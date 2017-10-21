robdylan

Currie Cup 2017 Semi-final: Sharks v Blue Bulls


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Bulls, Currie Cup, Original Content, Sharks on 21 Oct 2017 at 11:28
Tagged with : ,

A cracker awaits us in Durban today, with the table-topping Sharks hosting the fourth-placed, but red hot, Blue Bulls.

Will Rob du Preez and his team bounce back after a lacklustre display against Western Province last week, when they lost for the first time in 11 outings? It would seem almost unfathomable that the team that has led throughout the round-robin stage could fail to progress to the final, but John Mitchell appears to have finally ignited some sort of creative spark in this young Bulls team and they’re certainly showing the ability to score tries aplenty.

Defence, though, is the other aspect to this contest and while the Sharks have typically been very good at stopping tries, the Bulls boast a less enviable record in this regard. With the visitors having conceded a remarkable 61 tries over the previous 12 rounds (against the Sharks’ paltry 29) and boasting a net points difference of just 15, one would fancy that the opportunities will be there for the Sharks, if their experienced men can guide the team to play the way they’ve done all season.

Kick-off is rather early, at 14h30 SA time. Don’t miss this one.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Odwa Ndungane.

Blue Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Burger Odendaal (captain), 12 JT Jackson, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Tim Agaba, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Aston Fortuin/Jannes Kirsten, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Edgar Marutlulle, 1 Pierre Schoeman.
Replacement: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Jannes Kirsten/Eli Snyman, 19 Jano Venter, 20 Piet van Zyl, 21 Tony Jantjies, 22 Duncan Matthews, 23 John-Roy Jenkinson.



115 Comments

  • Mike Goldberg’s voice: hear we go!

    • Comment 1, posted at 21.10.17 12:51:04 by revolverocelot Reply
    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • Talking about a cracker, well done Australia, great game to watch. Now let that be the last upset for the day.

    • Comment 2, posted at 21.10.17 13:11:02 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • Out of curiosity, did we get to choose a preferred kick off time and if we did, surely the 5pm would have been a bit better? Or not?

    • Comment 3, posted at 21.10.17 13:39:57 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Beautiful weather today, a nice calm 10knots easterly so no rain coming. Its partly cloudy but all in all a great day for the semi. Now if only this damn bus would move faster before I’m late to my seats

    • Comment 4, posted at 21.10.17 14:01:27 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 2) : Us losing wouldn’t be that much of an upset. We all know that any Sharks team could pitch up today. If it’s THAT one of last week we’re screwed.

    • Comment 5, posted at 21.10.17 14:10:23 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 3) : no – I don’t believe we had any say

    • Comment 6, posted at 21.10.17 14:14:50 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • Hello peeps,, lets hoe the hungry Sharks take the field today!!!

    • Comment 7, posted at 21.10.17 14:27:16 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Great try AM

    • Comment 8, posted at 21.10.17 14:35:19 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bulls a bit light in the loafers up front. If they turn us over as well its time to fire the forwards coach. Backline has 3 decent players but we have better

    • Comment 9, posted at 21.10.17 14:35:35 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • 7-0

    • Comment 10, posted at 21.10.17 14:36:40 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Nice little play that.

    • Comment 11, posted at 21.10.17 14:36:46 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Tank and Keegan with some good play.

    • Comment 12, posted at 21.10.17 14:38:21 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Wow Wow Wow

    • Comment 13, posted at 21.10.17 14:38:58 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Try Van Wyk, what a move.

    • Comment 14, posted at 21.10.17 14:39:21 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 13) : You can say that again!

    • Comment 15, posted at 21.10.17 14:40:40 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Bulls score 14-7

    • Comment 16, posted at 21.10.17 14:44:07 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • The try conceded can be blamed on JLdP. His hands are no good. Needs to improve if he wants to be a regular starter for the Boks.

    • Comment 17, posted at 21.10.17 14:46:16 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • What’s with the stupid little grubbers?

    • Comment 18, posted at 21.10.17 14:47:00 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks being blown off the park right now.

