robdylan

2017 Currie Cup Final: The Sharks v Western Province


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content on 28 Oct 2017 at 14:30

It’s game day. Come on Sharks – we know you can do this for us.

Kick-off at Kings Park is at 16h00.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kiobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Rhyno Smith.

Western Province: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.
Replacements: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Alistair Vermaak, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Kobus van Dyk, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Werner Kok, 23 Dan Kriel.



152 Comments

  • Heart’s going pitter patter already. I really hope the lads are calm and go with the plan…and of course that province are swayed by the occasion and make a ton of mistakes.

    • Comment 1, posted at 28.10.17 14:37:03 by SeanJeff Reply
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • PROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIINCE!!!!!!!!!!!!

    :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen:

    • Comment 2, posted at 28.10.17 14:37:37 by McLovin Reply
    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • If Bosch can prove today that he has BMT he can’t be denied a spot in the Bok EOYT squad. Good luck Sharks

    • Comment 3, posted at 28.10.17 14:44:04 by boertjie101 Reply
    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Rober snr to jnr. My boy, always give your best…. But remember the Sharks team nead momentum for Superrugby next year, and you would want to be in favour of that momentum

    • Comment 4, posted at 28.10.17 14:45:59 by ebenp Reply
    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 3) : He has a serious tackle technique issue. At international level you cannot hide him away

    • Comment 5, posted at 28.10.17 14:47:41 by ebenp Reply
    Under 21 player
    		 

  • The team have put together a stunning season but as you have said Rob, and others online, finals are 50/50 affairs; small margins, and province are a bunch of burglars. Is the crowd going to put the team over the top? Flip, I hope so. Its a young team so they don’t know what they can’t do. For them, a win is possible; no egos that I can make out. Can’t wait for the 80 minutes to be over…so glad I’m not under the pressure the team is – I might yack.

    • Comment 6, posted at 28.10.17 14:49:01 by SeanJeff Reply
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • We are 100% behind you, our SHARKS TEAM ….. Come on, boys …! YOU CAN DO IT ….!!

    • Comment 7, posted at 28.10.17 15:00:34 by swan Reply
    swanUnder 21 player
    		 

  • Goooooo Shaaaarrrrkkkksss!!!!

    • Comment 8, posted at 28.10.17 15:12:13 by Pablo Dinero Reply
    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Ssshhhaaarrrkkkkksssss!!!!!!! Let’s do this, come on boys

    • Comment 9, posted at 28.10.17 15:44:48 by RuckingFun Reply
    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • Made it to the game and in my seat 14 minutes before kickoff! Go SHAAAAAARKS!!

    • Comment 10, posted at 28.10.17 15:47:04 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 10) : Enjoy! Go motivate the team!

    • Comment 11, posted at 28.10.17 16:00:57 by HeinF Reply

    HeinFTeam captain
    		 

  • Gooooooo Shaaaaaaarks

    • Comment 12, posted at 28.10.17 16:02:08 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • WP demolishes the Sharks scrum. But then Odwa scores after great break by Marius Louw

    • Comment 13, posted at 28.10.17 16:05:25 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Odwaaaaaaaaa!!!

    • Comment 14, posted at 28.10.17 16:05:37 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • May he score a couple more today

    • Comment 15, posted at 28.10.17 16:06:30 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • How glorious was that?!

    • Comment 16, posted at 28.10.17 16:06:41 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Better scrum needed Sharks

    • Comment 17, posted at 28.10.17 16:08:30 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Wheres the sharks supporters?? :???:

    • Comment 18, posted at 28.10.17 16:08:37 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Bit concerning that the WP scrum can over power the Sharks scrum. Hope it was a case of early nerves.

    • Comment 19, posted at 28.10.17 16:09:05 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • Oh no…

    • Comment 20, posted at 28.10.17 16:09:38 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • And WP scores to level

    • Comment 21, posted at 28.10.17 16:10:03 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SharksRTB (Comment 18) : Dunno, but I am here to support my Sharks buds.

    • Comment 22, posted at 28.10.17 16:10:20 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • Why is JLdP still receiving the kickoffs? He dropped two last week and already one today.

