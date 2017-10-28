Second-half blitz nets WP the Currie Cup

After taking a handy 21-10 lead midway through the first half, the Sharks ultimately succumbed to a superior WP display to lose Saturday’s Currie Cup final 21-33 in Durban. John Dobson’s team scored 18 unanswered points in the second half to completely eclipse their hosts.

It could not have been a better start for the Sharks, with veteran Odwa Ndungane scoring in the left corner and Curwin Bosch converting for a 7-0 lead inside the third minute. A botched kick-off receipt put WP back on attack and it was Huw Jones who sliced through for a reply score under the sticks after a powerful WP scrum on the Sharks line. 7-7 became 10-7 as Bosch nailed a penalty and the home team’s lead was extended further through a Dan du Preez try after an outrageous Garth April break had moved them back into Province territory.

The first chinks in the young flyhalf’s armour emerged as he missed the conversion; another penalty shortly afterwards was missed, with Rob du Preez pulling his team back to 15-10. Bosch succeeded with a penalty and a cheeky drop goal to put the Sharks on 21, but the momentum started to turn soon afterwards, with Dillyn Leyds scoring in the corner on the stroke of half time to reduce the gap to 21-15.

The second half was a one-sided affair, with Province’s better execution at the set piece and well-executed rush defence robbing the Sharks of time, space and ball. A wheeled scrum saw Nizaam Carr break around the blindside, wrong-footing Jacques Vermeulen to send Cobus Wiese over, 21-20 was soon 21-27, with Jones scoring a second not long after.

Du Preez’s masterful game control them came to the fore as Province, no longer chasing, showed composure and simply kept the Sharks pinned back. Two further penalties meant the Sharks had to run everything for the last 20 minutes and they simply ran out of ideas and composure, allowing the visitors an ultimately very comfortable win.

Sharks (21): Tries Ndungane, D du Preez. Conversion Bosch. Penalties Bosch (2). Drop-goal Bosch.

Western Province (33): Tries Jones (2), Leyds, Wiese. Conversions R du Preez (2). Penalties R du Preez (3)