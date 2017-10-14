Currie Cup 2017: Sharks v Western Province #Odwa249

The Sharks take on Western Province in a Currie Cup game that only has any real meaning for the visitors, in terms of log points.

That said, Rob du Preez’s mean will want to build momentum ahead of the play-offs and maintain a winning run that now stretches to the last 11 games. They’ll also be paying tribute to a very special team member, Odwa Ndungane, who retires at the end of the campaign.

Kick-off in Durban is at 3pm.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Tera Mtembu, 20 Louis Schreuder, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Kobus van Wyk.

Western Province: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Ruhan Nel, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Replacements: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Jan de Klerk, 19 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 20 Justin Phillips, 21 Werner Kok, 22 EW Viljoen.