    • Comment 23, posted at 28.10.17 16:10:25 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • WP scrumming Sharks to bits. Not a good sign

    • Comment 24, posted at 28.10.17 16:12:02 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • So my binoculars tell me Wilco Louw is scrumming in big time. We need to sort that out or we’ll be in trouble…

    • Comment 25, posted at 28.10.17 16:12:36 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Going to be a loooong day!

    • Comment 26, posted at 28.10.17 16:13:10 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 25) : Good luck for the game Bud

    • Comment 27, posted at 28.10.17 16:16:21 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • Bosch is clearly being targeted by the off the ball stuff

    • Comment 28, posted at 28.10.17 16:16:57 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • What a run from April! :cool:

    • Comment 29, posted at 28.10.17 16:18:22 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Good stuff…

    • Comment 30, posted at 28.10.17 16:19:34 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Dan gets another regardless of Stransky’s bleating

    • Comment 31, posted at 28.10.17 16:20:22 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • So that’s why April is in the team!!

    • Comment 32, posted at 28.10.17 16:20:24 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 27) : Thank you!

    • Comment 33, posted at 28.10.17 16:20:54 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • JL off with an ankle injury

    • Comment 34, posted at 28.10.17 16:24:03 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ag Bosch! Broken field and he runs straight into the nearest defender!

    • Comment 35, posted at 28.10.17 16:24:13 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • 15-10 to the Sharks

    • Comment 36, posted at 28.10.17 16:27:01 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Come on Curwin!!!

    • Comment 37, posted at 28.10.17 16:28:55 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • That’s better…18-10 after 28 mins…

    • Comment 38, posted at 28.10.17 16:30:29 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Bosch gets it right the s3cond time. 18-10

    • Comment 39, posted at 28.10.17 16:30:45 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Thanks Bongi!

    • Comment 40, posted at 28.10.17 16:31:07 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Bosch kicks a monster drop from half way. 21-10

    • Comment 41, posted at 28.10.17 16:34:51 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • WHAT a drop kick…

    • Comment 42, posted at 28.10.17 16:35:09 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Please concentrate when we have just scored…

    • Comment 43, posted at 28.10.17 16:35:56 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Who needs Fransie? :mrgreen:

    • Comment 44, posted at 28.10.17 16:36:11 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Exit guys exit!!! Concentrate on the fucking kickoffs

    • Comment 45, posted at 28.10.17 16:37:11 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Dan taking over the knock on duties from his boet.

    • Comment 46, posted at 28.10.17 16:37:16 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Scrum looking a bit more solid now.

    • Comment 47, posted at 28.10.17 16:39:05 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks allowing WP to make too much ground. Carr is held up. April prevents a sure try there

    • Comment 48, posted at 28.10.17 16:42:40 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Some really kak defense of late. Bosch missed Nel twice in a row.

    • Comment 49, posted at 28.10.17 16:42:57 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Stupid rush from Van Wyk allows WP the overlap and Leyds scores

    • Comment 50, posted at 28.10.17 16:46:48 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Damn it, Province score just before halftime…21-15…

    • Comment 51, posted at 28.10.17 16:46:58 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • No man!!!

    • Comment 52, posted at 28.10.17 16:47:10 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • 21-15 at half time

    • Comment 53, posted at 28.10.17 16:47:26 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 50) : He had no choice…there was a 4 to 1 overlap on his side…he had to go for the guy…

    • Comment 54, posted at 28.10.17 16:47:50 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 50) : The rush was fine but he should have made the tackle.

    • Comment 55, posted at 28.10.17 16:47:51 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • WP dominates possession. Sharks needs to keep the ball for longer periods.

    • Comment 56, posted at 28.10.17 16:48:23 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • So the captain asks for a look at a suspect forward pass leading to a try and the ref tells him to shut up (literally) and not to speak to him again :roll:

    • Comment 57, posted at 28.10.17 16:49:15 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks haven’t been behind for a single second so far. All going according to script. Got this one in the bag.

    • Comment 58, posted at 28.10.17 16:49:21 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 57) : Always classy, this Mr P. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 59, posted at 28.10.17 16:52:36 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 58) : Oh dear, this is going to go pear shaped in a moment!

