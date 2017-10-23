Currie Cup Final tickets #FillTheTank

Thanks to my awesome, amazing and just generally fantastic buddy Novashni at the Sharks, I have no fewer than five pairs of tickets for Saturday’s Currie Cup Final to give away to deserving Sharks supporters.
YOU HEARD ME RIGHT! THAT’S TICKETS TO THE DAMN CURRIE CUP FINAL! FOR FREE!
So, how do you win some? Well, I’m not going to make it too easy (but then again, not too difficult either). If you would like to win a pair of tickets, I’ll need a motivation as to why you deserve them. It’s as simple as that.
Be creative. Tell me what you love about the Sharks – the best memory you have of being a Sharks supporter, the craziest moment. How about the furthest lengths you’ve been to to watch a Sharks match? The most inappropriate situation in which you’ve found yourself sneakily checking your phone for a Sharks score update? How many jerseys do you own? Got any Sharks tattoos? Named any kids (or pets) after a Sharks player?
Where were you when the Sharks first won the Currie Cup? Or last won the Currie Cup? Share as much as you like – but be convincing. I’ll announce the winners on Wednesday afternoon and the sole discretion is mine (but you guys know that anyway).
Post your answers as comments here, or send them via email to [email protected].
Thanks again to Novashni and GLORY TO THE SHARKS!Tweet
Apart from being the cheesiest guy on earth and proposing to my wife at the Shark Tank many moons ago, I recall the Sharks were playing the Lions on my wedding day 27-9-06 and we won. Obviously having checked the score on one of my many trips to the toilet and realising we’d won, I managed to work in some jibes to my Lions supporting friends during my speech… My wife must have suspected something, because up to this day she hasn’t asked me how I knew about the win…
First guy to admit that his girlfriend is named Coenie because she bears remarkable resemblance,deserves all five sets.
Well here goes. My brother and I were born in natal and have been supporting the banana boys for over 35 years. I remeber watching the 1990 final with him when Tony Watson scored that winning try down the sideline. However we’ve been living in the transvaal for the last 25 years and have watched them play numerous times at loftus and ellis park but we have never been to Kings Park. We would love to fly down for the weekend and support the boys!!!
I was at the 2012 final when we beat province convincingly. This was also the game where WP came in as favourites because they beat the cheetahs convincingly in the semi-final the week before, and for some reason all the sports writers and panels always favoured WP. Anyway, after the game we were giving all the WP guys as much grief as possible by shouting “WP het Prooooooooooooobleeeeeeems” etc. Just outside the stadium we were carrying on like this and this young 20-something WP supporter (who was drunk I presume) got really upset and wanted to attack us with a plank. We calmed him down and tried to reason with him. The guy literally broke down in tears saying we didn’t know what it felt like not having won a trophy in a decade. A pastor friend of mine who was with us ended up leading this poor young man to the Lord. Anyway, it was one of my best memories as a Sharks supporter.
This was us on the day: https://photos.app.goo.gl/2RWEgJpz5PJrReGA3
@jakkalas (Comment 4) : lovely story, but Province beat us in 2012
Questions is where are the tickets to get some more interest in. I will be at the game. Good luck to the winners. Location for me is in the nose bleeds halfway line seaside stand
@Dunx (Comment 6) : well, I don’t know where they are, but I’m sure you’ll understand if I prioritise people who don’t have tickets at all
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Someone should let that Province fan in the story know.
I got put into a headlock by a random Bulls’ supporter at Loftus. The guy jumped me from behind on my way to the car because apparently my Sharks shirt offended his frail sensibilities or something. It wasn’t a very good headlock though because I slipped out of it immediately. In his defense though, he was really drunk and the Sharks had just whipped his team at his house of worship which probably threw his technique off.
(I’m not posting this to win tickets. I can’t make it)
My favourite Sharks story? Well, this one time, while swimming just behind the breakers off the South Coast, I felt as if I was being propelled by an inexplicable swell or current. Turning around, a saw this HUGE shark breaching the water behind me; I mean this thing was the size of a megaladon. As it came closer, it’s jaw kept opening wider and wider; I was sure my days were numbered. And then, as it lunged at me, its teeth turned into diamond fairies, which proceeded to flutter around my head while the sharks’ body morphed into a liquorice octopus… Oh, no wait, that’s my favourite LSD story. Never mind.
@robdylan (Comment 7) : Rob just for interest and way of topic. There use to be a list of top50 users according to total points but can’t find it today. Is it still on the site that I’m just a bit slow today or has the link been removed?
Good luck you guys, I’m too far away these days but I hope some real fanbois grab these tickets
Nice one Sharksworld!
