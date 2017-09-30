Richard Ferguson

Rugby Champs 2017: South Africa vs Australia


It’s the final stretch of the 2017 Rugby Championship campaign and the battle is on for the runner up position. The Springboks host the Wallabies in Bloemfontein to decide who finishes second to the mighty All Blacks.

After showing some positive signs in the early part of the Championship, the Springboks suffered a humiliating defeat in New Zealand and will have to start the process of winning fans’ hearts from scratch. They will do well to start that process with a good performance in Bloem, nothing beats beating the Wallabies and doing it well.

Interesting things to keep an eye on is how well Francois Louw fits into the loose trio, while Dillyn Leyds will have the opportunity to showcase his skills. Whether Leyds sees any action will depend on the pack and inside backs. It will be a shame to have such a talented player on the park and not see him in action.

Otherwise, the team is mostly unchanged and should be able to continue building on the combinations, especially in the front row and in midfield.

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Francois Louw, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Francois Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.

Australia: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Marika Koroibete, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodges, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio.
Replacements: 16 Stephen Moore, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Ned Hanigan, 21 Lukhan Tui, 22 Nick Phipps, 23 Samu Kerevi.

Date: Saturday, September 30
Venue: Free State stadium, Bloemfontein
Kick-off: 17.00 (15.00 GMT; 01.00; Sunday, October 1; AEST)
Expected weather: Partly cloudy after two rainy days, with a high of 27°C and a low of 13°C. It’s springtime on the Highveld.
Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)
Assistant referees: Jérôme Garcès (France), Shuhei Kubo (Japan)
TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)



88 Comments

  • Gooooo Bokkke!!!! Will miss the game as i have stock take… :???:

    Comment 1, posted at 30.09.17 16:27:41 by DuToit04
    
    		 

  • Skosan had two touches, monstered in both. Nkosi should have been there

    Comment 2, posted at 30.09.17 17:14:13 by jdolivier
    
    		 

  • Dreyer is surely not the next best tighthead after Coenie

    Comment 3, posted at 30.09.17 17:42:39 by Bokhoring
    
    		 

  • Boks getting shafted by the ref

    Comment 4, posted at 30.09.17 17:45:37 by byron
    
    		 

  • Should be a yellow for that tackle

    Comment 5, posted at 30.09.17 17:47:40 by Bokhoring
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 5) : @byron (Comment 4) : how was that hair pull not yellow

    Comment 6, posted at 30.09.17 17:49:48 by jdolivier
    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 6) : Fuck knows :shock:

    Comment 7, posted at 30.09.17 17:51:19 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 2) : Would also have been monstered. Centres are useless.

    Comment 8, posted at 30.09.17 17:52:11 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 7) : pathetic in the northern hemisphere players get banned for four weeks if that happens, this paluka sees it and does nothing.

    Comment 9, posted at 30.09.17 17:52:37 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 8) : nkosi doesn’t backtrack in a tackle

    Comment 10, posted at 30.09.17 17:53:12 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Bunch of donkeys in midfield

    Comment 11, posted at 30.09.17 17:53:26 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Can’t decide who’s kakker between Serfontein and Kriel

    Comment 12, posted at 30.09.17 17:53:26 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 10) : Nkosi hasn’t faced international defenses with two useless centres on his inside yet

    Comment 13, posted at 30.09.17 17:54:36 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 13) : faced the same players in superrugby

    Comment 14, posted at 30.09.17 17:55:07 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 12) : take 10 12 and 13

    Comment 15, posted at 30.09.17 17:55:35 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Elton is shit scared in this match

    Comment 16, posted at 30.09.17 17:56:51 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Good try by the Boks

    Comment 17, posted at 30.09.17 18:08:13 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • 17-13 Boks

    Comment 18, posted at 30.09.17 18:08:52 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • And skosan chickens out of a tackle attempt, how is he even there

    Comment 19, posted at 30.09.17 18:11:09 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Good work from Kolisi in the Bok try undone by kak defence leading to Aussie try

    Comment 20, posted at 30.09.17 18:11:39 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • 1 – 1 to Kolisi in the second half

    Comment 21, posted at 30.09.17 18:12:10 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • And then redeems himself with a lot of commitment in that try

    Comment 22, posted at 30.09.17 18:14:38 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Now Boks score again. Setfontein manages to put Skosan away.

