JL, Kobus start against Bulls

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for the semi final clash against the Blue Bulls this weekend, opting to make a few changes from the dead rubber against Western Province last weekend.
The tight five is left unchanged, Ruan Botha leading the team from the second row. In the loosies, Jean-Luc du Preez joins brother Daniel and the other Daniel (Keegan), with Jacques Vermeulen having to settle for a bench spot.
Mike Claassens drops to the bench in favour of Louis Schreuder getting the start inside Curwin Bosch. Odwa Ndungane, after the fan fare last weekend, will have to settle for getting his 250th cap from the bench as Kobus van Wyk gets the start.
Onto the bench, Chiliboy misses out completely with Akker van der Merwe coming on as cover. The extended bench (23 man squad for the semi final while the rest of the competition saw only 22 man squads) allows for a full front row on the wood and both Juan Schoeman and John-Hubert Meyer is likely to see action.
15. Garth April
14. Kobus van Wyk
13. Lukhanyo Am
12. Marius Louw
11. S’busiso Nkosi
10. Curwin Bosch
9. Louis Schreuder
8. Daniel du Preez
7. Jean-Luc du Preez
6. Keegan Daniel
5. Ruan Botha (c)
4. Tyler Paul
3. Ross Geldenhuys
2. Franco Marais
1. Thomas du Toit
Replacements
16. Akker van der Merwe
17. Juan Schoeman
18. John-Hubert Meyer
19. Jean Droste
20. Jacques Vermeulen
21. Michael Claassens
22. Tristan Blewett
23. Odwa Ndungane
Best possible team!! Can’t wait…our forwards will have a massive game!!
Good team selection. If we can dominate the Bulls upfront andn ot allow Gelant to run we should win comfortably.
Anything can happen on the day and think this should be a good game, weather permitting
Has anyone noticed the vast amount of lookalikes in the sharks side? Barney Stenson, Happy Sindane, Johnny Bravo x2
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : If we can pressure Gelant defensively he is bound to make some stupid decisions as well,
That’s a team capable of beating any other team on the day, I hope they are there mentally this time around and absolutely crush the Bulls
Nice to see a jostled team. Hopefully Odwa isnt forced to play most of the game. He is slower but better against a team that is more tired than a fresh one
I would still like to know what the issue is with Rhyno Smith?
@coolfusion (Comment 7) : I think his fine, their just picking odwa over smith or ben10 cause of his experience, which could help or hinder up depending. what if one of our wings of april get hurt early, odwa comes on and bulls will then chip over or grubber past our back three to try and regather the ball.
worth noting we did the same thing to the stormers a few seasons ago when they played a big back three against us, consisting if Rb jnr, pat howard and johnny kotze. all we did was chip or grubber and regather for tries.
But hey, maybe if we played really young guys off the bench the freeze under pressure, you never know, at least we have the two options.
@Karl (Comment 3) : I thought I has the only one who noticed the Curwin/Happy resemblance
Can the Bulls cause an upset? Think they just might.
flipping amazing position to be in when the only real complaint we have is the selection of one of the backs on the bench.
might I just say – how well has Juan Schoeman come on this year? Really impressed. I reckon he got the better of Wilco last week (admittedly after Wilco had had to handle Thomas for 50 minutes).
@robdylan (Comment 12) : Its his conditioning Rob- he has definitely dropped kgs and is more mobile and hence also able to hold himself up in the scrum. On that note his brother is also playing good rugby for the Bulls currently.
@McLovin (Comment 10) : what do you know? You called a sharks win last weekend
@Karl (Comment 3) : lol which player resembles Barney Stenson [email protected]robdylan (Comment 11) : True with the players fit and available this is pretty much the best cc team we are able to play. With ward out, and hyron andrews still making his way back to full fitness the replacements have really put up their hands for further selection.
this is a aspect of the cc that I enjoy, when guys leave for europe for good, or the boks/japan for a few months we get to see promising fringe players develop their game at a higher level.
@HeinF (Comment 14) : Did I? Probably did.
Lions definitely going to the final. Seriously. Sadly.
I see we got the B Team of referees compared with the other semi final
Good team!!! Go Sharks!!!
@SheldonK (Comment 17) : At least it is not Marius or Lourens
@Bokhoring (Comment 19) : Im just not a fan of Immelman or his assistants….think they miss a lot and they try make up for it by getting involved and making a big thing of little incidents. Hope they prove me wrong and the game flows without incident.
@revolverocelot (Comment 15) : I’d say Claasens looks sort of like barney. Only more solid.
@SheldonK (Comment 20) : we could have another ref who need not be named
@byron (Comment 22) : hes a big lions fan though!
Well I hope the guys vindicate us this weekend. Sure Rob would have put them through the wringer this week.
@SheldonK (Comment 17) : ah crap. Who?
@coolfusion (Comment 21) : Interesting lol, I can see that.
Once we signed LS and Cam I was eager for us to let mike go, but im glad be kept him now
@robdylan (Comment 25) : Hey Rob, can you confirm with the sharks Reps if majola’s move to the kings is permanent or just a loan. his a promising young gun, possibly the new beast.
Vian Fourie is on his way to Durban. Played for Paarl Boys High and was crucial to their success as a no 6. I guess they have been after a good no6.
@sharks_lover (Comment 27) : Good news, that! I don’t reckon Keegan has more than another 8 good years left in him, 10 tops, so it’s heartening that the Sharks are thinking ahead…
Solid team…I can’t see us lose anytime soon! Sharks vs Lions final
@revolverocelot (Comment 26) : Loan
@robdylan (Comment 12) : I was flipping impressed!