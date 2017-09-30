Sharks outclass Lions to secure first place

The Sharks made better use of the rainy conditions at Kings Park last night to comprehensively defeat the visiting Golden Lions 24-10, a late, long range try to the visitors providing some rather undeserved scoreline flattery.

It was clear from the outset that the stronger Sharks pack, marshaled superbly by a tactically superior halfback combination, had the Lions’ number, but it was in midfield that the most telling nails were hammered in the Gauteng team’s coffin; Marius Louw and Tristan Blewett combined superbly from the outset to deliver a rock-solid defensive wall to which their much-vaunted Lions counterparts had no answer.

With rain falling steadily throughout the contest (one which even had to be suspended for 10 minutes due to lightning and the associated safety concerns) it was clear that both teams would favour the arial route and hope to feed off opposition mistakes. Accuracy with the boot thus becomes key and the Lions unfortunately just weren’t able to make enough of their kicks contestable enough to force the Sharks into errors – in fact, the only score of the first half came from just such a kick that found Michael Classens in acres of space and under no pressure. He returned the favour and with the Sharks forwards swarming onto the Lions deep in their 22, it wasn’t long before big Thomas du Toit had rumbled over for the opening try. Two penalties to Curwin Bosch (in atrocious kicking conditions) saw the Sharks open up a handy 11-0 lead in the first quarter and there was no change to this scoreline at half time.

The Sharks continued to dominate in the second half, preventing the Lions from making any ground with ball in hand whilst also dealing quite comfortably with a serious of aimless chips and up-and-unders form the Lions halfbacks. Garth April in particular caused much havoc running those kicks back at the Lions, although opportunities to finish in the conditions were hard to come by. Jaco van der Walt finally got his team on the board via a penalty about 10 minutes into the half, before Bosch cancelled that out immediately afterwards. The Sharks then cemented the win with a second try, Odwa Ndungane stepping past two defenders for a brilliant score after snaffling an intercept pass in the Lions’ 22… such was the visitors’ desperation at that stage that they’d resorted to trying to run from their own line.

Bosch added a trademark drop goal as the game wore down to make the result safe at 24-3, only for a bit of hasty play in the Lions 22 late in the game to backfire; an untidy pass from Cam Wright to Inny Radebe spilled outrageously forward out of the flyahlf’s hands, with Lions replacement Anthony Volminck making good use of his pace to sprint 80 meters for the score. It was scant consolation for a Lions team that had no answers on the nights and quite deservedly left Kings park with no log points.

The Sharks are in a different position. Their current points tally of 47 (including a 10-game unbeaten run) means they cannot be unseated from first place on the Currie Cup table – a position they’ve not held since 2012. The team will now enjoy a bye before a meaningless encounter against Western Province, ahead of a run of home knock-out games to come.

Well done to coach Rob and the team for yet another fantastic result.

Sharks (24): Tries du Toit, Ndungane. Conversion Bosch. Penalties Bosch (3). Drop-goal Bosch

Lions (10): Try Volminck. Conversion van der Walt. Penalty van der Walt.