    • Comment 60, posted at 28.10.17 16:53:28 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 54) : Guess I was a bit harsh on the dude

    • Comment 61, posted at 28.10.17 16:53:46 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Next 20 is usually when the Sharks go to sleep. Concentrate boys

    • Comment 62, posted at 28.10.17 16:54:41 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Last pass of that last try looked forward by a bit

    • Comment 63, posted at 28.10.17 16:55:41 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • Great defence by the Sharks

    • Comment 64, posted at 28.10.17 17:00:12 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Scrum looking a lot more stable after a poor start

    • Comment 65, posted at 28.10.17 17:01:38 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Jeez but April is seriously ineffective as a tackler!

    • Comment 66, posted at 28.10.17 17:04:28 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 65) : And I talk too soon

    • Comment 67, posted at 28.10.17 17:05:08 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bosch will need to learn to tacle

    • Comment 68, posted at 28.10.17 17:08:59 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 21-20

    • Comment 69, posted at 28.10.17 17:09:29 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Now we need Ruan…. and we need to be hungry

    • Comment 70, posted at 28.10.17 17:09:46 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 68) : Never going to happen. He and April might as well not exist when WP have the ball.

    • Comment 71, posted at 28.10.17 17:10:38 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Kak kicking from the Sharks now

    • Comment 72, posted at 28.10.17 17:10:55 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • And WP now scores at will.

    • Comment 73, posted at 28.10.17 17:12:11 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bosch and April now playing the revolving door game

    • Comment 74, posted at 28.10.17 17:12:46 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • And we go to sleep

    • Comment 75, posted at 28.10.17 17:12:48 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • All province now…

    • Comment 76, posted at 28.10.17 17:13:01 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Ai ai

    • Comment 77, posted at 28.10.17 17:13:05 by John Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • 27-21. Repeat of 2012 coming up

    • Comment 78, posted at 28.10.17 17:13:14 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • April and Bosch – CC 2017 going bye bye …..

    • Comment 79, posted at 28.10.17 17:13:25 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks cannot win this game kust kicking and tackling

    • Comment 80, posted at 28.10.17 17:14:36 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • and take Tank off, geezus but Odwa and the other 2 will stay on and ruin hella more chances, ugh

    • Comment 81, posted at 28.10.17 17:14:36 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Well, Stransky sounds happier :roll:

    • Comment 82, posted at 28.10.17 17:16:29 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks backline will look much better with Robert at 10

    • Comment 83, posted at 28.10.17 17:17:31 by John Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Now we will tackle until 75th min. Then wakeup in the last 5

    • Comment 84, posted at 28.10.17 17:17:46 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Now Peypol is in full swing, pulling penalties out from nowhere, game over

    • Comment 85, posted at 28.10.17 17:17:59 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • 30-21

    • Comment 86, posted at 28.10.17 17:18:04 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • We have been so switched off since halftime…

    • Comment 87, posted at 28.10.17 17:19:28 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Now April and Bosch decides to run it

    • Comment 88, posted at 28.10.17 17:19:31 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ag fuck Bosch! Pass!!!!!

    • Comment 89, posted at 28.10.17 17:20:19 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 87) : You just can keep defending and kicking your ball away

    • Comment 90, posted at 28.10.17 17:21:39 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Well, Curwin has had a mare…

    • Comment 91, posted at 28.10.17 17:22:24 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 90) : Especially with just 13 defenders!

    • Comment 92, posted at 28.10.17 17:22:42 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Can’ afford kak passes like that Mike

    • Comment 93, posted at 28.10.17 17:22:54 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ai ja jaai boys… looks like we just cant do the big games

    • Comment 94, posted at 28.10.17 17:23:27 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Take off our scrummie who does shit now too, coach with panic mode setting in.

    • Comment 95, posted at 28.10.17 17:24:07 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Is that 9 or 12 points left off the board by Bosch now?

