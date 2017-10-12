Am returns at last

Rob du Preez has made just one change to his run-on team, with Lukhyano Am returning from injury to replace Tristan Blewett at outside centre for Saturday’s clash against Western Province in Durban.
Du Preez has otherwise kept faith with the starting team that dispatched the Lions comfortably in their last outing. Thomas du Toit, Ross Geldenhuys and Franco Marais comprise the front row, with Tyler Paul and captain Ruan Botha a settled second-row combination. Daniel du Preez continues at number 8, with Keegan Daniel and Jaqcues Vermeulen the flanks.
Michael Claassens and Curwin Bosch are at halfback, with Marius Louw partnering Am in midfield. Odwa Ndungane retains his starting position at right win in his 249th professional appearance for the province. Sbu Nkosi and Garth April complete the line up.
Du Preez has made use of returning Springbok players to bolster his bench. Jean-Luc du Preez replaces Tera Mtembu as the loose forward replacement and Chliboy Ralepelle comes in for Akker van der Merwe, while Louis Schrueder comes in for Cameron Wright as scrumhalf cover. Kobus van Wyk and Tristan Blewett are the other backline replacements, with Inny Radebe and Rhyno Smith missing out.
Juan Schoeman and Jean Droste retain their places on the bench.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 S’busiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Classens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Louis Schreuder, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Kobus van Wyk.
Hope he gives the returning reserves (both from injury and bok duty) a good run in the second half.
Only no brainers are Chilli in for Akker,,Claassens ahead of Schreuder and April instead of Smith who doesn’t even make the bench.
We are going to loose Smith,he is going to become a Ross Cronje/Warren Whitely at some other province.
@The hound (Comment 2) : I tend to agree about Smith. Really a steady, solid player with a bit of flair. I’d pick him ahead of April on any given day.
I like the look of this team and glad they have not tinkered with it too much.
I do feel however for Akkers as well as Smith who have both being playing well when called upon.
Overall a pretty good team this, especially for a CC game. Province tend to be tricky to beat- should be a good game..weather permitting.
@MysticShark (Comment 1) : pretty sure he will
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : When is the last time province Stormers beat us
just to put a little perspective on Odwa’s career this is Sharks team that played Stormers on 4 MAY 2006, .
Team: Sharks v Stormers (Super 14) at Absa Stadium, Durban 5pm on Saturday: Brent Russell, Odwa Ndungane, Andries Strauss, Bradley Barritt, Adrian Jacobs, Percy Montgomery, Ruan Pienaar, AJ Venter, Jacques Botes, Warren Britz, Johann Muller, Johan Ackermann, BJ Botha, John Smit (captain), Deon Carstens.
Substitutes: Bismarck du Plessis, Heinke van der Merwe, Albert van den Berg, Keegan Daniels, Scott Mathie, Waylon Murray, JP Pietersen. -
Would’ve like both Akker and Smith on the bench especially Smith, I feel he deserves a good shot at the staring line-up. Understand Chilli’s inclusion but Akker from the bench is a ball of energy that lifts those around him. WP will be highly motivated to get a win here and we all know we aren’t all that great after a bye but we have a stronger team, should be an interesting match.
I assume the plan is to end the second half with the team that will start in the semis. We need to use this game to get our Boks and players returning from injury comfortable into the Sharks team structures again.
I don’t think the other teams in the semis will be the easy-beats that the log suggests.
@The hound (Comment 7) : Really not sure. They are always a tricky game though. They have good backs which could hurt us but i dont rate their forwards
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : They can’t make use of Kolisi, Etzebeth and PSDT
@Bokhoring (Comment 12) : Is Kitshoff available? Mbonambi?
Yes not perfect but I really like this team!!! Go Sharks!!!
@The hound (Comment 7) : Never mind the last time, worry about the next time.
Although I doubt it will happen in 2017.
@The hound (Comment 8) : any idea who won that game? On another point there’s still a couple of those guys playing around the world!!! And we forget how long Keegan has been around!!! Not that far behind Odwa with 238 games (and 2 Sharks Invitational games) if we can believe Wiki!
@JD (Comment 16) : My point was that Odwa made it into that phenomenal team ahead of J.P and Waylon
@JD (Comment 16) : Sharks 24 Stormers17
Province cannot use Bongi, Kitshoff, EE, PSDT, Kolisi or de Allende. All contracted.
@robdylan (Comment 19) : No de Allende? Suppose every cloud…..
@robdylan (Comment 19) : Doesn’t Kitshoof play for Bordeaux,He hasn’t played for Stormers/WP since 2015
@Pokkel (Comment 3) : Me too…
@McLovin (Comment 20) : I see what you did there…
Good team…Rob has done pretty much what I expected in terms of phasing guys back in…
@The hound (Comment 21) : Im sure Kitshoff played super rugby this year for the Stormers in a few games
@pastorshark (Comment 23) : Province to get spanked. Won’t even make the final.
@SheldonK (Comment 25) : He re-joined Stormers / WP at the end of June, but he does not seem to be on the team list in the play-off against the Chiefs
@Bokhoring (Comment 27) : I dont think he played enough games to qualify for the playoff game
I am really looking forward to the battle between Thomas and Wilco. My money on the Tank, but should be interesting to watch!
@The hound (Comment 21) : no – he’s return to WP.
@The hound (Comment 17) : yes he was awesome and personally I think he’s still better than some of the youngsters just a bit slower!!! Whilst talking about JP hard to believe he’s still only 31!!!
@The hound (Comment 18) : thanks. Hope this Sharks team can do it again!
Is de Allende a contracted bok ?!?
@JD (Comment 32) : They will. This is the part where we stand behind them and believe. I wish there was a way we could let them know.
@coolfusion (Comment 34) : 100% behind them and the only way to show them is to be at the game dressed in black & white!!!
Howzit fellow Sharks family! Will the game definitely go ahead given the circumstances in Durban?
I know his is probably early to think about but do we know of anyone leaving the Sharks at the end of this year? besides Odwa retiring. Ive head of a few guys coming in like RDP Jnr, Mapimpi, Zas…any forwards?
@DuToit04 (Comment 36) : You mean the flooding situation? I’m guessing at worst they’ll maybe move to Woodburn