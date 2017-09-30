Rugby Champs 2017: South Africa vs Australia

It’s the final stretch of the 2017 Rugby Championship campaign and the battle is on for the runner up position. The Springboks host the Wallabies in Bloemfontein to decide who finishes second to the mighty All Blacks.
After showing some positive signs in the early part of the Championship, the Springboks suffered a humiliating defeat in New Zealand and will have to start the process of winning fans’ hearts from scratch. They will do well to start that process with a good performance in Bloem, nothing beats beating the Wallabies and doing it well.
Interesting things to keep an eye on is how well Francois Louw fits into the loose trio, while Dillyn Leyds will have the opportunity to showcase his skills. Whether Leyds sees any action will depend on the pack and inside backs. It will be a shame to have such a talented player on the park and not see him in action.
Otherwise, the team is mostly unchanged and should be able to continue building on the combinations, especially in the front row and in midfield.
South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Francois Louw, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Francois Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.
Australia: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Marika Koroibete, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodges, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio.
Replacements: 16 Stephen Moore, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Ned Hanigan, 21 Lukhan Tui, 22 Nick Phipps, 23 Samu Kerevi.
Date: Saturday, September 30
Venue: Free State stadium, Bloemfontein
Kick-off: 17.00 (15.00 GMT; 01.00; Sunday, October 1; AEST)
Expected weather: Partly cloudy after two rainy days, with a high of 27°C and a low of 13°C. It’s springtime on the Highveld.
Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)
Assistant referees: Jérôme Garcès (France), Shuhei Kubo (Japan)
TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)
Gooooo Bokkke!!!! Will miss the game as i have stock take…
Skosan had two touches, monstered in both. Nkosi should have been there
Dreyer is surely not the next best tighthead after Coenie
Boks getting shafted by the ref
Should be a yellow for that tackle
@Bokhoring (Comment 5) : @byron (Comment 4) : how was that hair pull not yellow
@jdolivier (Comment 6) : Fuck knows
@jdolivier (Comment 2) : Would also have been monstered. Centres are useless.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 7) : pathetic in the northern hemisphere players get banned for four weeks if that happens, this paluka sees it and does nothing.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 8) : nkosi doesn’t backtrack in a tackle
Bunch of donkeys in midfield
Can’t decide who’s kakker between Serfontein and Kriel
@jdolivier (Comment 10) : Nkosi hasn’t faced international defenses with two useless centres on his inside yet
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 13) : faced the same players in superrugby
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 12) : take 10 12 and 13
Elton is shit scared in this match
Good try by the Boks
17-13 Boks
And skosan chickens out of a tackle attempt, how is he even there
Good work from Kolisi in the Bok try undone by kak defence leading to Aussie try
1 – 1 to Kolisi in the second half
And then redeems himself with a lot of commitment in that try
Now Boks score again. Setfontein manages to put Skosan away.
Great finish by Skosan!
Boks starting to play with a lot more urgency
Dryer must be subbed
@byron (Comment 26) : Thomas the tank should be there
We are being pinged for offside and they are sooo marginal and the ref is just ignoring australia?
Aus try started by poor scrumming by Dreyer on their 5m line
@byron (Comment 28) : only way the the islanders from the penal colony can win is through outside interference
Boks giving stupid penalties away
Good steal from Jean Luc
JLdP hasn’t exactly set the world alight since he replaced Cassiem.
@Bokhoring (Comment 32) : My stream is seriously delayed. I had no idea what you were on about.
Lleyds is putting his body on the line
Great defense Cronjé!
PSDT coming on as 7. Toetie will never learn
This is just a contest for second place with no hope for first. I can’t work myself up for it.
Jantjies equalizes 27 all
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 33) : Has any player set the world alight? he has atleast made all his tackles and done the donkey work asked of him.
Foley keeps kicking on JLDP who is struggling a bit at kickoffs
Late tackle missed by ref … cost us 70m
Boks not chasing kicks allowing Aus to run back with interest
Ref misses another synical offence
@coolfusion (Comment 38) : Snap
@sharks_lover (Comment 40) : People say Cassiem is kak but his absence hasn’t been felt because JLdP hasn’t made a difference.
Thats the 6th oz penalty within 10m of the oz line
Did anyone else see the ozzie player push our tackler when they made the last line break …. dirty bunch of thugs … thats a yellow and a penalty
How shit are our centers. Huge mistake bringing on domeen die ellendig
Very unsporting by the ozzies … lots of off the ball niggle
@byron (Comment 48) : he missed at least two yellows this game
Two kak sides = pretty decent entertainment. Can’t wait for the AB game for some proper rugby.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 52) : An apt outcome for two very mediocre teams.