    • Comment 96, posted at 28.10.17 17:24:38 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 96) : 12

    • Comment 97, posted at 28.10.17 17:24:55 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Bosch has lost if for the Sharks…BMT went AWOL in the second half

    • Comment 98, posted at 28.10.17 17:26:48 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Absolute dog shit now

    • Comment 99, posted at 28.10.17 17:26:53 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • WHy the bloody fuck does he constantly warn WP hands off but we fart toward the ball at a ruck and it’s instantly blown, ffs how does no one seen this :evil:

    • Comment 100, posted at 28.10.17 17:27:10 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Sorry Sharks. Stupid game plan is not going to work against a good team like WP.

    • Comment 101, posted at 28.10.17 17:27:21 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Congrats Province .. !

    • Comment 102, posted at 28.10.17 17:27:52 by John Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • When did they learn to scrum?

    • Comment 103, posted at 28.10.17 17:28:11 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • No, we’re stuffed…poor second half for the Sharks…well played, Province…

    • Comment 104, posted at 28.10.17 17:28:15 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • WP very cleverly using their strong scrum to milk the penalties.

    • Comment 105, posted at 28.10.17 17:28:21 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • well it’ll be WP’s 3rd CC with Peypol in charge ……. funny ne

    • Comment 106, posted at 28.10.17 17:29:05 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Nope, it’s already game over in these guys’ heads :cry:

    • Comment 107, posted at 28.10.17 17:29:13 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Ahh well! Next year then

    • Comment 108, posted at 28.10.17 17:29:17 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Oh my word, Peyper! Really?

    • Comment 109, posted at 28.10.17 17:30:09 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • WP is bossing us in the scrums and at the gain line. Now Dan gets a yellow – its tickets for the Sharks

    • Comment 110, posted at 28.10.17 17:30:23 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • See, 2 seconds to get out and he calls to slow, any fucking reason for a penalty this cnut

    • Comment 111, posted at 28.10.17 17:30:33 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Rob jr is going to have another one over his dad

    • Comment 112, posted at 28.10.17 17:31:20 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Kings Park means nothing. Not worthy of being called a fortress

    • Comment 113, posted at 28.10.17 17:31:48 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • We have been truly, truly poor in the second half…

    • Comment 114, posted at 28.10.17 17:32:00 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Now those who said the loss at home in the last pool game was no problem can see why it was a huge problem!

    • Comment 115, posted at 28.10.17 17:32:15 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Hahaha! Nou slaan ons self net met ‘n plank

    • Comment 116, posted at 28.10.17 17:32:18 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • From bad to pathetic!

    • Comment 117, posted at 28.10.17 17:33:21 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • If bosch cant even tackle these capies how will he be able to play international rugby

    • Comment 118, posted at 28.10.17 17:34:08 by John Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Only the 2nd penalty we get in the 2nd half. Wp discipline is good

    • Comment 119, posted at 28.10.17 17:35:08 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • We’re obviously still in a building phase

    • Comment 120, posted at 28.10.17 17:35:38 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Hahaha! Now were just fucking useless

    • Comment 121, posted at 28.10.17 17:36:55 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Anyone that wants Bosch to play for the Boks at this stage of his career must be nuts. He is a great kicker and pretty fast but I dont think he has managed to put down anyone in a tackle.

    • Comment 122, posted at 28.10.17 17:37:04 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 120) : only thing we are building om is runner up status in the history books

    • Comment 123, posted at 28.10.17 17:37:06 by John Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Claassens’ passing has been atrocious since he’s come on.

    • Comment 124, posted at 28.10.17 17:37:08 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 124) : Is Cam fit to play?

    • Comment 125, posted at 28.10.17 17:37:56 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Look guys, we were very poor in the second half. Province was just much better…
    Good season that I’ve really enjoyed…just not good enough…

    • Comment 126, posted at 28.10.17 17:38:42 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • The sharks obviously think that reaching the final is everything. They dont really care if they win or not

    • Comment 127, posted at 28.10.17 17:38:49 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 125) : Not sure

    • Comment 128, posted at 28.10.17 17:38:51 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • PROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIICE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    :cool: :cool: :cool: :cool: :cool: :cool: :cool: :cool: :cool:

    • Comment 129, posted at 28.10.17 17:40:18 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Currie Cup back were it belongs. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 130, posted at 28.10.17 17:40:51 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Fok julle sharks! Nog ‘n goeie seisoen wat julle weg doos! Met tuisgrond voordeel.

