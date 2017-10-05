Pack shuffled for All Blacks

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has made numerous changes to the Springbok pack that will face New Zealand in Cape Town on Saturday.
Starting in front row – Beast Mtawarira gets a well deserved break while Steven Kitshoff gets an equally deserving start. Marx and Dreyer continue in what is an inexperienced front row. Lood de Jager returns to the starting team replacing Franco Mostert while another lock Pieter-Steph du Toit starts on the side of the scrum in 7 jersey.
The final change sees Francois Louw shifting to the back of the pack to wear the 8 jersey. The backline is unchanged from last weekend with Dillyn Leyds continuing on the wing.
Change on the bench sees Wilco Louw in line for his first Springbok cap.
The Springbok team to play the All Blacks in Cape Town:
15. Andries Coetzee, Emirates Lions – 8 caps, 0 points
14. Dillyn Leyds, DHL Stormers – 4 caps, 0 points
13. Jesse Kriel, Vodacom Bulls – 24 caps, 30 points (6 tries)
12. Jan Serfontein, Vodacom Bulls – 34 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
11. Courtnall Skosan, Emirates Lions – 8 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
10. Elton Jantjies, Emirates Lions / NTT Shining Arcs (Japan) – 19 caps, 191 points (2 tries, 35 conversions, 37 penalties)
9. Ross Cronje, Emirates Lions – 5 caps, 5 points (1 try)
8. Francois Louw, Bath, England – 53 caps, 40 points (8 tries)
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, DHL Stormers – 28 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
6. Siya Kolisi, DHL Stormers – 24 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
5. Lood de Jager, Vodacom Bulls – 31 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
4. Eben Etzebeth (captain), DHL Stormers – 62 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
3. Ruan Dreyer, Emirates Lions – 3 caps, 5 points (1 try)
2. Malcolm Marx, Emirates Lions – 10 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
1. Steven Kitshoff, DHL Stormers – 18 caps, 0 points
Replacements:
16. Chiliboy Ralepelle, Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)
17. Trevor Nyakane, Vodacom Bulls – 33 caps, 5 points (1 try)
18. Wilco Louw, DHL Stormers – uncapped
19. Franco Mostert, Emirates Lions / Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) – 14 caps, 0 points
20. Jean-Luc du Preez, Cell C Sharks – 9 caps, 5 points (1 try)
21. Rudy Paige, Vodacom Bulls – 11 caps, 5 points (1 try)
22. Handré Pollard, Vodacom Bulls – 21 caps, 188 points (2 tries, 29 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)
23. Damian de Allende, DHL Stormers – 25 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
PSDT at flank again…really? Do they not realise speed is everything in the modern game, yet we want to slwo the pack down. After Fall Flat Dreyer gets another run Nyakane must wonder who he has really pissed off…guess same goes for JL Dupreez.
Can anyone tell me when last, beofore coetzee, a coach picked a bok side without any natal players starting?
Same old mistakes plus new ones. Loose forwards unbalanced, playing out of position, back row meh, front downright scary, reserves almost no X factor, doesn’t smell good.
100 bucks says Dreyer will have a fine view of the dark side of his own moon on Saturday
i still say Sharks backline, injuries and all, are better than this Bok backline.
@Byron Wright (Comment 2) : Sharks players are all in terrible form. Just look at the Currie Cup log.
Its like doing the same thing and expecting a different result… Our games against Argentina and Australia speaks for it self…ah well…
@boertjie101 (Comment 6) : thats true! Shh…. Allister nothing to see here
Terrible team. Another new loose-forward combination that hasn’t had time to click. PSDT clearly chosen as a bash-it-up option, his lack of pace pace will be found wanting. Awful centre combo who ironically play together at the same union The only x-factor we have is the cape town weather!
The only way this lot will come within 30 points is if the AB’s have a really off day or there’s match-fixing involved.
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : Not doing big Piet any favours. The oke is a bloody good lock – way too slow for flank unless we play in a swamp
Ja well yes……… the less said the better!!!!!
12 and 13 …good players but not the best….Louw at 8….I would go with a specialist. We already know they will come down hard on the back three. ..and concentrate on the 10 channel like they did last time. Not overly excited about the team.
