

    Comment 47, posted at 29.09.17 20:06:30 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • April makes so many errors,

    Comment 48, posted at 29.09.17 20:07:05 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • April just doesn’t look comfy

    Comment 49, posted at 29.09.17 20:08:17 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 48) : Still say rhyno has a better temperament.

    Comment 50, posted at 29.09.17 20:09:03 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Not the first Daniel brainfart

    Comment 51, posted at 29.09.17 20:11:24 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Geez lots of niggle now

    Comment 52, posted at 29.09.17 20:11:51 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Our defense is epic! :cool:

    Comment 53, posted at 29.09.17 20:13:09 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Chew my head off if you want bit this is way better than last week under same shitty conditions.

    Comment 54, posted at 29.09.17 20:19:50 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 54) : Agree.

    Comment 55, posted at 29.09.17 20:20:30 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 54) : For sure but i do think less humid tonight due too cold front, so more about rain, last week very humid snotty conditions plus rain makes it very difficult, but yeah much better.

    Comment 56, posted at 29.09.17 20:26:02 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 56) : Swys said before the game that it was typical Durban warm wet weather but what do the Vaalies know hey? :mrgreen:

    Comment 57, posted at 29.09.17 20:27:14 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Whatever happens on the rest of this game this first half has made me a happy camper. This is what I expected from a team of this caliber last weekend. Is that too much? So clean so hard. My boys!

    Comment 58, posted at 29.09.17 20:28:08 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 58) : Exactly! That’s what sometimes pisses me off most about the Sharks – the perceived lack of dedication – plenty of that all over the park tonight.

    Comment 59, posted at 29.09.17 20:31:02 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Lyk my Jean luc het daai kwagga se be still gemaak? Hou so aan!

    Comment 60, posted at 29.09.17 20:31:29 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 60) : Sorry Daniel…

    Comment 61, posted at 29.09.17 20:32:05 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Keegan back on.

    Comment 62, posted at 29.09.17 20:32:13 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 60) : I still rate Kwagga

    Comment 63, posted at 29.09.17 20:32:18 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 61) : Du preez. .

    Comment 64, posted at 29.09.17 20:32:29 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 63) : Yup but deprive him a little with some intensive play then what?

    Comment 65, posted at 29.09.17 20:33:12 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Geez ref … early shove

    Comment 66, posted at 29.09.17 20:34:43 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 65) : He would still break the game wide open given half a sniff.

    Comment 67, posted at 29.09.17 20:37:04 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Curwin speed and decisions on attack is just awesome.

    Comment 68, posted at 29.09.17 20:39:49 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • How is that a penalty?

    Comment 69, posted at 29.09.17 20:40:55 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 69) : Touched him on the shoulders released and the player stayed on his feet continental play.

    Comment 70, posted at 29.09.17 20:42:22 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 70) : Continued

    Comment 71, posted at 29.09.17 20:42:41 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • This just doesn’t feel like an 11-0 game

    Comment 72, posted at 29.09.17 20:42:42 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • What went wrong in the scrums? We dominated in the first half!

    Comment 73, posted at 29.09.17 20:44:58 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • This ref does not understand what a scrum is

    Comment 74, posted at 29.09.17 20:46:13 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • 14-3 so yeah cannot be an 11-0 game :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

    Comment 75, posted at 29.09.17 20:47:17 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Tit for tat scrum reffing

    Comment 76, posted at 29.09.17 20:47:21 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 75) : My Rugbypass stream must be slightly delayed :lol:

    Comment 77, posted at 29.09.17 20:47:46 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks suddenly stepped up the tempo…try

    Comment 78, posted at 29.09.17 20:51:35 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Yes Odwa stepping like a tapdancer. I take back most of what I said.

    Comment 79, posted at 29.09.17 20:52:27 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Odd One!!!!!!

    Comment 80, posted at 29.09.17 20:52:50 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 79) : in slow motion

    Comment 81, posted at 29.09.17 20:53:43 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 79) : its called deceptively slow

    Comment 82, posted at 29.09.17 20:54:12 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 81) : :lol:

    Comment 83, posted at 29.09.17 20:54:37 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 82) : Like a drunken master kung-fu?

    Comment 84, posted at 29.09.17 20:56:57 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • With the exception of one kak box kick, Claasens has been great

    Comment 85, posted at 29.09.17 20:57:11 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 84) : Or salsa 45 kicking in?

    Comment 86, posted at 29.09.17 20:57:32 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Bahaha … claasens jinxd

    Comment 87, posted at 29.09.17 20:58:10 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 87) : Ja fokkit

    Comment 88, posted at 29.09.17 20:58:54 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Defence been rock solid … is mouneimme back?

    Comment 89, posted at 29.09.17 20:59:05 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 89) : Or did Brendan remember how to email?

    Comment 90, posted at 29.09.17 20:59:27 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • What was that crap by the Lions parading as a backline set move? :shock:

    Comment 91, posted at 29.09.17 21:00:42 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Curwin like boss…..

    Comment 92, posted at 29.09.17 21:02:17 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Tickled it like a piano….

    Comment 93, posted at 29.09.17 21:03:25 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 92) : Forwards made it a formality

    Comment 94, posted at 29.09.17 21:03:27 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Thomas pillar defence is a brick wall

    Comment 95, posted at 29.09.17 21:04:28 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Scoreboard don’t shoe it but the is has been pure pleasure.

    Comment 96, posted at 29.09.17 21:04:30 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Curwin showing Allister what he’s been missing.

