All eyes on Joburg humdinger

It’s last-chance saloon in the Currie Cup and for those teams that have not yet done enough to secure semi-final participation (everyone who’s not the Sharks, stick up your hand) the stakes could not be higher. With only Griquas now completely out of the running, all of the Pumas, Bulls, Lions, Cheetahs and Western Province have work to do in this final round of games in order to make sure of their places. Problem is, there are only three up for grabs and five teams gunning for them.

Starting from the bottom – and looking at the first game of the weekend – one has to conclude that the Pumas are probably out. To sneak fourth, they’ll require a bonus point win over the Bulls and then have to watch the later games in hope that the Lions pick up no points at all from their home encounter against the Cheetahs. There are two problems here, the first being that the Bulls are unlikely to lose this game and the second being that the Lions-Cheetahs affair will definitely be high scoring, with four tries to each team a virtual certainty. In other words, expect a hum dinger at Loftus with the Pumas coming close, but ultimately, the Bulls securing the five points they need to put themselves right up into second spot, albeit temporarily.

The Durban game is the hardest to call, simply because the Sharks genuinely have no need to win the game, while Western Province absolutely do. The Sharks coaches have spoken of the desire to continue the winning streak, but the inevitable post-bye rustiness as well as some team changes might mean a slow start and with Province needing to throw the kitchen sink in, it’s tough to be all that confident that the Sharks will walk it. One thing I will say is that I don’t see Province getting a bonus point for tries even if they do win. It’s a bit of a double-or-nothing game for them, though, since a win will assure them a home semi final, while a loss with no points at all could possibly mean missing out altogether depending on what happens in Joburg.

Joburg is being billed as sudden death for the Lions and Cheetahs but it may not turn out to be quite that dramatic, with a number of potential scenarios emerging that could allow both teams to progress (admittedly depending on the Durban result). Should WP lose in the earlier game and fail to pick up any points, then the Cheetahs simply need two points from the Ellis Park encounter in order to go through. For the Lions, a win of any sort is the minimum requirement because even a loss with two bonus points puts them right into the “32-point logjam” where advanced criteria such as number of wins and points difference will come into play.

The Ellis Park clash becomes spicier still due to a number of other factors; the Cheetahs will deploy their Pro14 squad and will be coached by Rory Duncan and Franco Smith, making them a far tougher prospect (they were unbeaten this season before the Pro14 started). The Lions will rush Marx, Dreyer (teehee), Cronje, Skosaan and Coetzee into action and will thus be considerably stronger themselves. Depending on whether Province win or not, there could be the aded spice of a potential home semi-final up for grabs, but assuming John Dobson’s team manage to secure second spot by beating the Sharks earlier in the day, then we have the strange situation where each team in Joburg will know that they only have to win in order to qualify. The Cheetahs will have an idea in the back of their mind that even losing with two bonus points could be good enough, leading to the potentially bizarre scenario of a Lions team trying to win by playing defensively and keeping the score down.

Stranger things have happened, right?

What do you think, Sharks fans? Who are your likely top 4 and from a Sharks perspective, who would you rather play in next week’s semi-final?