So two draws against the Aussies, so we’re equally shit
Beale motm, were the selectors drunk. Coetzee was much better
@coolfusion (Comment 53) : If this competition had a podium the 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions wouldn’t be in the frame of the photo.
I know Rob dup is still new to big leagues but I think he would with his team be able to produce a better outcome. Even if he isn’t ready to beat NZ we would still be a very definite nr 2. I think England Wales are at the moment still better contenders for world nr 2 and 3 than both these teams.
Huge improvement?? OMG
@sharks_lover (Comment 58) : Compared to what?
@coolfusion (Comment 59) : Commentator on SS on the MOM awards says we were hugely improved, he must be drunk again.
The Aussies used their only first-phase move and scored. We had NONE.
@sharks_lover (Comment 60) : SA Rugby is pissed beyond repair.
@coolfusion (Comment 59) : Compared to 57 – 0. They’re not wrong.
Elton had his big opportunity to show he has BMT… failed.
@sharks_lover (Comment 60) : Yup. We should get some honest opinionated hard nose who isn’t afraid to tell it like it really is. AC probably just happy it isn’t a zero, as far as his aspirations go. Actually was hoping aus would whup us bad so things can be shaken up. But I guess he is destined to be the Jacob Zuma of rugby. Keep flying just under the radar. SARU also not doing much to improve the overall state of the rugby nation with their messing around of provincial sides.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 63) : That’s just sad dude. Comparing a draw against a bunch of palookas to a drubbing against the real standard of rugby. These guys are losers.
ABs by at least 20 next week
@coolfusion (Comment 66) : Exactly the point
@Bokhoring (Comment 67) : You’re being generous to the Boks.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 68) : Truly sad state of affairs. I know we have our favorites but even the guys at our disposal should be able to do better with proper coaching. It’s an injustice to them.
@coolfusion (Comment 70) : The entire system is rotten bud. We have to accept the fact that Bok rugby will very likely never be number one again. Unless a major volcano drowns NZ or Eddie Jones kicks the bucket.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 71) : Or unless we have coach who can step up. Without being biased it seems like our only prospect in SA is Rob. Unless Rassie can also put his hand up.
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 64) : Surprisingly.
Who even has interest in this anymore? True Springbok rugby died some time back…what we’re seeing is the instinct of the headless chicken that remains. That’s the only metaphor that makes sense. I don’t want the Sharks players to debase themselves by playing for a headless chicken. The Sharks corpus is alive and getting stronger and I don’t want Allister Coetzee within 100 miles of our Sharks
I heard some stupid rumours linking Jantjies to possible sharks offers? Hope it’s just that.
@coolfusion (Comment 75) : Hellllllll NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
@sharks_lover (Comment 76) : Is what I said. …..
@coolfusion (Comment 77) : Probably a late April fool’s joke.
@coolfusion (Comment 75) : His a good player, I wanted him at the sharks a few years ago, but now we are covered with bosch (who can also play FB), ben (who eventually can cover 12 as well), april (covers fb), inny (great 10, should not play FB at this stage, focus on 10). and if we get RobJr (12 also) we are set
Make the Bok team out of current and former Sharks still Playing and Future
15 Steyn
14 Mapimpi
13 Am
12 Andre
11 Nkosi
10 Lambie
09 Schreuder
08 VD Walt
07 J Luc
06 Marcell
05 Ruan
04 Oosthuizen/Paul
03 Coenie
02 Bismark
01 Beast
16 Marais/Akker
17 Jannie
18 Thomas
19 Lewies
20 Dan
21 Claasens/Wright
22 Bosch
23 Mvovo
Now that team could rock lol
Sharks back line really starting to look good, Here is more or less our squad for next year, This is also where each player comes from as some guys were telling me how we raided the Free State player stocks and as you can see nearly noting bar a few from Bloem.
Marius Louw is the only player to come to the Sharks from School in Bloem and born in Bloem, did not however play Cheetah juniors.
Also One thing i noticed is that many of the Sharks recruits from outside KZN did not play for their Province schools etc, players that did not make the grade.