    • Comment 19, posted at 21.10.17 14:51:02 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Errors adding up

    • Comment 20, posted at 21.10.17 14:51:21 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • The Sharks are not well coached on attack. Guys simply don’t known what to do and they should be. We need Dick Muir so much. Guys want to play but the coaching stuff lets them down.

    • Comment 21, posted at 21.10.17 14:51:36 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • Im a bit confused how you can be offside when the vall is passed to you

    • Comment 22, posted at 21.10.17 14:51:49 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Immelmann is not having a bad game but can he please just look at the bulls grabbing necks at ruck time and coming in from the side just once

    • Comment 23, posted at 21.10.17 14:53:01 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Nkosi is having a shocker of a shit game, jeez

    • Comment 24, posted at 21.10.17 14:57:02 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Same as last week. Good first 10 minutes and then just kak

    • Comment 25, posted at 21.10.17 15:00:46 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 24) : not his fault. He is poorly coached. Don’t see us winning this. We have just relied on a big pack for too long.

    • Comment 26, posted at 21.10.17 15:01:33 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 26) : :roll: he’s full of knocks and going alone and then holding on, that’s not coached. Come on dude, there’s being miffed at mistakes and then there’s your weird super negativity.

    • Comment 27, posted at 21.10.17 15:05:46 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Taking the chances when they present themselves. That’s a positive.

    • Comment 28, posted at 21.10.17 15:07:55 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Twice in a row on attack Bosch got caught in possession.

    • Comment 29, posted at 21.10.17 15:11:25 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Would have been a great forward try if the Tank hadn’t knocked it

    • Comment 30, posted at 21.10.17 15:12:44 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Is it the Sharks’ birthday? Bulls just gifting them tries. :smile:

    • Comment 31, posted at 21.10.17 15:15:42 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • All this bad coaching, 4 tries in one half :roll:

    Awesome charge down! :D

    • Comment 32, posted at 21.10.17 15:15:47 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Real captain’s try. Put the defensive pressure on twice and reaps the reward. Mooi so boet!

    • Comment 33, posted at 21.10.17 15:17:04 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • 15 points up at half time and people are moaning….

    • Comment 34, posted at 21.10.17 15:19:46 by MikeSebMatt Reply

    MikeSebMattCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 32) : if only the boks were coached this badly

    • Comment 35, posted at 21.10.17 15:21:18 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • 28-13 HT, I hope Robert reads the players the riot act, they need to up their game, Bulls will come out throwing everything at us.

    Not moaning here, just know the Sharks sometimes go to sleep when far ahead.

    • Comment 36, posted at 21.10.17 15:22:24 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • This is what we should have done last week. Get into their 22 use that massive forwards strength get close and break them down with the 1st and second channel. Not running from deep and get caught in your own red zone.

    • Comment 37, posted at 21.10.17 15:22:38 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • how are we feeling guys?

    • Comment 38, posted at 21.10.17 15:24:12 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 35) : :lol:

    • Comment 39, posted at 21.10.17 15:24:26 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @MikeSebMatt (Comment 34) : Well the last 15 certainly shaped up.

    • Comment 40, posted at 21.10.17 15:24:44 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 38) : Concentration here is key, we lapse and they score and score quick. Lets see how the 3rd quarter goes :cool:

    • Comment 41, posted at 21.10.17 15:25:32 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 38) : Much better now.

    • Comment 42, posted at 21.10.17 15:26:06 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Bosch is certainly becoming a masterful kicker.

    • Comment 43, posted at 21.10.17 15:27:25 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 38) : still nervous but we can do this, think last week was psychological warfare to give the bulls hope

    • Comment 44, posted at 21.10.17 15:28:26 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • and April starts us off with piss poor defence

    • Comment 45, posted at 21.10.17 15:28:46 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Much better on turnovers too.

    • Comment 46, posted at 21.10.17 15:29:08 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Are the Sharks a serious team? I say no.

    • Comment 47, posted at 21.10.17 15:29:27 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 46) : Spoke too soon

    • Comment 48, posted at 21.10.17 15:29:48 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • International level coach please. I am tired of this school boy rugby year in year out.

    • Comment 49, posted at 21.10.17 15:30:32 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • Keep up the pressure play boys.

