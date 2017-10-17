Vote for your Player of the Year

The Sharks are asking fans to select a Fans’ Player of the Year through their website.
The shortlist of players is impressive indeed and it’s certainly tough to pick just one guy. You can choose one of:
Coenie Oosthuizen
Ruan Botha
Lukhanyo Am
Thomas du Toit
Curwin Bosch
Sbu Nkosi
Jean-Luc du Preez
Get over to this page to submit your vote.Tweet
Tough one but I’d probably also pick Sbu along with Rob
Thomas for me.
No one has come close to doing for the team ,as a whole than Ruan.
All the rest had great seasons as individuals.
He gets my vote, and its a pity that he never led the team during Super rugby, we could have had a different year.
Sbu for me, because he epitomizes everything that it means to be a Shark.
@The hound (Comment 3) : Have to agree.
Before you vote….lets see the BMT in this Sat semis.
Yip I’m with the Ruan vote. He’s been outstanding the whole season.
Jean-Luc du Preez in my opinion. There is good reason for why he made it to the Springbok starting lineup. He was usually the standout player whenever he played for the Sharks
Ruan
Threw my support behind Am. Plugged a huge midfield gap for us and performed damn well this year.
Why don’t we have our own Sharksworld award, voted on here ,
So far its Ruan 4
Sbu 2
JLDP 1
Thomas 1
Lukanyo 1
Ruan Botha …. under his captaincy the Sharks improved significantly …. and he, personally, has played very well in all our matches.
Nkosi here with Botha close second
Nkosi hasnt featured for most of the year. Coenie was better for the Sharks but good for the Boks. Thomas also out with injury a lot but is coming right nicely but still want to see him carry the ball more. Am has been good and does warrant a Bok place. But for me its a shoot out between Bosch/JL DuPreez/Botha and for me its a toss up between JL DupReez and Botha- would be happy if either won. Think it needs to go to a forward as they have been the reason for many a win
My vote goes to Ruan. He was a huge presence during SR and has proven to be an excellent captain throughout the CC. I hope to see him continue with the captaincy during SR next year with Phillip, Beast and JL as part of the leadership group.
Special mention to the rest of the guys they’ve all had super seasons and anyone of them could win that award and I’d be satisfied.
I think Franco Marais could / should have also made his list.
Tough one but I must go with Am.
No van wyk? Then Ruan. Got to give it to the guy who bot only plays well in his position but also provided the long lacking leadership. ..Lekker. ..
@Dragnipur (Comment 10) : same here
all great chooses but for me Am has been incredible all year long.
the push for botha is understandable seeing as how well his led in the currie cup, remember he was still playing sr when we lost our first cc game against cheetahs and I we were playing for fun on sat. so technically botha has never captained the team to a lose in a competitive game, however this is not cc play award, this is player of the year, and for me thats am.
Honorable mention: Bosch who as grown, and nkosi who burst on too the scene
We should have had this vote after SR and then after the CC as well.
But I guess people were feeling down after SR
If Andre Esterhuizen was in there he would get my vote, was superb in SR, but for me with the players selected I would go with …………….
Now starts the decisions Ruan, Thomas or JlDup
I voted for Am. Case closed.
@robdylan (Comment 22) : Dictatorship. …this is why people call us a banana republic. ..
Coenie al the way!!! Cemented his place as starter at the Sharks and the Bokke!
Am and Botha…which one to go for? Am tops Ruan in Super Rugby, Botha has been brilliant in the Currie Cup…hmmm…
I think I’ll go Ruan…and that’s not because he plays the position I used to play!
Am
@pastorshark (Comment 26) : Lol I played lock as well, as much as I like Botha, Am gets my vote.
its just amazing when think about how in a very short space of time we watched Am go from being promising to one of the most effective and exciting players in all of sa rugby, def would have been a bok if it was not for untimely injuries.
I rate J krial, his not exactly a bad player, how ever Am was better in SR than JK, although stepping up to test level is another thing entirely but im confident Am can do it.
Not to mention his equally good at inside centre as outside centre.
@pastorshark (Comment 26) : maybe that’s why I voted for Coenie
Not easy to choose only one…Sbu and Am…I will go with Sbu
I am gonna go with Thomas, he has been brilliant in SR and CC
http://m.sport24.co.za/sport24/Rugby/Springboks/campese-boks-not-going-to-get-any-better-20171013
@revolverocelot (Comment 32) : we used to have this guy as a coach, how exactly did we end up letting him go ? I heard it was not a acrimonious departure
@robdylan (Comment 22) : I thought u might. Two questions though- do you beleive 13 is his best position? and Do you think he can be fore the Sharks what Francois Venter is for the Cheetahs?
@SheldonK (Comment 34) : I prefer him at 12; I think his play-making skills are better utilised there. Not that he’s bad at 13, by any stretch of the imagination.
@Culling Song (Comment 35) : My thinking is the same as yours
@SheldonK (Comment 36) : Agreed!
@Culling Song (Comment 35) : @SheldonK (Comment 36) : @DuToit04 (Comment 37) : bit against the grain but think he’s better at 13. With his skills he creates opportunities for wings to finish. Another point is his “fetching” skills. Out wide he’s very effective at stealing balls as he’s there before the opposition forwards and at 12 I think that’s a part of his game that sort of disappear.
Personally I think André and Am could be as good as Brad and Waylon was in their prime!
@JD (Comment 38) : or a Halstead and Snyman/Jacobs
@JD (Comment 38) : My only issue with him at 13 and a guy like Esterhuizen at 12 is that Am will spend majority of the attacking ball cleaning the ruck Esterhuizen creates rather than creating anything. Im told Esterhuizen is working on his distribution etc in Japan so will see. Just personal preference but if we have a hard running and a distributing centre , id rather play the distributing guy at 12 and the hard runner at 13.
@robdylan (Comment 22) : Scandal.
Sbu got my vote