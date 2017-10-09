Enkosi, Ta Odwa!

The Sharks have announced that Saturday’s Currie Cup game against Western Province will serve as a tribute to faithful servant Odwa Ndungane, likely to start for the 249th (and last) time in a Sharks jersey.

35-year-old Odwa Nzuzo Ndungane was born in Mthata in 1981 and attended Hudson Park High School in East London, where he played first team rugby as a centre alongside twin brother Akona. Odwa’s journey as a professional rugby player started in the colours of Border as an under 19 in 1999 and he remained with the Bulldogs until 2003, with the highlight being SA under 21 selection in 2002. In 2004, he spent a year with the Bulls in Pretoria before finding his rugby home in Durban at the start of 2005.

Over the course of 18 seasons, Ndungane has been unwavering in his commitment to the Sharks and has proved a stalwart and reliable performer over the years, achieving a rare double of centurion status across both Currie Cup and Super Rugby. He has also represented South Africa nine times in test matches.

Ndungane will play his 105th Currie Cup game for the Sharks on Saturday, which when added to 135 Super Rugby appearances and nine games for the Sharks XV across various competitions means an incredible feat of 249 career appearances for the side. On behalf of a generation of Sharks fans who have grown up with old faithful “Odders” and his trademark dreadlocks in the number 14 jersey, I can only extend warmest congratulations on a stellar career and extent heartfelt appreciation for the many special, brave and loyal acts that this man has performed in Sharks colours.

Thank you Odwa – we will miss you.