@robdylan (Comment 5) : I believe his thinking of the 2010 final, I remember it fondly, lambie hand off on burger, having my motorbike stolen that night, and getting dumped two days later lol life hey. but at least the sharks won that weekend, never did find the bike (not even sure the investigating officer was really looking), glad im not with that girl anymore, she may be a doctor but shes too superficial for me lol, ah life
I won’t try. I’ll be lucky if I get to see the game at all. Where I’m going this weekend.
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Damnit, I meant 2010… Also, I’ve already got tickets to the final, so please give them to someone who doesn’t. At R150 a ticket, people don’t have any excuse not to be there.
@jakkalas (Comment 15) : it’s a blimming awesome story all the same.
@coolfusion (Comment 14) : sounds intriguing…. do tell!
In 2001 when the Sharks played the Brumbies, my friends and I who were in matric at that time milled around the field after the game. Seeing a gap we grabbed some of the speakers as okes were carrying them into the tunnel and followed them in. Wandered around a bit and stumbled into the Brumbies changing room. There we were, four snot nosed kids telling Eddie Jones they played a great game.and I even gave George Smith a high five. They gave us each a powerade and we went looking for the Shards. Saw Craig Davidson coming out of a tiny room and said howzit, then we got collared by security and asked very nicely to bugger off. We asked nicely to meet the sharks team and was told not the hell. The oke also did not want to give us any powerade or beer, but it was fun.
That was an awesome season, my dad and drove down from Ladysmith for each home game of that season, I’ll never forget it.
The Hounds reference to his wasted days in the 60′s made me do it.
Sorry.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 20) : sorry but there’s a word in there that I’m not having on this site.
@robdylan (Comment 21) : What Western Province,sorry thats two words.
@robdylan (Comment 17) : Not really. Just a particular spot in middle earth where there is little signal and you would not walk into a bar and ask the “oom” to switch to the sharks game. I am still trying to find a way to watch though. Might mean a long trip to nearest town.
@The hound (Comment 22) : LOL….. no, we have to tolerate that one
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 20) : Like Steven Stills said, anyone who claims he can remember Woodstock,couldn’t really have been there.
Curses Salmonoid. I managed to catch Alice’s Restaurant. Now I have an ear-worm.
@The hound (Comment 25) : Bands and fans alike.
@Haddock (Comment 26) : And a long worm it is. Brings back great memories of “just hanging out at mates places” listening to lp’s.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 29) : Stop while you are ahead just now some doos is going to come on here andremind l us how much better rugby was on the radio, shades of Gerhard Viviers
@The hound (Comment 30) : Gerhard Viviers… nothing wrong with your 60′s / 70s recollections.
First of all I have to say this: I was planning to do whatever I needed to, to get tickets for Saturday. But today something happened that means I don’t yet know whether I can go. One of our Church members passed away after a battle with cancer. The funeral is on Saturday. It will be a big community funeral of a popular person who had to go through a lot of…stuff…in the last 20 years. I might still make it to the game…but even if I don’t I’d love to tell you my stories:
1) Best memory and furthest lengths I went to to watch the Sharks go together: The year was 1990. I was a young man besotted with the Sharks and so excited that they were in the Currie Cup Final. A group of friends and I drove up on the Sunday before the game with no tickets in hand (we had a lot of “warm up” partying to do with our Natal mates in Pretoria. On the Monday we went to the Offices at Loftus and introduced ourselves as two South Africans with three mates from Germany visiting us (all of us were Springbok Deutsche, South Africans born and bred who had watched more live rugby games than we could count up accurately). The three “Germans”, we said, had never watched a game of rugby in their lives and would love to have the opportunity before they returned to ze Vaterland ze next veek! Some excited German phrases underlined the point and some big (and friendly) Afrikaans Oom in the offices gave us five COMPLIMENTARY tickets!! And the most special moment followed that Saturday. What a day that was. When Freek Burger blew the final whistle and the camera panned over the crowd, you could see me and my mates in the distance jumping up and down, hugging each other and shouting at the top of our lungs. It was an unbelievable game and an even more unbelievable result! After the game we went onto the field – in those days you could still do that – and after the trophy was presented we went to THAT spot where Tony Watson scored the winning try and kissed the grass! It’s a day I will never forget. The Church member who passed away today was also there that day…and to be honest, manly man or not, it brings a tear to my eye!
2) The most inappropriate place to check up the Sharks score? I had a wedding to do on the day of a Currie Cup semifinal between the Bulls and the Sharks (the famous bee semi). I had my cell phone on the altar and every chance I got, I checked the score. At some point I got so excited I even updated the Congregation on the score – the wedding was between my cousin (a Sharks supporter) and a Bulls supporter!
