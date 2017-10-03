Former Sharks coaches on the move

Hearty congratulations are in order to two former Sharks coaches who have been appointed to international coaching roles.
Gary Gold, who was until recently the Sharks Director of Rugby (and de facto head coach) has been confirmed as the new head coach for the US Eagles national team, after a stint as director of rugby at the Worcester Warriors in the UK. Gold, strangely enough, moves into the role that was recently held by none other than John Mitchell, who is now coaching the Bulls in the Currie Cup and Super Rugby.
Another former Sharks coach, John Plumtree, has been confirmed as Japan’s new defence coach. After leaving Durban under a cloud some years back, Plumtree took his first steps into international coaching as Joe Schmidt’s assistant with the Irish national team, before moving back to his native New Zealand to act as Hurricanes assistant coach.
He’ll now move north to Japan to work alongside another Kiwi, new Japanese head coach Jamie Jospeh,
Good luck to both men with their new roles.
And to think Gold left the Sharks for a great opportunity in Cape Town.
Plum is apparently only going to be helping the Japanese out for the year end games, he remains a Hurricanes coach.
Some interesting movs indeed.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 2) : I hope that is the case as I thought that seems like a backward move from the Hurricanes for him. Think Plum would be a good international coach and hope to see him control a tier 1 nation at some point in the future.
@Hulk (Comment 4) : Good for us as he definitely improved the hurricanes when he went there.
No wonder Gold is jumping the Worcester ship, as they likely to be relegated after this season.
Sharks couldn’t get rid of Gold fast enough, and now claim him with glee as a former coach getting an international appointment. The irony! Sharks should never have let Plum go, it started the slide to mediocrity in Sharks play and general skills. Think the Sharks could have been amazing with Plum as coach, under the leadership of Teich.
@KingCheetah (Comment 7) : Don’t know if I see any glee in congratulating a guy on landing an international job… I guess when you have Naka and co to look back on, you tend to get a bit bored
@KingCheetah (Comment 7) : but now we have RdP Snr under Teich’s leadership. Now after all the storms and turmoil the ship is again sailing well and true!!! Anyway don’t look back rather look forwards and just acknowledge the people that was in your life no matter if it was for better or for worse!!!
@JD (Comment 9) : That much is true I guess.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 2) : ah – I must have missed that bit. Thanks
@Karl (Comment 8) : Given the limited resource at his disposal, Naka did a good job. Naka had more success than quite a few Sharks coaches, and a very successful career as a player.
Cheetahs budget for player recruitment is probably a third of that of the Sharks, and he still managed to keep them competitive.
I would rather have had Naka than Gold any day of the week, including Sundays.