Full Back:
Lwazi Mvovo, School EC and into Sharks acdemy
Rhyno Smith, School Paarl then played Leopards then to Sharks
Leolin Zas, Schooled Paarl then played juniors Western Province
Wings:
S’busiso Nkosi, Mpumalanga and to Sharks from Lions
Makazole Mapimpi EC, Kings then Cheetahs to Sharks
Kobus Van Wyk Paarl schooled, WP came to Sharks from Bordeaux
Odwa Ndugane EC Border to Blue Bulls to Sharks
Tythan Adams, Paarl schooled then played in Scotland then to Sharks
Center:
Lukhanyo Am, EC to Falcons, back to border then to Sharks
Andre Esterhuizen, Schooled in Potch and straight to Sharks academy
Marius Louw, Free State then to Sharks academy and KZN university and Sharks
Jeremy Ward, PE and Kings juniors then Sharks
Johann Deysel, Namibia to Potch University and Leopards then Sharks
Tristan Blewett, Schooled KZN and Sharks
Flyhalf:
Curwin Bosch, PE schools then Sharks academy and Sharks
Robert Dupreez, KZN Schools and Sharks then to WP and set to return to Sharks
Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Limpopo scholled the Leopards juniors then Sharks
Garth April, Cape to Roodepoort school then Boland then WP then Sharks
Innocent Radebe, JHB schooled then Lions juniors then Sharks
Scrumhalf:
Louis Schreuder, Paarl WP then Japan Kings then Sharks
Cameron Wright, Durban and Sharks juniors the Montpellier then back to Sharks
Michael Claassens, Cheetahs to Bath and toulon then Sharks
Faf de Villiers, Sharks academy
Grant Williams. KZN schooled and club rugby to Sharks juniors
Forwards:
Props:
Tendai Beast Mtawarira, Zim Schooled then Sharks
Thomas du Toit, Paarl schooled and WP schools then Sharks Academy and Sharks
Ross Geldenhuis, Border schooled and then played 15 teams before Sharks
Juan Schoeman, School Affies then junior Bulls then Sharks
Coenie Oosthuizen, Potch then Cheetahs then Sharks
John Hubert Meyer. Paarl schooled then WP then Sharks
Mzamo Majola, KZN Schools and Sharks
Hooker:
Franco Marais, Vaal Triangle, FAlcons juniors to Sharks academy and Sharks
Chiliboy Ralepelle, Tzaneen then Pretoria school, Bulls juniors, Bulls, Toulouse then Sharks
Akker van der Merwe, Schooled in George, then Leopards then Lions then Sharks
Stephan Coetzee, WP schooled, then Kwas and Cheetahs juniors then Sharks and currently on loan to Kings
Sharks need another good hooker in case of injuries
Lock:
Stephan Lewies, Schooled Pretoria then Sharks academy and Sharks
Ruan Botha, Kempton Park schooled Young Lions then WP then Sharks
Gideon Koegelenberg, Paarl schooled then Sharks academy and Sharks juniors then Italy then back to Sharks
Tyler Paul, PE and Kings then to Sharks
Hyron Andrews, Schooled Pretoria then BB’s juniors then Sharks academy and then Sharks
Jean Droste, Pretoria schooled then Sharks academy and then Sharks
JJ van der Mescht, Durban Born and raised then SHarks academy and Sharks
Loose Forwards:
Dan du Preez, Durban and Sharks
Jean luc du Preez, Durban and Sharks
Phillip vd Walt, PE, Kings schools and juniors then Cheetahs then Biarritz then Sharks
Tera Mtembu, Border schooled then Sharks academy and Sharks
Jacques Vermeulen, Paarl the WP juniors and WP then Sharks
Keegan Daniel, Border schooled then Sharks academy and Sharks spent 2 seasons in Japan
Wian Vosloo, Sharks academy and Sharks
@revolverocelot (Comment 79) : I think he had the potential to be a good player. That has never been realised. He is nothing more than a good CC player and average super rugby player with lots of inconsistencies. Has zero BMT tactically unsound and pure confidence player with no ability to turn a game.
@coolfusion (Comment 75) : @sharks_lover (Comment 76) : can’t see it happening not with Bosch and RdP jnr both at the Sharks!!! It would just be a stupid move to make!!!
@JD (Comment 83) : Just doesn’t seem legit
@sharks_lover (Comment 81) : thanks very interesting reading! Just one thing think Coetzee is permanently at the Kings and not on loan. Lot’s of EC and Paarl old boys in the squad!
@JD (Comment 83) : Me neither if any space is made for a fh it would be for rob jnr. We are overstocked at fh.
What do you guys think of the hair pulling? As far as I can tell under the laws it’s nothing more than a high tackle. That’s how the referee treated it.
Interestingly, in the NFL, hair sticking out under the helmet is considered part of the uniform and fair game. A tackle by the hair is perfectly legal. Horse collar is not.
I also wonder about the obvious forward pass the referees let go there at the end. Perhaps they reckoned to review it in case of a try. Yet as it was, it was not reviewable and the Boks could have won the match of a penalty that should not have been.