    Comment 97, posted at 29.09.17 21:05:25 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 96) : Feels like a BP victory

    Comment 98, posted at 29.09.17 21:05:38 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Lovely. Sharks you make me proud.

    Comment 99, posted at 29.09.17 21:06:02 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 98) : Just as good. This performance gives me the same feeling.

    Comment 100, posted at 29.09.17 21:07:59 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 100) : Precisely

    Comment 101, posted at 29.09.17 21:08:42 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks are convinced

    Comment 102, posted at 29.09.17 21:08:44 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Close. It would have been moment of the series.

    Comment 103, posted at 29.09.17 21:10:23 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Fuck I wish I was in Durban now.

    Comment 104, posted at 29.09.17 21:11:23 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Geez that’s massive defence

    Comment 105, posted at 29.09.17 21:11:24 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I would have given that. Clear try to Nkosi :mrgreen:

    Comment 106, posted at 29.09.17 21:11:30 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • April has done well tonight.

    Comment 107, posted at 29.09.17 21:12:31 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • No kwagga to nite. Sharks rule the park. Wat soek jy in die sharks tank?

    Comment 108, posted at 29.09.17 21:14:31 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Bugger

    Comment 109, posted at 29.09.17 21:14:40 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • RJvR’s confidence has gone for a ball of shit

    Comment 110, posted at 29.09.17 21:15:09 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Happy as a pig in shit. These boys have done us proud!

    Comment 111, posted at 29.09.17 21:17:12 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • If you can’t be proud of this then you have no place being a shark.

    Comment 112, posted at 29.09.17 21:18:28 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Slow board but beautiful play.

    Comment 113, posted at 29.09.17 21:19:04 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Gotta love the respect shown by both sides after the game :cool:

    Comment 114, posted at 29.09.17 21:19:05 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Black n white baby….all the way!

    Comment 115, posted at 29.09.17 21:20:41 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Like I said some durbanites kicking their own arses for not being there….

    Comment 116, posted at 29.09.17 21:22:08 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • that’s top spot all sewn up

    Comment 117, posted at 29.09.17 21:24:45 by robd
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • If play this way there no team that can touch us.

    • Comment 118, posted at 29.09.17 21:25:06 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 118) : Am I being an asshole or that realistic?

    • Comment 119, posted at 29.09.17 21:26:23 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • If that wasn’t the best and most complete performance all CC I don’t know. Defense rock solid oppertunities taken. Am I wrong?

    • Comment 120, posted at 29.09.17 21:29:21 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Keeping your opponent to be points till the end? Tell me it wasn’t awesome!

    • Comment 121, posted at 29.09.17 21:31:41 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sharks back line really starting to look good,

    Full Back: Mvovo, Smith, Zas
    Wings: Nkosi, Mapimpi, Van Wyk, Odwa, Tythan
    Center: Am, Esterhuizen, Louw, Ward, Deysel, Tristan
    Flyhalf: Bosch, Dupreez, Ben10, April, Radebe,
    Scrumhalf: Schreuder, Wright, Claassens, Faf de Villiers, Grant Williams.

    Forwards:
    Props: Beast, Tank, Ross, Juan, Coenie, Hubert Meyer.
    Hooker: Marais, Chilli, Akkers, Coetzee
    Lock: Lewies, Ruan, Koegelenberg, Paul, Andrews, Droste, JJ van der Mescht
    Loose Forwards: Dan, Jluc, Phillip, Mtembu, Vermeulen, Keegan, Vosloo

    • Comment 122, posted at 29.09.17 22:02:07 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Great victory and top spot done with one game left!!! Awesome guys!!!
    But tonight something a bit of topic impressed me again. How awesome is the drainage of the field!!!! For a second week in a row heavy rain fell but the field remained in “perfect” playing condition!!! No water or mud puddles and also no churning up of grass when the big boys scrummed!!! Geez the white jerseys and shorts remained (mostly) white for the whole game!!! So from me a huge congrats to the ground staff and who ever designed the drainage systems!!! Well done lads and may it stay like this for a long time!!!

    • Comment 123, posted at 29.09.17 22:43:35 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 122) : yes things looking good for the new season!!!

    • Comment 124, posted at 29.09.17 22:47:52 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good win Sharks. Home semi-final assured. Job done. Pity the Cheetahs spoiled the season undefeated scenario.

    • Comment 125, posted at 30.09.17 08:49:54 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 125) : More like SARU spoilt it by having competitions overlap – there was never a chance that the Cheetahs could or would lose that game.

    • Comment 126, posted at 30.09.17 09:01:07 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 126) : That much is true. Same holds true for the Cheetahs having to compete in two tournaments simultaneously

    • Comment 127, posted at 30.09.17 09:44:17 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 127) : Yep, its crazy but hopefully in the long run it will bear fruit.

    • Comment 128, posted at 30.09.17 11:20:50 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 128) : I think it is already. Younger players that would ysually be playing in the u21 tournament have had to step up and play CC. Also fringe players that usually play in the lower tier competitions, like the Supersport Challenge are playing CC, and getting a chance to strutt their stuff.
    All to the benefit of Cheetahs rugby in the long run.

    • Comment 129, posted at 30.09.17 11:52:15 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 127) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 128) : must complement the Cheetahs on their performance! After a very difficult start to the Pro14 they’re now up there with the best and competing for 1-2 on the log!!! Currie cup team also not to bad!!!

    • Comment 130, posted at 30.09.17 11:52:57 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

