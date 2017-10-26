One change for Sharks

Odwa Ndungane starts for the Sharks at left wing in the only change Robert du Preez has made to the Sharks run-on side for Saturday’s Currie Cup Final.
An unfortunate elbow injury sustained in the semi-final against the Bulls has ruled Sbu Nkosi out this week and du Preez has called on the veteran to take his place and hopefully rack up one more memorable Sharks appearance before he retires.
Ruan Botha leads an unchanged pack the features only two test players – Keegan Daniel and Jean-Luc du Preez – an indication of just how well the team has done despite relative inexperience up front. Curwin Bosch again spearheads an equally young backline and will relish his personal duel with WP’s Robert du Preez.
Rhyno Smith comes on to the bench in the only other change to the match 23.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Rhyno Smith
Go Sharks!!! Can’t wait for the game!!
Pretty much as expected. Hoping for one big last push. Dont kow when last or if a lot of these guys have played in a final so hope they react well. We have struggled a bit against WP this CC. Got to feel for Nkosi
Butterflies while reading this…the time is now boys! Cannot wait!
Some nice impact we have from the bench.
Awesome stuff. Stoked for Ndungane. Really hope he gets the actual send off he deserves. If the Sharks play to their full potential on Saturday, they can’t be beaten by WP.
Gooseflesh boys!! The guys must leave nothing on the field.
here is some motivation to get you pumped!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnmJQYU3va8
Cant wait for the game! These guys have grown so much over the season and brought some really good vibes and excitement surrounding the Sharks again. Well done on the final and now bring the Cup home. After missing out or barely scraping into the semi’s recently since the Good Doctor’s tenure, this is just superb.
Exactly the team I posted at the start of the week, even the subs, I am a tad worried
@sharks_lover (Comment 8) : It is going to be a close game. I hope the Sharks will concentrate for a full 80 minutes, and not play in patches.