    • Comment 50, posted at 21.10.17 15:30:44 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • April there means we have a max of 14 defenders on the field at any one time.

    • Comment 51, posted at 21.10.17 15:31:41 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Yeah Aprils defence is pathetic

    • Comment 52, posted at 21.10.17 15:36:55 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • Stuck in a maul – “You put yourself there, get yourself out there” – super high IQ ref this one :roll: I see Bulls guys just lying prone in ever ruck, why isn’t he saying the same to them then

    • Comment 53, posted at 21.10.17 15:37:09 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • The Tank with some great cover defense!

    • Comment 54, posted at 21.10.17 15:40:20 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks forwards need to wake the heck up

    • Comment 55, posted at 21.10.17 15:41:42 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Oh shit….

    • Comment 56, posted at 21.10.17 15:41:43 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 38) : not too good…

    • Comment 57, posted at 21.10.17 15:43:18 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Great penalty from Curwin.

    • Comment 58, posted at 21.10.17 15:43:45 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 51) : Bit harsh. He has done some good work too.

    • Comment 59, posted at 21.10.17 15:47:56 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sharks are trying hard to lose this

    • Comment 60, posted at 21.10.17 15:49:02 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 55) : not only the forwards.

    What the fuck is going on?

    • Comment 61, posted at 21.10.17 15:49:28 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • What is the score?

    • Comment 62, posted at 21.10.17 15:49:55 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 59) : On defense?

    • Comment 63, posted at 21.10.17 15:50:17 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Curwin and April should f off to a touch rugby league 2 tries from their crap defence

    • Comment 64, posted at 21.10.17 15:50:37 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 62) : Sharks 31 – 27 Bulls

    • Comment 65, posted at 21.10.17 15:51:24 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • April is effing useless

    • Comment 66, posted at 21.10.17 15:51:49 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Get some fresh legs on

    • Comment 67, posted at 21.10.17 15:51:54 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 65) : Thanks

    • Comment 68, posted at 21.10.17 15:53:28 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Drop kick Bosch overrrrrrr

    • Comment 69, posted at 21.10.17 15:54:12 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • What happens if it’s a draw?

    Extra Time?

    • Comment 70, posted at 21.10.17 15:54:33 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 70) : sharks should go through due to log position

    • Comment 71, posted at 21.10.17 15:55:35 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 71) : Of course. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 72, posted at 21.10.17 15:57:20 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 70) : 10 min each way

    • Comment 73, posted at 21.10.17 15:57:50 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks 34 Bulls 27 (66 min)

    • Comment 74, posted at 21.10.17 15:58:32 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Commentators must be reading this. Just said 10min each way if a draw.

    • Comment 75, posted at 21.10.17 15:58:35 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ndugane won’t be able to handle ismaiel and gelant shit

    • Comment 76, posted at 21.10.17 15:58:41 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 73) : Thanks.

    • Comment 77, posted at 21.10.17 15:58:58 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks shouldn’t really lose it from here.

    • Comment 78, posted at 21.10.17 15:59:41 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 75) : usually finals but Currie cup rules change each year

    • Comment 79, posted at 21.10.17 15:59:58 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks 37 Bulls 27 (68 min)

    • Comment 80, posted at 21.10.17 16:01:00 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Thats the second sharks ball that the linesman has called wrong or allowed the bulls just to take

    • Comment 81, posted at 21.10.17 16:02:28 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Am knocked it up not down. Suppose he had no realistic chance of regathering it.

    • Comment 82, posted at 21.10.17 16:02:40 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Wouldn’t mind a straight swop between April and Gelant. And the Gelant goes and drops one cold. :lol:

    • Comment 83, posted at 21.10.17 16:03:41 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • They don’t even have to roll away when they are the tackler, can just hold on and get a penalty from doos ref

    • Comment 84, posted at 21.10.17 16:06:41 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • All over red rover. Final in Durbs.

    • Comment 85, posted at 21.10.17 16:09:35 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • What the hell advantage for collapsing blows the knock

    • Comment 86, posted at 21.10.17 16:11:48 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 85) : Yup

    • Comment 87, posted at 21.10.17 16:12:10 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • We better be a helluva lot better next week.

