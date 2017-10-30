Trio of uncapped Sharks in Bok squad

The Springbok squad to tour Europe in a few weeks’ time has been announced. The team will be led by Eben Etzebeth in the absense of Warren Whiteley. Uncapped Sharks trio Lukhanyo Am, Dan du Preez and Louis Schreuder will once again tag along to potentially earn a first cap. The other uncapped player is Warrick Gelant, who has had an immense season for the Bulls.
There are plenty of recalls to the squad from when the team that finished the Rugby Championship against New Zealand: Coenie Oostuizen is back after injury, as is Uzair Cassiem. Francois Venter and Oupa Mohoje also return to the squad after previously missing out.
The team is without Jan Serfontein, who asked not to be considered for the tour as he wants to settle in at French club Montpellier, who he has joined recently.
Coetzee also announced that Siya Kolisi will return to Cape Town after the Test against France in Paris on 18 November as his wife, Rachel, is due to give birth the following week. He will not be available for the Test against Italy on 25 November in Padova, but will re-join the group for the final tour match in Cardiff against Wales.
Players who are contracted to overseas clubs – Franco Mostert, Francois Louw and Elton Jantjies – will not be considered for selection for the 2 December encounter against Wales, as this Test falls outside the international window.
Other players not considered for selection for the four-week tour because of injury or other reasons include amongst other: Warren Whiteley (No 8), Jaco Kriel (flank), Frans Malherbe (prop), Sbu Nkosi (wing), Ruan Combrinck (wing) and Jan Serfontein (centre).
The Springboks’ tour fixtures are:
11 November vs Ireland in Dublin
18 November vs France in Paris
25 November vs Italy in Padova
2 December vs Wales in Cardiff
The Springbok tour squad for the 2017 Castle Lager Outgoing Tour to Europe:
Forwards (in alphabetical order)
Uzair Cassiem (flank, 26 years, Toyota Free State Cheetahs), 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Lood de Jager (lock, 25 years, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 32 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Ruan Dreyer (prop, 26 years, Xerox Golden Lions), 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Dan du Preez (No 8, 22 years, Cell C Sharks), 0 caps, 0 points
**Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward, 22 years, Cell C Sharks), 10 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock/flank, 25 years, DHL Western Province), 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Eben Etzebeth (lock, 26 years, DHL Western Province), 63 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Steven Kitshoff (prop 25 years, DHL Western Province), 19 caps, 0 points
Siya Kolisi (flank, 26 years, DHL Western Province), 25 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Francois Louw (loose forward, 32 years, Bath, England), 54 caps, 40 points (8 tries)
Wilco Louw (prop, 23 years, DHL Western Province), 1 cap, 0 points
Malcolm Marx (hooker, 23 years, Xerox Golden Lions), 11 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Bongi Mbonambi (hooker, 27 years, DHL Western Province), 11 caps, 0 points
Oupa Mohojé (flank, 27 years, Toyota Free State Cheetahs), 17 caps, 0 points
Franco Mostert (lock, 26 years, Emirates Lions/Ricoh Black Rams, Japan), 15 caps, 0 points
Tendai Mtawarira (prop, 32 years, Cell C Sharks), 95 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Trevor Nyakane (prop, 28 years, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 34 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Coenie Oosthuizen (prop, 28 years, Cell C Sharks), 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker, 31 years, Cell C Sharks), 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Backs
Lukhanyo Am (centre, 23 years, Cell C Sharks), 0 caps, o points
Curwin Bosch (flyhalf, 20 years, Cell C Sharks), 1 cap, 0 points
Andries Coetzee (fullback, 26 years, Xerox Golden Lions), 9 caps, 0 points
Ross Cronjé (scrumhalf, 27 years, Xerox Golden Lions), 6 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Damian de Allende (centre, 27 years, DHL Western Province), 27 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Warrick Gelant (fullback, 22 years, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 0 caps, 0 points
Elton Jantjies (flyhalf, 27 years, Emirates Lions/ NTT Shining Arcs, Japan), 20 caps, 198 points (2 tries, 37 conversions, 38 penalties)
Jesse Kriel (centre, 23 years, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 25 caps, 30 points (6 tries)
Dillyn Leyds (wing, 25 years, DHL Western Province), 5 caps, 0 points
Rudy Paige (scrumhalf, 28 years, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 11 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Handré Pollard (flyhalf, 23 years, Vodacom Blue Bulls), 22 caps, 190 points (2 tries, 30 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)
Raymond Rhule (wing, 24 years, Toyota Free State Cheetahs), 7 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Louis Schreuder (scrumhalf, 27 years, Cell C Sharks), 0 caps, 0 points
Courtnall Skosan (wing, 26 years, Xerox Golden Lions), 9 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Francois Venter (centre, 26 years, Toyota Free State Cheetahs), 3 caps, 0 points
*Age as at 1 November 2017
**Inclusion subject to outcome of MRI scan and orthopaedic opinion.
Ruan Dreyer – did AC not learn anything?
Must feel for Thomas, but the Sharks scrum being put in turbo plus reverse on Saturday probably did not do his chances any good.
I would like to see a midfield combo of venter @ 12 and Am @13
And Raymond Rhule over Mapimpi?
Bok rugby will only be consistently good again when we learn from our mistakes and stop repeating them. Dreyer, Mahoje, Cassiem, Rhule…and a couple others all dont cut it at test level yet we persist and persist and wonder why we get the results we do. This is going to be a tour NH tour…teams will attack that 10/12 channel all day long thereby putting all our forwards offside and making our defense easy pickings.
Very likely Bok team AC will pick: 1. Beast 2. Marx 3. Oosthuizen 4. Etzebeth 5. De Jager 6. Kolisi 7. PSDT 8. Louw 9. Cronje 10. Jantjies 11. Skosan 12. De Allende 13. Kriel 14. Gelant 15. Coetzee
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : Swap Ellendig en Kriel with Venter and Am and the back line already looks a lot better.
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : Indeed but chances of that are slim
Is it true Serfontein asked to not be considered for the Boks as he wants to rather settle with Montpellier?
@McLovin (Comment 8) :
From the article:
The team is without Jan Serfontein, who asked not to be considered for the tour as he wants to settle in at French club Montpellier, who he has joined recently.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 9) : There you have it. Thanks. My speed reading needs work.