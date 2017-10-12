Am returns at last

Rob du Preez has made just one change to his run-on team, with Lukhyano Am returning from injury to replace Tristan Blewett at outside centre for Saturday’s clash against Western Province in Durban.

Du Preez has otherwise kept faith with the starting team that dispatched the Lions comfortably in their last outing. Thomas du Toit, Ross Geldenhuys and Franco Marais comprise the front row, with Tyler Paul and captain Ruan Botha a settled second-row combination. Daniel du Preez continues at number 8, with Keegan Daniel and Jaqcues Vermeulen the flanks.

Michael Claassens and Curwin Bosch are at halfback, with Marius Louw partnering Am in midfield. Odwa Ndungane retains his starting position at right win in his 249th professional appearance for the province. Sbu Nkosi and Garth April complete the line up.

Du Preez has made use of returning Springbok players to bolster his bench. Jean-Luc du Preez replaces Tera Mtembu as the loose forward replacement and Chliboy Ralepelle comes in for Akker van der Merwe, while Louis Schrueder comes in for Cameron Wright as scrumhalf cover. Kobus van Wyk and Tristan Blewett are the other backline replacements, with Inny Radebe and Rhyno Smith missing out.

Juan Schoeman and Jean Droste retain their places on the bench.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 S’busiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Classens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Louis Schreuder, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Kobus van Wyk.