    Comment 23, posted at 30.09.17 18:15:39 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Great finish by Skosan!

    Comment 24, posted at 30.09.17 18:16:07 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Boks starting to play with a lot more urgency

    Comment 25, posted at 30.09.17 18:17:14 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Dryer must be subbed

    Comment 26, posted at 30.09.17 18:19:14 by byron

    
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 26) : Thomas the tank should be there

    Comment 27, posted at 30.09.17 18:20:09 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • We are being pinged for offside and they are sooo marginal and the ref is just ignoring australia?

    Comment 28, posted at 30.09.17 18:22:49 by byron

    
    		 

  • Aus try started by poor scrumming by Dreyer on their 5m line

    Comment 29, posted at 30.09.17 18:22:50 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 28) : only way the the islanders from the penal colony can win is through outside interference

    Comment 30, posted at 30.09.17 18:25:08 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Boks giving stupid penalties away

    Comment 31, posted at 30.09.17 18:26:33 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Good steal from Jean Luc

    Comment 32, posted at 30.09.17 18:27:49 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • JLdP hasn’t exactly set the world alight since he replaced Cassiem.

    Comment 33, posted at 30.09.17 18:28:09 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 32) : My stream is seriously delayed. I had no idea what you were on about.

    Comment 34, posted at 30.09.17 18:29:45 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Lleyds is putting his body on the line

    Comment 35, posted at 30.09.17 18:31:25 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Great defense Cronjé!

    Comment 36, posted at 30.09.17 18:32:58 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • PSDT coming on as 7. Toetie will never learn

    Comment 37, posted at 30.09.17 18:33:28 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • This is just a contest for second place with no hope for first. I can’t work myself up for it.

    Comment 38, posted at 30.09.17 18:35:11 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Jantjies equalizes 27 all

    Comment 39, posted at 30.09.17 18:37:48 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 33) : Has any player set the world alight? he has atleast made all his tackles and done the donkey work asked of him.

    Comment 40, posted at 30.09.17 18:38:15 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Foley keeps kicking on JLDP who is struggling a bit at kickoffs

    Comment 41, posted at 30.09.17 18:38:55 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Late tackle missed by ref … cost us 70m

    Comment 42, posted at 30.09.17 18:43:12 by byron

    
    		 

  • Boks not chasing kicks allowing Aus to run back with interest

    Comment 43, posted at 30.09.17 18:43:37 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Ref misses another synical offence

    Comment 44, posted at 30.09.17 18:43:39 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 38) : Snap

    Comment 45, posted at 30.09.17 18:44:26 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 40) : People say Cassiem is kak but his absence hasn’t been felt because JLdP hasn’t made a difference.

    Comment 46, posted at 30.09.17 18:45:57 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Thats the 6th oz penalty within 10m of the oz line

    Comment 47, posted at 30.09.17 18:47:02 by byron

    
    		 

  • Did anyone else see the ozzie player push our tackler when they made the last line break …. dirty bunch of thugs … thats a yellow and a penalty

    Comment 48, posted at 30.09.17 18:51:41 by byron

    
    		 

  • How shit are our centers. Huge mistake bringing on domeen die ellendig

    Comment 49, posted at 30.09.17 18:51:50 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Very unsporting by the ozzies … lots of off the ball niggle

    Comment 50, posted at 30.09.17 18:52:21 by byron

    
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 48) : he missed at least two yellows this game

    Comment 51, posted at 30.09.17 18:52:32 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Two kak sides = pretty decent entertainment. Can’t wait for the AB game for some proper rugby.