    Ps; dankie vir fokol

    • Comment 131, posted at 28.10.17 17:41:31 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 130) : Congrats!

    • Comment 132, posted at 28.10.17 17:41:37 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Congrats WP. You were simply man for man the better team who played clever and balanced rugby.

    • Comment 133, posted at 28.10.17 17:42:41 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 132) : Thanks old boy. Absolutely stoked. :grin:

    • Comment 134, posted at 28.10.17 17:42:46 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • 0-18 in the second half…Province was worthy…

    • Comment 135, posted at 28.10.17 17:43:19 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 134) : With good reason! Enjoy it bru!

    • Comment 136, posted at 28.10.17 17:44:19 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 129) : Well done. You guys deserved it…

    • Comment 137, posted at 28.10.17 17:44:50 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Brutal.

    Well done WP.

    • Comment 138, posted at 28.10.17 17:44:56 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • If you want to play a kick and tackle game plan then you need a good set piece and players who can actually tackle.

    • Comment 139, posted at 28.10.17 17:46:11 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 137) : Muchas Gracias. Genuinely wasn’t expecting this.

    • Comment 140, posted at 28.10.17 17:47:30 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Hope they made some extra pies for Thelo. :twisted:

    • Comment 141, posted at 28.10.17 17:49:09 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 140) : This should bode well for the Stormers in super rugby next year. Add your Boks and that will be a strong team. Good set piece, strong defence, smart attacking play and good tactical play as well.

    • Comment 142, posted at 28.10.17 17:50:42 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 142) : Hope so. It’s the amateurs behind the scenes that worry me. But that’s a worry for another day. :smile:

    • Comment 143, posted at 28.10.17 17:52:09 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 139) : The chaser for the kicks was April. Says everything.

    • Comment 144, posted at 28.10.17 17:53:01 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 143) : Fleckie in charge does not inspire a lot of confidence. Maybe WP should rather look at Dobson.

    • Comment 145, posted at 28.10.17 17:54:45 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • I’m off gents and ladies. Blood alcohol level dangerously low. Need to medicate.

    Have a good evening. Travel safely if you are.

    • Comment 146, posted at 28.10.17 17:54:46 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 145) : Will have to come back to you on that another day. Cheerio. :smile:

    • Comment 147, posted at 28.10.17 17:55:39 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 146) : Enjoy.

    • Comment 148, posted at 28.10.17 17:55:47 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Congrats to WP. Hard luck boys. We were never going to win with April not tackling. At least Bosch tried to tackle but those missed kicks cost us. Anyway well done to the boys for the good campaign this season. Black and White forever! Ps: Cam and Shreuder must be first choice scrummies. Claasen was kak again.

    • Comment 149, posted at 28.10.17 18:16:14 by sudhir Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 135) : 23 unanswered points in all.

    • Comment 150, posted at 28.10.17 20:07:00 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 142) : May work out for us as well, pain of a final defeat when we were well and truly out played in most if not all aspect in the second half. get the guys focused and angry. winning rugby is one played with the mind and the body. life goes on, im already looking forward to SR and in the mean time watching the kings and cheetahs find their was in pro14 is fun.

    I wounder if Mapimpi will join us first thing next month like rhule and petersen are wp/stormers

    or will we allow him to play pro14 until sharks pre season starts, sound like a plan to get the guy injured.

    • Comment 151, posted at 28.10.17 20:47:36 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 151) : Currie Cup success does not necessarily lead to Super Rugby success but I do think very few teams will be able to live with that scrum. Add Etzebeth, PSDT, Ginger and Kolisi to that pack and few teams will live with them on the gain line. Back line is pretty skillfull and decent by SA standards but not up to Kiwi levels. However I still think WP has built a good base for next year. Just not sure if the acumen of a Fleck – if they managed to keep Eddie Jones could have been interesting

    • Comment 152, posted at 28.10.17 21:16:53 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.