Currie Cup 2017 Semi-final: Sharks v Blue Bulls

A cracker awaits us in Durban today, with the table-topping Sharks hosting the fourth-placed, but red hot, Blue Bulls.
Will Rob du Preez and his team bounce back after a lacklustre display against Western Province last week, when they lost for the first time in 11 outings? It would seem almost unfathomable that the team that has led throughout the round-robin stage could fail to progress to the final, but John Mitchell appears to have finally ignited some sort of creative spark in this young Bulls team and they’re certainly showing the ability to score tries aplenty.
Defence, though, is the other aspect to this contest and while the Sharks have typically been very good at stopping tries, the Bulls boast a less enviable record in this regard. With the visitors having conceded a remarkable 61 tries over the previous 12 rounds (against the Sharks’ paltry 29) and boasting a net points difference of just 15, one would fancy that the opportunities will be there for the Sharks, if their experienced men can guide the team to play the way they’ve done all season.
Kick-off is rather early, at 14h30 SA time. Don’t miss this one.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Odwa Ndungane.
Blue Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Burger Odendaal (captain), 12 JT Jackson, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Tim Agaba, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Aston Fortuin/Jannes Kirsten, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Edgar Marutlulle, 1 Pierre Schoeman.
Replacement: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Jannes Kirsten/Eli Snyman, 19 Jano Venter, 20 Piet van Zyl, 21 Tony Jantjies, 22 Duncan Matthews, 23 John-Roy Jenkinson.
Mike Goldberg’s voice: hear we go!
Talking about a cracker, well done Australia, great game to watch. Now let that be the last upset for the day.
Out of curiosity, did we get to choose a preferred kick off time and if we did, surely the 5pm would have been a bit better? Or not?
Beautiful weather today, a nice calm 10knots easterly so no rain coming. Its partly cloudy but all in all a great day for the semi. Now if only this damn bus would move faster before I’m late to my seats
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 2) : Us losing wouldn’t be that much of an upset. We all know that any Sharks team could pitch up today. If it’s THAT one of last week we’re screwed.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 3) : no – I don’t believe we had any say
Hello peeps,, lets hoe the hungry Sharks take the field today!!!
Great try AM
Bulls a bit light in the loafers up front. If they turn us over as well its time to fire the forwards coach. Backline has 3 decent players but we have better
7-0
Nice little play that.
Tank and Keegan with some good play.
Wow Wow Wow
Try Van Wyk, what a move.
@sharks_lover (Comment 13) : You can say that again!
Bulls score 14-7
The try conceded can be blamed on JLdP. His hands are no good. Needs to improve if he wants to be a regular starter for the Boks.
What’s with the stupid little grubbers?
Sharks being blown off the park right now.
Errors adding up
The Sharks are not well coached on attack. Guys simply don’t known what to do and they should be. We need Dick Muir so much. Guys want to play but the coaching stuff lets them down.
Im a bit confused how you can be offside when the vall is passed to you
Immelmann is not having a bad game but can he please just look at the bulls grabbing necks at ruck time and coming in from the side just once
Nkosi is having a shocker of a shit game, jeez
Same as last week. Good first 10 minutes and then just kak
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 24) : not his fault. He is poorly coached. Don’t see us winning this. We have just relied on a big pack for too long.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 26) : he’s full of knocks and going alone and then holding on, that’s not coached. Come on dude, there’s being miffed at mistakes and then there’s your weird super negativity.
Taking the chances when they present themselves. That’s a positive.
Twice in a row on attack Bosch got caught in possession.
Would have been a great forward try if the Tank hadn’t knocked it
Is it the Sharks’ birthday? Bulls just gifting them tries.
All this bad coaching, 4 tries in one half
Awesome charge down!
Real captain’s try. Put the defensive pressure on twice and reaps the reward. Mooi so boet!
15 points up at half time and people are moaning….
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 32) : if only the boks were coached this badly
28-13 HT, I hope Robert reads the players the riot act, they need to up their game, Bulls will come out throwing everything at us.
Not moaning here, just know the Sharks sometimes go to sleep when far ahead.
This is what we should have done last week. Get into their 22 use that massive forwards strength get close and break them down with the 1st and second channel. Not running from deep and get caught in your own red zone.
how are we feeling guys?
@jdolivier (Comment 35) :
@MikeSebMatt (Comment 34) : Well the last 15 certainly shaped up.
@robdylan (Comment 38) : Concentration here is key, we lapse and they score and score quick. Lets see how the 3rd quarter goes
@robdylan (Comment 38) : Much better now.
Bosch is certainly becoming a masterful kicker.
@robdylan (Comment 38) : still nervous but we can do this, think last week was psychological warfare to give the bulls hope
and April starts us off with piss poor defence
Much better on turnovers too.
