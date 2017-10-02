It’s easy to get so lost in the details – the day to day goings on, team releases, match reports, injury assessments and he-said-she-said – that you forget to look at the big picture. Given that the Sharks have a well-deserved bye week coming up, let’s just take a minute or two to reflect on the Currie Cup campaign so far.

With a game still to play (and two weeks of the regular season to go) the Sharks have already amassed enough log points to ensure they cannot be overtaken at the top of the log. Those with fond memories of the Plumtree days will recall that towards the end of the last decade, the Sharks would regularly and routinely go through Currie Cup seasons all-but unbeaten and that top spot on the log was pretty much our sole preserve. It’s not been like that for some time, though, and apart from not finishing in top spot since 2012, the Sharks haven’t even made the Currie Cup knock outs at all since 2014.

I’ve perhaps been a little guilty of a kind of superstitious feeling that I shouldn’t say too much – or get too excited – about what the Sharks have achieved to date in the 2017 Currie Cup just in case I inadvertently jinx them and cause them to slip up and not win the title. Apart from being highly irrational, I reckon that’s also more than a little unfair on the team. After all, given what these men have achieved so far they really do deserve plenty of praise and thanks from their fans.

Ten wins on the trot, including two great wins over our recent hoodoo team the Lions, is a simply phenomenal result in anyone’s books and after a Super Rugby season marred by performances in which the team, frankly, couldn’t seem to give a damn about either the jersey or the fans, it’s simply great to now be able to take so much pride in the way the Sharks are playing. The passion and belief is there and for the first time in a long, long while I can genuinely say I feel every man in that squad cares as much about the jersey as I do.

So, hearty congratulations all round from me to the Sharks. Boys, you’ve done fantastically, whatever happens over the next month. Regardless of any one-off slips that may or may not occur, this has been a great campaign and one on which we can and must build as we go into Super Rugby next year. I’m proud to be a Sharks fan in 2017 and I think you all should be too.