3) Names? So I have a Smurf from my high school days with a Natal jersey on and a rugby ball under the arm (it was a BP promotion back then). I typexed a no. 15 on the back and named him Huris (Hugh Reece Edwards was my favourite player back then! I once watched a game in,Durbs – I think it was one of Natal’s first ones back in the A-section back in the late 80′s – where Natal played the defending champs WP. Natal were 9-6 down with time running out…and Reece dropped kicked one from in his own half that bounced on the cross bar and went over. That was pretty special! When I,was at Varsity in Stellenbosch as an engineering student and Natal won the National Sevens Champs I can claim that Reece sprayed me with Champagne and the Kevin Putt invited me and my mates out to,celebrate. Let’s just say nobody got any sleep that night.
4) My craziest moment? Well, put it this way: Loftus is the only place where I have ever been chased by somebody wielding a wheel-spanner.
5) I’ve loved every final victory – the best memories? The Rolls Royce of fullbacks in 1996, the win in 2008 that broke such a long drought…and how sweet was the win in 2013 (arguably Frans Steyn planting Cheslin Kolbe repeatedly would have made even a loss almost worth it!)…
I learnt to support the Sharks when they were still in the B-section. I used to watch them,play South-Eastern Transvaal and the,likes at Woodburn Stadium…I went to plenty of games in Durban on the back of a bakkie…I watched online countless times while travelling in Europe and the Americas…and I will be a Sharks supporter, unashamedly, in good times and bad, until it is my turn to kick this mortal coil…
AND I LOVE IT!!!
@tigershark (Comment 3) : Rob, give this oke some tickets!!
Born and raised in PMB I have been a Natal – banana boys / Sharks supporter for over 50 years, I have 5 jerseys that still fit and I have only 1 tattoo, That is a Sharks TAT of course,
My wife born and raised in Dundee has also always supported the Sharks/Natal since childhood and has a fantastic Sharks tattoo and has 3 Sharks jerseys.
I was one of 2 guys to start the official Pretoria Sharks Supporters club and was involved in the Cape branch too, I did Rugby articles for another site and I am currently an admin on the https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheSharksRugbySupporters/ page and what this all tells you?????
I LIVE AND BREATH SHARKS RUGBY.
As Finals I went to the 1990/2007/2010 finalsand if all goes well??? I may well attend another
@vanmartin (Comment 9) : Haha…Loftus is still the only place where I’ve been chased by a wheel-spanner wielding idiot…
@Culling Song (Comment 10) : Kakaka…
@revolverocelot (Comment 13) : What a hand off that was! One of my all time favourite Lambie moments…
Forgot to mention I have a lot of ex players and current players as friends because I spend most of my time working on sharks stuff yes even kakking them out for playing Shyte
@pastorshark (Comment 35) : I went to a final where the Bulls played the Chiefs, and damn I got sworn at badly for wearing a Sharks jersey
@pastorshark (Comment 37) : Wanna bet Schalk still remembers it?
@tigershark (Comment 3) : @pastorshark (Comment 33) : Rob give the boy the tickets that is written from the heart
@pastorshark (Comment 37) : At that time I used to go on the dwarf Keohne’s site
Patricks get off the bus on dirty Schalk felt to me like I personally planted it in the mush of every one of those odious Stormers cretins who used that site.
I think that was the moment that site went into free fall.
@pastorshark (Comment 32) : Oh and I have 7 Sharks jerseys, 2 Natal jerseys (including the Spoornet one), 2 Natal schools jerseys and a few Natal Schools practice jerseys…not all of the latter still fit me nowadays though!
@pastorshark (Comment 37) : Smiling just thinking about it
Im way too busy at the office to fly across to durbs from cape town, wish I could though would be a awesome time win or lose. will watch on tv.
@The hound (Comment 42) : Satisfying moment, wasn’t it? Deeply, deeply satisfying…
@pastorshark (Comment 43) : I did not mention the really old ones lol
http://www.rugby365.com/tournaments/currie-cup/81693-nkosi-out-for-a-couple-of-weeks
@sharks_lover (Comment 49) : Ag damn it!!
@sharks_lover (Comment 49) : If he is only out for a couple of weeks (2 or 3) then why does he have to miss the end of year tour? He should be back the week before the first tour match against Ireland (November 11).
@Dancing Bear (Comment 51) : Why not just say he is out for the remainder of the season and will return for SuperRugby 2018? Saying out for two weeks makes it sound like a relatively minor injury, but then he has to miss out on the end of year tour? I see the Sharks communications skills have not improved much even with Teich in charge.