    Comment 52, posted at 30.09.17 18:53:22 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 52) : An apt outcome for two very mediocre teams.

    Comment 53, posted at 30.09.17 18:54:40 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • So two draws against the Aussies, so we’re equally shit

    Comment 54, posted at 30.09.17 18:56:10 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Beale motm, were the selectors drunk. Coetzee was much better

    Comment 55, posted at 30.09.17 18:57:16 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 53) : If this competition had a podium the 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions wouldn’t be in the frame of the photo.

    Comment 56, posted at 30.09.17 18:57:19 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • I know Rob dup is still new to big leagues but I think he would with his team be able to produce a better outcome. Even if he isn’t ready to beat NZ we would still be a very definite nr 2. I think England Wales are at the moment still better contenders for world nr 2 and 3 than both these teams.

    Comment 57, posted at 30.09.17 18:57:27 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Huge improvement?? OMG :shock: :shock: :shock: :shock: :shock:

    Comment 58, posted at 30.09.17 18:57:28 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 58) : Compared to what?

    Comment 59, posted at 30.09.17 18:57:55 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 59) : Commentator on SS on the MOM awards says we were hugely improved, he must be drunk again.

    Comment 60, posted at 30.09.17 18:59:57 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • The Aussies used their only first-phase move and scored. We had NONE.

    Comment 61, posted at 30.09.17 19:01:41 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 60) : SA Rugby is pissed beyond repair.

    Comment 62, posted at 30.09.17 19:02:31 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 59) : Compared to 57 – 0. They’re not wrong.

    Comment 63, posted at 30.09.17 19:03:22 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Elton had his big opportunity to show he has BMT… failed.

    Comment 64, posted at 30.09.17 19:05:34 by Pablo Dinero

    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 60) : Yup. We should get some honest opinionated hard nose who isn’t afraid to tell it like it really is. AC probably just happy it isn’t a zero, as far as his aspirations go. Actually was hoping aus would whup us bad so things can be shaken up. But I guess he is destined to be the Jacob Zuma of rugby. Keep flying just under the radar. SARU also not doing much to improve the overall state of the rugby nation with their messing around of provincial sides.

    Comment 65, posted at 30.09.17 19:07:08 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 63) : That’s just sad dude. Comparing a draw against a bunch of palookas to a drubbing against the real standard of rugby. These guys are losers.

    Comment 66, posted at 30.09.17 19:08:46 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • ABs by at least 20 next week

    Comment 67, posted at 30.09.17 19:10:04 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 66) : Exactly the point

    Comment 68, posted at 30.09.17 19:13:52 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 67) : You’re being generous to the Boks.

    Comment 69, posted at 30.09.17 19:14:53 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 68) : Truly sad state of affairs. I know we have our favorites but even the guys at our disposal should be able to do better with proper coaching. It’s an injustice to them.

    Comment 70, posted at 30.09.17 19:18:52 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 70) : The entire system is rotten bud. We have to accept the fact that Bok rugby will very likely never be number one again. Unless a major volcano drowns NZ or Eddie Jones kicks the bucket.

    Comment 71, posted at 30.09.17 19:25:52 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 71) : Or unless we have coach who can step up. Without being biased it seems like our only prospect in SA is Rob. Unless Rassie can also put his hand up.

    Comment 72, posted at 30.09.17 20:06:46 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @Pablo Dinero (Comment 64) : Surprisingly.

    Comment 73, posted at 30.09.17 20:07:15 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Who even has interest in this anymore? True Springbok rugby died some time back…what we’re seeing is the instinct of the headless chicken that remains. That’s the only metaphor that makes sense. I don’t want the Sharks players to debase themselves by playing for a headless chicken. The Sharks corpus is alive and getting stronger and I don’t want Allister Coetzee within 100 miles of our Sharks

    Comment 74, posted at 30.09.17 20:10:18 by SeanJeff

    
    		 

  • I heard some stupid rumours linking Jantjies to possible sharks offers? Hope it’s just that.