And this is why i do not bother watching Bok rugby anymore, this team will probably get more than 57-0 this time around. oh well a nice afternoon of watching movies for me on Saturday as the Sharks have a bye.
15. Andries Coetzee, Emirates Lions – KAK
14. Dillyn Leyds, DHL Stormers – KAK
13. Jesse Kriel, Vodacom Bulls – KAK
12. Jan Serfontein, Vodacom Bulls – GROOT KAK
11. Courtnall Skosan, Emirates Lions – GROOTER KAK
10. Elton Jantjies, Emirates Lions / NTT Shining Arcs (Japan) – KAK
9. Ross Cronje, Emirates Lions – OK
8. Francois Louw, Bath, England – KAK
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, DHL Stormers – WRONG POSITION SHOULD BE STARTING LOCK
6. Siya Kolisi, DHL Stormers – NEARLY OK
5. Lood de Jager, Vodacom Bulls – KAK
4. Eben Etzebeth (captain), DHL Stormers – OK AT TIMES
3. Ruan Dreyer, Emirates Lions – GROOTSTE KAK
2. Malcolm Marx, Emirates Lions – OK
1. Steven Kitshoff, DHL Stormers – OK
Replacements:
16. Chiliboy Ralepelle, Cell C Sharks – AMPER KAK
17. Trevor Nyakane, Vodacom Bulls – KAK
18. Wilco Louw, DHL Stormers – uncapped SHOULD PROBABLY HAVE STARTED SO OK
19. Franco Mostert, Emirates Lions / Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) – OK
20. Jean-Luc du Preez, Cell C Sharks – NOT SURE WHAT TO SAY HERE? MORE THAN OK
21. Rudy Paige, Vodacom Bulls – KAK
22. Handré Pollard, Vodacom Bulls – GROOT KAK
23. Damian de Allende, DHL Stormers – BIETJIE MEER AS N KAK
@sharks_lover (Comment 15) : I can’t wait to see the Sunday ratings
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 16) : Boet this team is so wrong it is scary, funnily enough it is not just about the lack of sharks players, together with over seas players i could put a team together that would whip this Bok team. Oh and rate them i will.
When will Redelinghuis be ready?
@sharks_lover (Comment 17) : Brendan Venter will say there is nothing wrong as he takes the Tik pipe from Alistair. ..
@coolfusion (Comment 18) : Still some time to go.
@coolfusion (Comment 19) : lol
@sharks_lover (Comment 20) : So he’ll probably miss some SR too? Or are we talking EOYT?
@coolfusion (Comment 22) : Not 100% sure but what i heard was starting next year so lets see.
@sharks_lover (Comment 23) : He should come to sharks we have an excellent amakrokko plan.
@coolfusion (Comment 24) : Although with Rob and Teichman it seems much less of “those” acquisitions.
So, this springbok team.. Where do we start?
Well, so far we’ve seen Allister Coetzee wanting to play a certain, expansive game plan. He’s split the forwards 1-3-3-1 across the field (that is, nice and wide), then he’s brought his wings into the midfield often. If performed well, it’s a strategy that forces the defence to stretch, which creates gaps, which the wings exploit by coming back to the midfield. When it works, it’s great, like we saw with Skosan’s try against Australia.
But in order for it to work, we need a few things. We need strong wings, like JP Pietersen and Sbu Nkosi (or even, yes, Combrink). We need an outside centre who can straighten and distribute well. We need a rangy, fast 8th man who can cover for those wings when they’re out of position (someone like Whitely, or even Cassiem, but also someone like Mtembu or Notshe).
Kriel doesn’t fit the mold of the outside centre we need. Our wings are good, but not ideal for the kind of wings we need. Louw is not a rangy mobile 8, he’s not even an 8!
On top of all of this, we pick a lock at flank. So we have two players out of position in our back row against the best team in the world. In the meantime, Nyakani gets to switch from Tighthead, where he’s rubbish, to Loose head, where he’s really pretty decent, but has to stay on the bench because he’s getting messed around properly.
I guess what I’m saying is : I don’t understand our selections for this game. Unless AC has a new game plan we haven’t seen yet, of course.