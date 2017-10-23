The Sharks will host the Currie Cup Final!

Scarcely believable, isn’t it, after the doom and gloom of the last few years (and missing out altogether on Currie Cup semi-finals in 2015 and 2016)… but the 2017 Currie Cup final will take place at Kings Park this Saturday, kicking off at 16:00.

The Sharks and Western Province beat the Blue Bulls and Lions respectively in weekend semi-final action to set up a replay of a very familiar coastal derby fixture; it was, after all, Western Province that Natal faced in their first second ever Currie Cup final in 1984. It was not until 1995 that Natal played WP again in the showpiece, this time at Kings Park and this time to end up winners for the third time in six years. 2000 and 2001 saw a pair of finals between the two, with WP emerging victorious both times, home and away. More recently, in 2010, 2012 and 2013, it was the Sharks won won two of the fixtures against a lone – shock upset – win for Province at Kings Park.

That’s an interesting record; this will be the eighth final between these teams, with Province boasting four previous wins and the Sharks three. Of those seven previous finals, the away team has won on three occasions and with the last two fixtures going against the home-field rub, the Sharks will desperately be hoping to avoid a repeat. That said, 2012′s win by a young and hungry Western Province team at Kings Park came against a lethargic Sharks team packed full of Springboks whose hearts simply didn’t appear to be in it on the day. It’s hard to imagine a more different prevailing mood this weekend, with both teams seemingly desperate to pick up the trophy ahead of a grueling return to “proper” Super Rugby next year.

The Sharks will need to raise their game to taste victory, though; Province are the only team they’ve not really seemed to have an answer to this year, squeaking a narrow 1-point win in Cape Town before going down heavily at Kings Park in the return fixture just a fortnight ago. With Province boasting the best defence in the competition, the Sharks will not enjoy the sort of easy-peasy try-fest that the Bulls allowed them and with Robert du Preez in fine form with the boot as tactical general, it’s going to take an almighty effort from the home side to find a way to unlock the “wall of Cape Town” and ensure that the pressure stays on Province throughout.

Spare a thought for ace Sharks winger S’bu Nkosi, now looking all-but-certain of missing out on the showcase after an elbow dislocation at the weekend. An appearance in the Currie Cup Final would have been a fitting climax to a stellar debut season for the young man, but even if that’s not to be, we know that at just 21 years old, Nkosi will still play in many crucial knock-out games for the Sharks in years to come.

We’re not aware of any other injury concerns at this stage; Province, on the other hand, may be without EW Viljoen, JD Schicerkling and possibly also Jaco Coetzee.