Are the Sharks a serious team? I say no.
@coolfusion (Comment 46) : Spoke too soon
International level coach please. I am tired of this school boy rugby year in year out.
Keep up the pressure play boys.
April there means we have a max of 14 defenders on the field at any one time.
Yeah Aprils defence is pathetic
Stuck in a maul – “You put yourself there, get yourself out there” – super high IQ ref this one I see Bulls guys just lying prone in ever ruck, why isn’t he saying the same to them then
The Tank with some great cover defense!
Sharks forwards need to wake the heck up
Oh shit….
@robdylan (Comment 38) : not too good…
Great penalty from Curwin.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 51) : Bit harsh. He has done some good work too.
Sharks are trying hard to lose this
@sharks_lover (Comment 55) : not only the forwards.
What the fuck is going on?
What is the score?
@coolfusion (Comment 59) : On defense?
Curwin and April should f off to a touch rugby league 2 tries from their crap defence
@Bokhoring (Comment 62) : Sharks 31 – 27 Bulls
April is effing useless
Get some fresh legs on
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 65) : Thanks
Drop kick Bosch overrrrrrr
What happens if it’s a draw?
Extra Time?
@McLovin (Comment 70) : sharks should go through due to log position
@jdolivier (Comment 71) : Of course.
@McLovin (Comment 70) : 10 min each way
Sharks 34 Bulls 27 (66 min)
Commentators must be reading this. Just said 10min each way if a draw.
Ndugane won’t be able to handle ismaiel and gelant shit
@sharks_lover (Comment 73) : Thanks.
Sharks shouldn’t really lose it from here.
@McLovin (Comment 75) : usually finals but Currie cup rules change each year
Sharks 37 Bulls 27 (68 min)
Thats the second sharks ball that the linesman has called wrong or allowed the bulls just to take
Am knocked it up not down. Suppose he had no realistic chance of regathering it.
Wouldn’t mind a straight swop between April and Gelant. And the Gelant goes and drops one cold.
They don’t even have to roll away when they are the tackler, can just hold on and get a penalty from doos ref
All over red rover. Final in Durbs.
What the hell advantage for collapsing blows the knock
@McLovin (Comment 85) : Yup
We better be a helluva lot better next week.
A lot better than last week. Let’s build on this and it’s our cup.
Well done guys, you never gave up … much happy
I’m calling a lions vs sharks final. We made wp look a lot better than they are.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 90) : Me too. Sometimes they’re pretty sometimes not so much. Good result.
Hope nkosi and dan are ok.
All credit to the bulls they came out of the gates trying to run us of our feet, silly errors and bad defense by April and Bosch flatters the score
Nkosi looked pretty bad, Dan I think was let off a bit compared to him
Bulls definitely benefit from Mitchell coaching. Much better than the Nollis team.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 95) : Hope not. Hope is is ok and just cautious.
Well done guys. But how the f### does April remain on the field for the entire game? Worst player on the field today.
Odwa just keeps going. Anyone sent him the memo that he’s retired yet? I’m gonna call him Duracell from now on.
@sudhir (Comment 98) : Ja I dunno hey. I was a big supporter of his a while back but then the news of ill discipline and his game fell apart, like his ego is too big imo. He needs to be shown the door to be honest.
@coolfusion (Comment 91) : Me too.
@sudhir (Comment 98) : he is the new earl rose, utter shit one week, match winner the next
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 100) : Might be a little late to bring rhyno smit in now.
@jdolivier (Comment 102) : my 70 year old dad is better than earl rose
@jdolivier (Comment 102) : a bit of an unfair comparison :p
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 100) : It all fell apart after he played for SA “A”. Don’t know what happened to him.
@sudhir (Comment 98) : Really ? not the best game but not like he got the ball a bunch. calm down.
@byron (Comment 105) : you’re right, rose could actually tackle
@byron (Comment 104) : let’s be honest my 89 year old granny has more commitment on defence than April, the sad thing is that when he starts running he can be so amazing
To each his own, but April had an average, but not a bad game. Did what he had to, making few errors. I’ll take that in a semi, not everyone can be a match winner every game.
Phew
When you don’t have the ball you make your tackles. I saw April trying to touch the Bulls instead of tackling them. Correct me if I am wrong but he didn’t make any tackle in the game. Was responsible for the 3 bull tries cause he was the last line of defence. I saw 22 sharks put their bodies on the line except for our number 15! We played with 14 men and 1 bystander.
@sudhir (Comment 112) : curwin didn’t even try to tackle 5m out opting for hugs instead
Go Lions!
@sudhir (Comment 112) : You are correct , April also knocked a few