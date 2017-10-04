Thomas to get Bok taster

Big congrats to ace Sharks prop Thomas “The Tank” du Toit, who has been called into the Springbok squad ahead of this weekend’s game against the All Blacks as additional front row cover.
It’s not yet clear why Thomas has been summoned – the assumption is that it’s an emergency measure while the Boks continue their hitherto unsuccessful efforts to dig Ruan Dreyer out of the Toyota Stadium turf. Sharks fans expecting the big man to come immediately into the reckoning for a test berth should probably tempter their expectations; that said, it’s a great development all the same that Thomas is now very much “in the mix” from a national point of view and must surely be no more than an injury or two away from seeing test action.
Thomas – you’re a legend, mate and we all know you belong in green and gold. May this be just another step along the road to a long and successful test career!Tweet
Amen to that! Hopefully sooner rather than later. And hopefully they don’t kill his career like so many players before him.
Nice one Thomas.
to the Dreyer dig up comment…..poor guy really had a rough day.
Finally, he should’ve been there a long time ago. Congrats big guy!
Anyone brave enough to make predictions for the weekends game yet?
Well deserved. Hope he can nail it. Sharks have missed a dominant Th for a few seasons. Hope the Tank can stay injury free.
What is the current pecking order at tighthead for the Boks? Malherbe and Coenie are injured for a while. Dreyer cant seem to stay on his feet. Surely Nyakane deserves a chance to start. But after Dreyer/Nyakane who is next?? Dutoit who has been playing loosehead? Would an emergency call to Wiehan Herbst like the one made to Francois Louw not have been a good idea? As much as Beast has done well of late i do like the idea of Kitshoff and Dutoit and our looseheads
@KingCheetah (Comment 5) : Thomas plays loosehead. The attempt to try and convert him to TH wasn’t very successful. I hope AC doesn’t try and force him into the TH role.
@Pokkel (Comment 7) : The sharks have been giving him game time at 3 most of the Currie Cup around 15/20 minutes per game. It will take time and at the moment he would battle to start at 3 even at CC level but Coenie has shown that the skills can be learned and a prop who can scrum on both sides is a big asset. In my view he already scrums better than Nyakane at 3
@Byron Wright (Comment 8) : Big Tom only playing 3 because of idiotic 22 player match day squad. Also I think Meyer is injured so with Coenie also out not a lot of other options.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 3) : ja Rob is on it again!!! Super sharp!!!
I don’t know why anyone still cares. Who still believes anything Alistair can cook up on Saturday will beat New Zealand. It’s all moot.
Shot Thomas! Enjoy the experience…