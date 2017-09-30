Rugby Champs 2017: South Africa vs Australia

It’s the final stretch of the 2017 Rugby Championship campaign and the battle is on for the runner up position. The Springboks host the Wallabies in Bloemfontein to decide who finishes second to the mighty All Blacks.

After showing some positive signs in the early part of the Championship, the Springboks suffered a humiliating defeat in New Zealand and will have to start the process of winning fans’ hearts from scratch. They will do well to start that process with a good performance in Bloem, nothing beats beating the Wallabies and doing it well.

Interesting things to keep an eye on is how well Francois Louw fits into the loose trio, while Dillyn Leyds will have the opportunity to showcase his skills. Whether Leyds sees any action will depend on the pack and inside backs. It will be a shame to have such a talented player on the park and not see him in action.

Otherwise, the team is mostly unchanged and should be able to continue building on the combinations, especially in the front row and in midfield.

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Francois Louw, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Francois Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.

Australia: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Marika Koroibete, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodges, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio.

Replacements: 16 Stephen Moore, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Ned Hanigan, 21 Lukhan Tui, 22 Nick Phipps, 23 Samu Kerevi.

Date: Saturday, September 30

Venue: Free State stadium, Bloemfontein

Kick-off: 17.00 (15.00 GMT; 01.00; Sunday, October 1; AEST)

Expected weather: Partly cloudy after two rainy days, with a high of 27°C and a low of 13°C. It’s springtime on the Highveld.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

Assistant referees: Jérôme Garcès (France), Shuhei Kubo (Japan)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)