    • Comment 88, posted at 21.10.17 16:14:09 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • A lot better than last week. Let’s build on this and it’s our cup.

    • Comment 89, posted at 21.10.17 16:15:03 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Well done guys, you never gave up … much happy :lol:

    • Comment 90, posted at 21.10.17 16:15:56 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • I’m calling a lions vs sharks final. We made wp look a lot better than they are.

    • Comment 91, posted at 21.10.17 16:16:07 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 90) : Me too. Sometimes they’re pretty sometimes not so much. Good result.

    • Comment 92, posted at 21.10.17 16:16:45 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Hope nkosi and dan are ok.

    • Comment 93, posted at 21.10.17 16:18:00 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • All credit to the bulls they came out of the gates trying to run us of our feet, silly errors and bad defense by April and Bosch flatters the score

    • Comment 94, posted at 21.10.17 16:18:23 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Nkosi looked pretty bad, Dan I think was let off a bit compared to him :???:

    • Comment 95, posted at 21.10.17 16:18:50 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Bulls definitely benefit from Mitchell coaching. Much better than the Nollis team.

    • Comment 96, posted at 21.10.17 16:19:32 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 95) : Hope not. Hope is is ok and just cautious.

    • Comment 97, posted at 21.10.17 16:20:18 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Well done guys. But how the f### does April remain on the field for the entire game? Worst player on the field today.

    • Comment 98, posted at 21.10.17 16:20:52 by sudhir Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Odwa just keeps going. Anyone sent him the memo that he’s retired yet? I’m gonna call him Duracell from now on.

    • Comment 99, posted at 21.10.17 16:21:06 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @sudhir (Comment 98) : Ja I dunno hey. I was a big supporter of his a while back but then the news of ill discipline and his game fell apart, like his ego is too big imo. He needs to be shown the door to be honest.

    • Comment 100, posted at 21.10.17 16:22:39 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 91) : Me too.

    • Comment 101, posted at 21.10.17 16:22:59 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sudhir (Comment 98) : he is the new earl rose, utter shit one week, match winner the next

    • Comment 102, posted at 21.10.17 16:23:24 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 100) : Might be a little late to bring rhyno smit in now.

    • Comment 103, posted at 21.10.17 16:23:31 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 102) : my 70 year old dad is better than earl rose

    • Comment 104, posted at 21.10.17 16:25:46 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 102) : a bit of an unfair comparison :p

    • Comment 105, posted at 21.10.17 16:26:23 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 100) : It all fell apart after he played for SA “A”. Don’t know what happened to him.

    • Comment 106, posted at 21.10.17 16:26:27 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @sudhir (Comment 98) : Really ? not the best game but not like he got the ball a bunch. calm down.

    • Comment 107, posted at 21.10.17 16:28:01 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 105) : you’re right, rose could actually tackle ;-)

    • Comment 108, posted at 21.10.17 16:28:44 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 104) : let’s be honest my 89 year old granny has more commitment on defence than April, the sad thing is that when he starts running he can be so amazing

    • Comment 109, posted at 21.10.17 16:30:16 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • To each his own, but April had an average, but not a bad game. Did what he had to, making few errors. I’ll take that in a semi, not everyone can be a match winner every game.

    • Comment 110, posted at 21.10.17 16:36:12 by HeinF Reply

    HeinFTeam captain
    		 

  • Phew

    • Comment 111, posted at 21.10.17 16:40:01 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • When you don’t have the ball you make your tackles. I saw April trying to touch the Bulls instead of tackling them. Correct me if I am wrong but he didn’t make any tackle in the game. Was responsible for the 3 bull tries cause he was the last line of defence. I saw 22 sharks put their bodies on the line except for our number 15! We played with 14 men and 1 bystander.

    • Comment 112, posted at 21.10.17 16:48:24 by sudhir Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @sudhir (Comment 112) : curwin didn’t even try to tackle 5m out opting for hugs instead

    • Comment 113, posted at 21.10.17 16:51:24 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Go Lions!

    • Comment 114, posted at 21.10.17 17:10:28 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @sudhir (Comment 112) : You are correct , April also knocked a few

    • Comment 115, posted at 21.10.17 17:11:21 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.