    Comment 75, posted at 30.09.17 20:11:36 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 75) : Hellllllll NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

    Comment 76, posted at 30.09.17 20:19:11 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 76) : Is what I said. …..

    Comment 77, posted at 30.09.17 20:22:57 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 77) : Probably a late April fool’s joke.

    Comment 78, posted at 30.09.17 20:25:03 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 75) : His a good player, I wanted him at the sharks a few years ago, but now we are covered with bosch (who can also play FB), ben (who eventually can cover 12 as well), april (covers fb), inny (great 10, should not play FB at this stage, focus on 10). and if we get RobJr (12 also) we are set

    Comment 79, posted at 30.09.17 20:25:25 by revolverocelot

    
    		 

  • Make the Bok team out of current and former Sharks still Playing and Future :mrgreen:

    15 Steyn
    14 Mapimpi
    13 Am
    12 Andre
    11 Nkosi
    10 Lambie
    09 Schreuder
    08 VD Walt
    07 J Luc
    06 Marcell
    05 Ruan
    04 Oosthuizen/Paul
    03 Coenie
    02 Bismark
    01 Beast

    16 Marais/Akker
    17 Jannie
    18 Thomas
    19 Lewies
    20 Dan
    21 Claasens/Wright
    22 Bosch
    23 Mvovo

    Now that team could rock lol :mrgreen: :mrgreen:

    Comment 80, posted at 30.09.17 20:27:41 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Sharks back line really starting to look good, Here is more or less our squad for next year, This is also where each player comes from as some guys were telling me how we raided the Free State player stocks and as you can see nearly noting bar a few from Bloem.
    Marius Louw is the only player to come to the Sharks from School in Bloem and born in Bloem, did not however play Cheetah juniors.

    Also One thing i noticed is that many of the Sharks recruits from outside KZN did not play for their Province schools etc, players that did not make the grade.

    Full Back:
    Lwazi Mvovo, School EC and into Sharks acdemy
    Rhyno Smith, School Paarl then played Leopards then to Sharks
    Leolin Zas, Schooled Paarl then played juniors Western Province

    Wings:
    S’busiso Nkosi, Mpumalanga and to Sharks from Lions
    Makazole Mapimpi EC, Kings then Cheetahs to Sharks
    Kobus Van Wyk Paarl schooled, WP came to Sharks from Bordeaux
    Odwa Ndugane EC Border to Blue Bulls to Sharks
    Tythan Adams, Paarl schooled then played in Scotland then to Sharks

    Center:
    Lukhanyo Am, EC to Falcons, back to border then to Sharks
    Andre Esterhuizen, Schooled in Potch and straight to Sharks academy
    Marius Louw, Free State then to Sharks academy and KZN university and Sharks
    Jeremy Ward, PE and Kings juniors then Sharks
    Johann Deysel, Namibia to Potch University and Leopards then Sharks
    Tristan Blewett, Schooled KZN and Sharks

    Flyhalf:
    Curwin Bosch, PE schools then Sharks academy and Sharks
    Robert Dupreez, KZN Schools and Sharks then to WP and set to return to Sharks
    Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Limpopo scholled the Leopards juniors then Sharks
    Garth April, Cape to Roodepoort school then Boland then WP then Sharks
    Innocent Radebe, JHB schooled then Lions juniors then Sharks

    Scrumhalf:
    Louis Schreuder, Paarl WP then Japan Kings then Sharks
    Cameron Wright, Durban and Sharks juniors the Montpellier then back to Sharks
    Michael Claassens, Cheetahs to Bath and toulon then Sharks
    Faf de Villiers, Sharks academy
    Grant Williams. KZN schooled and club rugby to Sharks juniors

    Forwards:

    Props:
    Tendai Beast Mtawarira, Zim Schooled then Sharks
    Thomas du Toit, Paarl schooled and WP schools then Sharks Academy and Sharks
    Ross Geldenhuis, Border schooled and then played 15 teams before Sharks
    Juan Schoeman, School Affies then junior Bulls then Sharks
    Coenie Oosthuizen, Potch then Cheetahs then Sharks
    John Hubert Meyer. Paarl schooled then WP then Sharks
    Mzamo Majola, KZN Schools and Sharks

    Hooker:
    Franco Marais, Vaal Triangle, FAlcons juniors to Sharks academy and Sharks
    Chiliboy Ralepelle, Tzaneen then Pretoria school, Bulls juniors, Bulls, Toulouse then Sharks
    Akker van der Merwe, Schooled in George, then Leopards then Lions then Sharks
    Stephan Coetzee, WP schooled, then Kwas and Cheetahs juniors then Sharks and currently on loan to Kings

    Sharks need another good hooker in case of injuries

    Lock:
    Stephan Lewies, Schooled Pretoria then Sharks academy and Sharks
    Ruan Botha, Kempton Park schooled Young Lions then WP then Sharks
    Gideon Koegelenberg, Paarl schooled then Sharks academy and Sharks juniors then Italy then back to Sharks
    Tyler Paul, PE and Kings then to Sharks
    Hyron Andrews, Schooled Pretoria then BB’s juniors then Sharks academy and then Sharks
    Jean Droste, Pretoria schooled then Sharks academy and then Sharks
    JJ van der Mescht, Durban Born and raised then SHarks academy and Sharks

    Loose Forwards:
    Dan du Preez, Durban and Sharks
    Jean luc du Preez, Durban and Sharks
    Phillip vd Walt, PE, Kings schools and juniors then Cheetahs then Biarritz then Sharks
    Tera Mtembu, Border schooled then Sharks academy and Sharks
    Jacques Vermeulen, Paarl the WP juniors and WP then Sharks
    Keegan Daniel, Border schooled then Sharks academy and Sharks spent 2 seasons in Japan
    Wian Vosloo, Sharks academy and Sharks

    Comment 81, posted at 30.09.17 20:38:00 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 79) : I think he had the potential to be a good player. That has never been realised. He is nothing more than a good CC player and average super rugby player with lots of inconsistencies. Has zero BMT tactically unsound and pure confidence player with no ability to turn a game.

    Comment 82, posted at 30.09.17 21:17:36 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 75) : @sharks_lover (Comment 76) : can’t see it happening not with Bosch and RdP jnr both at the Sharks!!! It would just be a stupid move to make!!!

    Comment 83, posted at 30.09.17 22:17:23 by JD
    
    
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 83) : Just doesn’t seem legit

    Comment 84, posted at 30.09.17 22:18:34 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 81) : thanks very interesting reading! Just one thing think Coetzee is permanently at the Kings and not on loan. Lot’s of EC and Paarl old boys in the squad!

    • Comment 85, posted at 30.09.17 22:27:54 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 83) : Me neither if any space is made for a fh it would be for rob jnr. We are overstocked at fh.

    • Comment 86, posted at 30.09.17 22:45:09 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • What do you guys think of the hair pulling? As far as I can tell under the laws it’s nothing more than a high tackle. That’s how the referee treated it.

    Interestingly, in the NFL, hair sticking out under the helmet is considered part of the uniform and fair game. A tackle by the hair is perfectly legal. Horse collar is not.

    • Comment 87, posted at 01.10.17 01:33:02 by fyndraai Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    fyndraaiTeam captain
    		 

  • I also wonder about the obvious forward pass the referees let go there at the end. Perhaps they reckoned to review it in case of a try. Yet as it was, it was not reviewable and the Boks could have won the match of a penalty that should not have been.

    • Comment 88, posted at 01.10.17 01:37:08 by fyndraai Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    fyndraaiTeam captain
    		 

