Former Sharks coaches on the move

Hearty congratulations are in order to two former Sharks coaches who have been appointed to international coaching roles.

Gary Gold, who was until recently the Sharks Director of Rugby (and de facto head coach) has been confirmed as the new head coach for the US Eagles national team, after a stint as director of rugby at the Worcester Warriors in the UK. Gold, strangely enough, moves into the role that was recently held by none other than John Mitchell, who is now coaching the Bulls in the Currie Cup and Super Rugby.

Another former Sharks coach, John Plumtree, has been confirmed as Japan’s new defence coach. After leaving Durban under a cloud some years back, Plumtree took his first steps into international coaching as Joe Schmidt’s assistant with the Irish national team, before moving back to his native New Zealand to act as Hurricanes assistant coach.

He’ll now move north to Japan to work alongside another Kiwi, new Japanese head coach Jamie Jospeh,

Good luck to both men with their new roles.