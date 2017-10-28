Second-half blitz nets WP the Currie Cup

After taking a handy 21-10 lead midway through the first half, the Sharks ultimately succumbed to a superior WP display to lose Saturday’s Currie Cup final 21-33 in Durban. John Dobson’s team scored 18 unanswered points in the second half to completely eclipse their hosts.
It could not have been a better start for the Sharks, with veteran Odwa Ndungane scoring in the left corner and Curwin Bosch converting for a 7-0 lead inside the third minute. A botched kick-off receipt put WP back on attack and it was Huw Jones who sliced through for a reply score under the sticks after a powerful WP scrum on the Sharks line. 7-7 became 10-7 as Bosch nailed a penalty and the home team’s lead was extended further through a Dan du Preez try after an outrageous Garth April break had moved them back into Province territory.
The first chinks in the young flyhalf’s armour emerged as he missed the conversion; another penalty shortly afterwards was missed, with Rob du Preez pulling his team back to 15-10. Bosch succeeded with a penalty and a cheeky drop goal to put the Sharks on 21, but the momentum started to turn soon afterwards, with Dillyn Leyds scoring in the corner on the stroke of half time to reduce the gap to 21-15.
The second half was a one-sided affair, with Province’s better execution at the set piece and well-executed rush defence robbing the Sharks of time, space and ball. A wheeled scrum saw Nizaam Carr break around the blindside, wrong-footing Jacques Vermeulen to send Cobus Wiese over, 21-20 was soon 21-27, with Jones scoring a second not long after.
Du Preez’s masterful game control them came to the fore as Province, no longer chasing, showed composure and simply kept the Sharks pinned back. Two further penalties meant the Sharks had to run everything for the last 20 minutes and they simply ran out of ideas and composure, allowing the visitors an ultimately very comfortable win.
Sharks (21): Tries Ndungane, D du Preez. Conversion Bosch. Penalties Bosch (2). Drop-goal Bosch.
Western Province (33): Tries Jones (2), Leyds, Wiese. Conversions R du Preez (2). Penalties R du Preez (3)
Assholes
@SeanJeff (Comment 1) : no… Sharks
Bosch
Oops, didn’t mean to click post. Bosch can’t tackle. Gave them 2 tries
Flaws in the coaching. Hope Dick Muir is really joining us. Cheers guys.
@jakkalas (Comment 4) : And missed probably 8 other tackles.. Huge issue. Dont know how he can even be considered for Boks. 2 years later and no improvement in his defense
Not sure if it is a good idea for Rob Jr to join the Sharks. Great player that will add huge value but the idea of a coach coaching three of his sons is going to cause problems.
@Bokhoring (Comment 7) : No, it should’t be a problem. Rob Jnr by far a better option on form. Bosch has moments of brilliance, but just isn’t physically ready to front up at senior level. Unfortunately a skilled big FH is almost always going to be a better option, than a smaller, frailer skilled FH.
At the moment Rob is a more mature and stronger FH.
Hope he can play his natural game at the Sharks. His brothers handling not as pure as that of his WP loose trio.
@KingCheetah (Comment 8) : No question he is a better all round flyhalf. Would pick him ahead of Curwin myself at the moment. At some point the coaching sons thing is going to cause problems
@ebenp (Comment 6) : Sports supporter favourite pass time, throwing player especially young players under the bus.
we win and you play well: your the greatest there ever was and there ever will be.
We lose and you get exposed: your kak, you were always kak, and you will always be kak.
there was more too it. why do we in sa insist on laying out game plans that expose the weaknesses in young players ?
When do you just acknowledge that the opposition showed up with a spot on game plan or had a better second half (which seems more important).
how time has flied, feels like yesterday I was watching the sharks vs red game on a friday morning.
disaster of a season, Nope, considering the resources, it was ok.
do we need better coaching, kinda seems that way, would love a NZ or ozzy or anything other than sa backline/attack coach just to freshen things up. if you look at the team (when everyone is fit) we can put out next year in SR, I think we will be a force, and we will definitely be playing with a chip on our shoulder.
@revolverocelot (Comment 10) : “why do we in sa insist on laying out game plans that expose the weaknesses in young players ?”
Because SA rugby is just plain thick.
I’m proud of the boys for being in the final and hosting it and sadly really expected them to step up to the occasion…and we tend to forget how young this team is…Bosch can only get better, they will remember this as how not to play a final and think this was a great learning curve.. This squad just need to stay together… The expectation of big things is still there though…Black and White, Nothing Else Matters, The Sharks Forever!